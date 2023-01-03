ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Steelers Worked Out Son Of NFL Legend This Week

The Steelers are hoping the apple doesn't fall far from the tree after hosting their latest workout. According to beat writer Nick Farabaugh, Pittsburgh hosted former LSU star tight end Thaddeus Moss for a workout on Wednesday. Noting, Moss is the son of Hall of Fame wideout Randy Moss. Fans...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

Star Ohio State player announces surprising return

Entering the 2022 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams was expected to play more of a backup role to star sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, who entered the season as a preseason Heisman Trophy contender and was widely considered one of the top running backs in the country. But Williams had an absolutely Read more... The post Star Ohio State player announces surprising return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Iowan

Baker Mayfield Leads The Rams Win Against The Raiders

Football is a sport that never ceases to amaze us, and it has produced yet another surprise recently. Namely, Baker Mayfield has had a completely unforgettable debut with the Los Angeles Rams, as he led his team to a stunning win against the Las Vegas Raiders. No one quite expected...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Two Key Defensive Starters out for Steelers Ahead of Browns Game

For the second straight day, a pair of impact players on the defensive side of the football did not practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns take on the Steelers in week 18, and Pittsburgh has a playoff shot alive. Injuries could be a factor ... Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

Jadaveon Clowney offers blunt comments on future with Browns

The Cleveland Browns have not had the season that many expected, sitting at 7-9 on the year and missing out on the postseason for the second year in a row. They will finish up their disappointing year by trying to play spoiler against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 in what may be the last Read more... The post Jadaveon Clowney offers blunt comments on future with Browns appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Damar Hamlin breathing on his own and Facetimes team; former Browns player Peyton Hillis in ICU, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, January 6, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Doctors say Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and speaking as the Bills report he Facetimed the team, as we’ve learned that former Browns player Peyton Hillis ending up in the ICU.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Cleveland Browns battle emotions in wake of Damar Hamlin's 'life-or-death situation'

BEREA — David Njoku's pause spoke as loudly as anything the Browns tight end said Wednesday. Njoku was asked if he felt, in light of the critical condition in which Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains after collapsing on the field after a tackle in Monday night's game in Cincinnati, if it was too soon to be getting back on the field preparing for a game. The Browns are scheduled to end their season at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.
CLEVELAND, OH
MLive.com

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets prediction + Caesars Ohio promo code MLIVE1BET

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re looking for a great place to bet on tonight’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets matchup, use this link to sign up...
CLEVELAND, OH

