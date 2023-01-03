INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The location, a half-hour drive from Hollywood, is fitting. TCU’s story feels like a movie script. An underdog nobody was paying attention to in September, comes out of nowhere to reach the final game of the season as one of the great underdog stories in college football history. Standing in its way is mighty Georgia, the new preeminent powerhouse in the sport out to become the first repeat national champion in a decade. And despite all it has accomplished, all the wild come-from-behind wins and the stunning upset of Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, TCU remains a long shot...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 55 MINUTES AGO