News4Jax.com
2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
Tornadoes confirmed after strong storms reach Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two tornadoes were confirmed to have touchdown in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Wednesday’s storms were part of a large storm system that moved from the Rockies to the east coast beginning on Sunday, Jan. 1. On the warm side of the storm, there...
WEATHER UPDATE: 3 tornadoes confirmed in Georgia
Atlanta is waking up Wednesday to the same heavy rain it fell asleep to, but it won’t last all day.
wgxa.tv
Heavy rains flooding roadways, severe weather warning into Wednesday
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- As rain continues to pour down in many areas accompanied by lightning and thunder, Meteorologist Eric Garlick says Middle Georgia can expect to be on a severe weather watch until Wednesday. Many roadways are experiencing flooding and should be avoided if possible. One of those roads...
WJCL
Impact Weather Day: Thunderstorms, severe weather potential for southeast Georgia, Lowcountry
Wednesday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day for southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is forecast to sweep across the area during the afternoon hours. There is a low chance that some of the thunderstorms may be strong to severe. The favored timing...
WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours
Batten down the hatches, Georgia weather is shifting once again. The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the area starting after 3 p.m. and the likelihood of rain accumulating at least an inch heading into Wednesday. The forecast from Peachtree City has the chances for showers and thunderstorms above […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours appeared first on Polk Today.
WEATHER UPDATE: Tornado watch moves out of metro Atlanta
With many people getting back to their post-holiday schedules, it’ll be a mild, foggy drive to work Tuesday. But the drive home won’t be as quiet, weatherwise.
Powerful Storm Threatens Multiple Georgia Counties
See if your county will be affected.
wtoc.com
Georgia shrimping season comes to a close after several challenges in 2022
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia shrimping season ended over the weekend, wrapping up a busy time of year for an important industry along Georgia’s coast. This season came with its fair share of challenges as well. While the Georgia shores are now closed for the season, federal waters...
WALB 10
COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC. The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation. Counties...
atlantanewsfirst.com
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
WALB 10
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Georgia woman says hackers bought half the Chick-Fil-A menu in another state after apparent app hack
ATLANTA — One Georgia woman told Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon the hackers are using her app to buy food in Maryland. “Terrible. Absolutely horrible,” said Sharon Barber. She says hackers broke into her Chick-fil-A app this week, loaded it with hundreds of dollars from her checking account and then seemingly ordered half of Chick-fil-A’s menu.
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Georgia using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday morning. According to the USGS, the 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt 9.4 miles north northeast of Milledgeville, GA at around 10:14 a.m. The earthquake also had a depth of 11...
Six tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois from Tuesday storms
CHICAGO (AP) — Severe weather that swept Illinois on Tuesday produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said.Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth touched down near the Ford County community of Gibson City, the weather service said Wednesday.Staff from the agency's Chicago office planned to survey storm damage Wednesday in the Gibson City area, where at least two homesteads suffered damage and power lines were knocked down.The weather service had not determined the strength of Tuesday's tornadoes by Wednesday morning.Tuesday's storms damaged a former bowling alley in Decatur, tearing siding off the building and leaving its parking lot strewn with debris and insulation, the (Decatur) Herald & Review reported.Although the final number of tornadoes from Tuesday's outbreak is not necessarily six, the weather service said the six confirmed twisters were the most tornadoes produced by a January severe weather event in Illinois since eight were recorded on Jan. 7, 1989.The weather service said the six tornadoes were spawned by "mini supercell thunderstorms," which are rotating thunderstorms often capable of producing severe weather.
mahoningmatters.com
Rare 2.3-magnitude quake rattles Georgia near wildlife reserve, geologists say
A 2.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Eatonton, Georgia, early Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 1-mile deep quake hit about 9 miles southeast of Eatonton at 10:13 a.m., the agency said. At least two dozen people reported feeling the tremor as of Tuesday afternoon, some as far away as Sparta.
wrganews.com
Georgia gas prices on the rise
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–2:00 p.m. Gas prices in Georgia are heading back up. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was at $2.78 on Tuesday. That is up by eight cents from a week ago but still lower than last month’s average of $2.98.
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to Live in Georgia
Best Places to Live in Georgia: Offering the quintessential small-town charm, a rich heritage, a vibrant food scene with affordable living, and a host of career opportunities, the beautiful state of Georgia is a great place to call home. The Peach State is steeped in history, being one of the...
