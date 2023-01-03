ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 NFL players who suffered career-altering injuries during a game

By Iman Palm
 3 days ago

While injuries are a part of the game of football, they can also be its kryptonite.

Buffalo Bill defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was indefinitely postponed.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the Buffalo Bills organization said in a statement . “His heartbeat was restored on the field, and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Like Hamlin, other prominent players have suffered from severe injuries during games, some ending their careers.

Bo Jackson (Los Angeles Raiders)

Bo Jackson #34, Full Back for the Los Angeles Raiders during the American Football Conference West game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 15, 1989 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (Mike Powell/Allsport/Getty Images)

The former football player suffered a hip injury after being tackled in a 1990 playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, after the injury, Jackson didn’t play football again. Jackson played in one Pro Bowl game before his injury, according to Bleacher Report .

Sterling Sharpe (Green Bay Packers)

Sterling Sharpe during Official Celebrity Gift Lounge – Super Bowl XL – Produced by On 3 Productions – Day 3 at Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan, United States. (Mychal Watts/NFLPhotoLibrary for ON 3 PRODUCTIONS)

The Hall of Famer endured a neck injury during the 1994 season, and doctors never cleared him to play again, according to Bleacher Report. Before the injury, Sharpe led the NFL in catches during the 1991 football season, a feat he repeated in 1992 and 1993.

Sharpe also played in five Pro Bowls and was on three All-Pro teams. He is the older brother of Shannon Sharpe, another prominent former NFL player considered to be one of the “greatest tight ends” of all time.

Terrell Davis (Denver Broncos)

Former Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis reacts before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Philadelphia Eagles at Empower Field At Mile High on Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver, Colorado. ( Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Davis suffered a knee injury during a 1999 game against the New York Jets. He was out for the rest of the season and more knee injuries kept him on the sidelines until his retirement in 2001.

Even though an injury sidelined his career, Davis’ resume is still extensive. Davis played in three Pro Bowls, was on three All-Pro teams, is a two-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl XXXII MVP and the NFL’s 1998 MVP, according to Bleacher Report.

Tony Boselli (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Former Jacksonville Jaguar Tony Boselli talks to the press during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Induction Announcement on Feb. 10, 2022, in Inglewood. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The frequent Pro Bowl player’s career took a turn when he endured a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the entire 2001 football season. Unfortunately, he didn’t play again, according to Bleacher Report.

During his career, which started in 1995, Boselli appeared in five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams.

LeCharles Bentley (New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns)

LeCharles Bentley of the Cleveland Browns poses for his 2007 NFL headshot at photo day in Cleveland, Ohio. (Getty Images)

The two-time Pro Bowl player injured his knee on the first day of training camp with the Cleveland Browns after they signed him in 2006. The injury led to him missing the entire 2006 season. Doctors cleared him to play in 2008, but he wasn’t added to the roaster.

Bentley retired in 2008 without playing a single game with the Browns.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

