FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
From Cleveland Chili to Cincinnati Kielbasa: A Tour of Ohio's Tasty TreatsOhio State
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the RefrigeratorBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
Steelers Worked Out Son Of NFL Legend This Week
The Steelers are hoping the apple doesn't fall far from the tree after hosting their latest workout. According to beat writer Nick Farabaugh, Pittsburgh hosted former LSU star tight end Thaddeus Moss for a workout on Wednesday. Noting, Moss is the son of Hall of Fame wideout Randy Moss. Fans...
Star Ohio State player announces surprising return
Entering the 2022 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams was expected to play more of a backup role to star sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, who entered the season as a preseason Heisman Trophy contender and was widely considered one of the top running backs in the country. But Williams had an absolutely Read more... The post Star Ohio State player announces surprising return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cleveland Browns fans have to wonder why their team can’t be like Pittsburgh – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – How did this happen?. The Pittsburgh Steelers started the season with a 2-6 record and a raw rookie QB. They were embarrassed by the Browns, 29-17, in the third week of the season. The Steelers not only lost to Cleveland, they looked lost. The Browns were...
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
Daily Iowan
Baker Mayfield Leads The Rams Win Against The Raiders
Football is a sport that never ceases to amaze us, and it has produced yet another surprise recently. Namely, Baker Mayfield has had a completely unforgettable debut with the Los Angeles Rams, as he led his team to a stunning win against the Las Vegas Raiders. No one quite expected...
Yardbarker
Two Key Defensive Starters out for Steelers Ahead of Browns Game
For the second straight day, a pair of impact players on the defensive side of the football did not practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns take on the Steelers in week 18, and Pittsburgh has a playoff shot alive. Injuries could be a factor ... Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick...
Hamlin’s injury hits close to home for Browns star who lost father to heart failure
Damar Hamlin's life-threatening heart injury hits close to home in Northeast Ohio and to the family of Cleveland Browns star Denzel Ward.
Where could Baker Mayfield play next season? Ranking the potential options
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Baker Mayfield’s 2022 season has been a whirlwind. He started the year in training camp with the Carolina Panthers, earning the starting job. But after being benched twice, the Panthers waived him, and the Rams picked him up. Los Angeles has helped to give Mayfield...
Jadaveon Clowney offers blunt comments on future with Browns
The Cleveland Browns have not had the season that many expected, sitting at 7-9 on the year and missing out on the postseason for the second year in a row. They will finish up their disappointing year by trying to play spoiler against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 in what may be the last Read more... The post Jadaveon Clowney offers blunt comments on future with Browns appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Damar Hamlin breathing on his own and Facetimes team; former Browns player Peyton Hillis in ICU, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, January 6, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Doctors say Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and speaking as the Bills report he Facetimed the team, as we’ve learned that former Browns player Peyton Hillis ending up in the ICU.
Cleveland Browns battle emotions in wake of Damar Hamlin's 'life-or-death situation'
BEREA — David Njoku's pause spoke as loudly as anything the Browns tight end said Wednesday. Njoku was asked if he felt, in light of the critical condition in which Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains after collapsing on the field after a tackle in Monday night's game in Cincinnati, if it was too soon to be getting back on the field preparing for a game. The Browns are scheduled to end their season at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.
MLive.com
Cavaliers vs. Nuggets prediction + Caesars Ohio promo code MLIVE1BET
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re looking for a great place to bet on tonight’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets matchup, use this link to sign up...
