foxla.com
Flooding issues linger after ‘bomb cyclone’ brings rain, damaging winds to Southern California
LOS ANGELES - A strong Pacific storm that doused Southern California with rain, damaging winds and flooding was largely out of the area Friday, but it left behind some remnant damage and continuing high surf that has led to some instances of coastal flooding. Some roadways across the Southland became...
‘Bomb cyclone’ wreaks havoc in Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Residents in Southern California braced as a powerful Pacific storm was expected to hit its peak on Thursday, bringing heavy rainfall and howling winds to the area typically known for its sunny skies. Meteorologists warned the Golden State was facing a life-threatening double whammy of a bomb...
California facing life-threatening double whammy of bomb cyclone, ‘Pineapple Express’ storm
LOS ANGELES - A powerful double whammy of an atmospheric river and bomb cyclone drenched California Wednesday, dropping several inches of rain on a region that has struggled to wring out from an onslaught of winter storms and creating a widespread risk of flooding, mudslides and power outages in what some forecasters are suggesting will become one of the most impactful storms to strike the state in years.
California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain
LOS ANGELES - California is experiencing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the storm systems will bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their morning and evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel daytime appointments?
Bracing for 'Bomb Cyclone': Safe driving tips as California braces for heavy rain
As if driving in Los Angeles wasn't already challenging enough – Now, California is bracing for a "bomb cyclone" that is expected to deliver heavy rain and possible flooding. With the heavy rain and possible flooding in mind, it's a reminder to consider staying at home Wednesday night and...
Home in LA's Laurel Canyon cracks, shifts after severe weather
LOS ANGELES - A couple in Laurel Canyon is concerned about the fate of their house after it cracked and shifted following the winter storm in Southern California Wednesday. "Yesterday we had a storm and it poured down rain. The wind was blowing and we heard this crack sound, and didn't realize until today [Thursday] what happened. The house had shifted and started tilting," said Jess Whiteley.
Capitola, Seacliff piers in Santa Cruz County torn apart in storm
CAPITOLA, Calif. - Heavy rains and gusting winds ripped through piers in Santa Cruz County, the most visible damage along the coast. Santa Cruz County on Thursday shared photos of the torn-apart historic wooden piers in Capitola and Seacliff State Beach in nearby Aptos. Both piers will be closed until...
San Francisco firefighters rescue family trapped in car by fallen tree
SAN FRANCISCO - A family is reportedly okay after a tree toppled onto their car in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon. The San Francisco Fire Department responded to reports of a toppled tree trapping motorists on Larkin Street just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Larkin Street is one block east of San Francisco City Hall.
Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency as powerful storm hits California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency throughout California in response to severe winter storms. According to the governor's office, the declaration will bolster emergency response efforts and authorizes the mobilization of the California National Guard for disaster response. It also directs Caltrans to request...
Bomb Cyclone Watch: Young California child dies after tree falls into home
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - Wednesday's severe weather officially became deadly in California. Northern California authorities said a young child, said to be between the ages of one and two, died after a tree fell into a home in the rural town of Occidental in Sonoma County. The young victim was...
SoCal Gas customers' bills could be double or higher compared to last year's winter bills
LOS ANGELES - The Southern California Gas Co. Friday announced a $1 million contribution to the Gas Assistance Fund, a program that helps income-qualified customers pay their natural gas bills. Customers will be facing bills that could be double or higher compared to last year's winter bills. The high bills...
Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off
LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
Pasadena doctor intentionally drove Tesla over cliff with family in car, investigators say
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - California authorities said a 42-year-old Pasadena doctor was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after investigators found he intentionally drove his Tesla over a cliff near Devil's Slide with his wife and two children inside. Dharmesh Arvind Patel, a doctor who previously worked at...
'2 adults, 2 children went 300 feet over a cliff': Intentional crash shocks emergency crews
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - Two adults and two children were saved from their Tesla that plummeted off a cliff. Officials called it a miracle but are now saying that it was attempted murder. Dr. Dharmesh A. Patel is accused of intentionally driving 250 to 300 feet off Devil's Slide...
Bryan Kohberger case: Why didn't Idaho roommate call 911 after encountering masked madman?
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho murder victims' surviving female roommate likely didn't call for help after coming face-to-face with accused killer Bryan Kohberger because she may have been paralyzed by fear and confusion, experts told Fox News Digital. The roommate — one of two who survived the attack — faced...
