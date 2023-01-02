ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns Injury Report: Ethan Pocic misses practice, joins Jack Conklin, Denzel Ward

The Cleveland Browns have been without cornerback Denzel Ward and offensive tackle Jack Conklin all week after getting hurt in the 24-10 win against the Washington Commanders. Now as they look to close their season out on a high note against the Pittsburgh Steelers, another starting offensive lineman has joined the newly-extended Conklin on the sideline as center Ethan Pocic has missed Thursday’s practice with an illness.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy