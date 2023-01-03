ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

‘Bomb cyclone’ wreaks havoc in Southern California

LOS ANGELES - Residents in Southern California braced as a powerful Pacific storm was expected to hit its peak on Thursday, bringing heavy rainfall and howling winds to the area typically known for its sunny skies. Meteorologists warned the Golden State was facing a life-threatening double whammy of a bomb...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

California facing life-threatening double whammy of bomb cyclone, ‘Pineapple Express’ storm

LOS ANGELES - A powerful double whammy of an atmospheric river and bomb cyclone drenched California Wednesday, dropping several inches of rain on a region that has struggled to wring out from an onslaught of winter storms and creating a widespread risk of flooding, mudslides and power outages in what some forecasters are suggesting will become one of the most impactful storms to strike the state in years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain

LOS ANGELES - California is experiencing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the storm systems will bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their morning and evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel daytime appointments?
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Home in LA's Laurel Canyon cracks, shifts after severe weather

LOS ANGELES - A couple in Laurel Canyon is concerned about the fate of their house after it cracked and shifted following the winter storm in Southern California Wednesday. "Yesterday we had a storm and it poured down rain. The wind was blowing and we heard this crack sound, and didn't realize until today [Thursday] what happened. The house had shifted and started tilting," said Jess Whiteley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

San Francisco firefighters rescue family trapped in car by fallen tree

SAN FRANCISCO - A family is reportedly okay after a tree toppled onto their car in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon. The San Francisco Fire Department responded to reports of a toppled tree trapping motorists on Larkin Street just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Larkin Street is one block east of San Francisco City Hall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foxla.com

Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency as powerful storm hits California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency throughout California in response to severe winter storms. According to the governor's office, the declaration will bolster emergency response efforts and authorizes the mobilization of the California National Guard for disaster response. It also directs Caltrans to request...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off

LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy