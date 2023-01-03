Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County NAACP, Republican Party react to Jody Greene resignation
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County NAACP has continued to speak out against Jody Greene serving as Columbus County Sheriff. While Greene resigned as sheriff Wednesday morning, the organization is still hoping for further action to be taken. The chairman of the Columbus County Republican Party, however,...
foxwilmington.com
NCDMV closes license plate agency in Southport for incompetence, mismanagement
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles closed a license plate agency in Southport after an investigation into customer complaints of office closures and possible notary violations on Friday, Jan. 6. Per the NC Department of Transportation, the agency at 4831 Port Loop Road., Unit...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDMV closes license plate agency in Southport over contract violations
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The license plate agency in Southport has been closed after the state shut it down this morning due to several contract violations. According to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, the agency, located at 4831 Port Loop Rd., Unit 105, was closed on Friday. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees license plate agencies, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The Southport agency had been operated by Vera Martin since 2008.
WECT
Columbus County commissioners vote to appoint Bill Rogers as sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners has voted to appoint Bill Rogers as sheriff with a 6-1 vote. Brent Watts was the only commissioner to vote against the motion. A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol, Rogers served in the position after Jody...
carolinajournal.com
Racist sheriff, fake resignations, and greenouts: outrageous stories of the week
This week, the slow-motion trainwreck at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office may have finally ended, as the embattled sheriff decided he’d had enough and resigned. Jody Greene had been under scrutiny and pressure to step down over comments he made in a recorded phone call where he stated he wanted an underling to fire all the black sheriff’s office employees, calling them “black bastards” because he suspected many of them supported his opponent.
whqr.org
The fallout from Sheriff Jody Greene's resignation, plus red-light camera redux
On this episode, we’re taking a look at the fallout for Jody Greene, the former Columbus County Sheriff who resigned on Wednesday of this week. The move came after a petition from the district attorney Jon David asking a judge to remove him and disqualify him from serving following the release of racist recordings of Greene caught making statements about his own deputies. We also look into the questions as to why the recordings, which were made in 2019, were released in 2022 and what’s next for Columbus County — as well as Jody Greene.
WECT
Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
WECT
Developer to pull rezoning request for proposed 78-unit apartment building in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The developer behind a rezoning request for a proposed 78-unit apartment building at 6634 Carolina Beach Road has requested it removed from the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners agenda for Jan. 9. Cindee Wolf with Design solutions requested on behalf of the owners, Giovanni Ippolito...
borderbelt.org
NC sheriff faces call for removal, again. Here are the allegations against him
Six days after he was sworn into office for a second term as Columbus County sheriff, Jody Greene’s fate will once again be in the hands of a North Carolina judge. A court hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday to determine whether Greene, who is the target of state and federal investigations, will be suspended and/or removed from office.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County DA, Jody Greene’s attorney speak after resignation
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Less than a week after Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, he has resigned –– again. On Wednesday, during a hearing to remove Greene from office, his attorney, Michael Mills, announced Greene’s plans to resign from the current term as sheriff when the hearing began.
White North Carolina sheriff who disparaged Black employees resigns — again
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff resigned a second time Wednesday in the aftermath of a leaked audio recording in which he called Black employees by derogatory names and said they should be fired, his attorney announced. Jody Greene was reelected to a second term as Columbus County’s sheriff last fall, despite the […]
foxwilmington.com
Columbus County Sheriff resigns for the second time; District Attorney holds news conference on the announcement
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Jody Greene has resigned as Columbus County Sheriff less than a week into his second term. Greene’s attorney, Michael Mills, made the announcement Wednesday at the start of a hearing to remove Greene from office. David held a news conference at 11:30 a.m....
whqr.org
New Hanover County CDC Community Level raised to 'High'
Following a review of the latest COVID-19 data, the CDC Community Level for New Hanover County has increased to High. . According to the county, the current case rate per 100,000 people is close to 300 and the number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people is 12. The county...
foxwilmington.com
Columbus County officials look to future amid sheriff’s resignation
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – With Jody Greene out as Columbus County Sheriff, officials hope it’s a turn in the right direction for the department and the county. Greene resigned Wednesday morning during a hearing on a petition calling for his removal. This comes after months of turmoil in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office because of recordings made public in October of Greene making racist statements about his employees. Greene resigned but was reelected a few weeks later.
WECT
City council to consider buying Salvation Army property in downtown Wilmington for $4.8 million
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is considering a resolution to spend $4,814,500 for the 1.88-acre Salvation Army property at 820 North 2nd Street. The funding will go towards the sale price, closing costs, due diligence and operating costs through June 30. The purchase price alone is $4,800,000.
foxwilmington.com
City council to consider $1.53 million construction contract for one-mile trail section near Masonboro Elementary School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington City Council is considering a $1.53 million construction contract to build about one mile of the Masonboro Loop Road Trail. A transportation bond project, this section of the multi-use path would stretch from Masonboro Elementary School to Navaho Trail. Work is expected to start in February and take up to six months to be completed.
WECT
U.S. 117 reopens near Laney High School following crash
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of U.S. 117 is reopened near New Village Way after a vehicle crasd resulted in lane closures. The closure had been reported near Emsley A. Laney High School. Updates will be provided as...
Onslow Co. Sheriff’s Office to hire new specialist
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is about to get a new specialist. The Sheriff’s Office recently announced that it was awarded a $166,000 grant from the Governor’s Crime Commission. The grant money will be used to hire a victim service specialist who will help handle court dates and outreach programs. Their […]
WECT
Two detectives and a deputy hospitalized after exposure to ‘dangerous opioid drug’ during investigation
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people are charged in connection with a “significant” drug investigation that shut down part of I-40 Thursday night. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says two detectives and a deputy were exposed to “a dangerous opioid drug” during the investigation while trying to arrest a suspect.
WITN
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to auction off unclaimed property
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -If you’re looking for a deal on household items, tools, or bikes, you might find it in an unlikely place. Your local Sheriff’s Office. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has posted on social media that it will soon be auctioning off some of the unclaimed items it has collected as evidence that are no longer needed.
