FTX execs hid $8 billion in liabilities in a customer account that Bankman-Fried referred to as 'our Korean friend's account,' CFTC prosecutors allege
Alameda Research borrowed billions of dollars of customer funds from FTX exchange. The firm's liabilities were then masked under a pseudonym account on FTX. Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang have pleaded guilty to numerous counts of fraud. The case of "where did the money go" is beginning to unravel for...
U.S. DOJ to seize $465 million of Robinhood shares tied to Bankman-Fried
Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors are in the process of seizing shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) tied to Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been charged with fraud in the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, a U.S. attorney told a judge on Wednesday.
Prosecutors Suspicious of Bankman-Fried Crypto Wallets
Prosecutors are reportedly investigating transactions involving crypto wallets associated with Sam Bankman-Fried. Blockchain analysts have spotted more than $1 million being moved from these accounts over the last several days, and United States prosecutors are trying to identify who is moving the funds and what they are doing with them, Bloomberg reported Friday (Dec. 30), citing an unnamed source.
Judge orders Sam Bankman-Fried to be blocked from accessing or transferring any FTX or Alameda assets
Sam Bankman-Fried denied any role in the recently reported transfers of funds involving Alameda. His lawyer argued that his client had nothing to do with it, but prosecutors said they were skeptical. A federal judge sided with prosecutors and blocked him from accessing Alameda and FTX assets. Sam Bankman-Fried has...
Exclusive-FTX's former top lawyer aided U.S. authorities in Bankman-Fried case
Jan 5 (Reuters) - FTX's former top lawyer Daniel Friedberg has cooperated with U.S. prosecutors as they investigate the crypto firm's collapse, a source familiar with the matter said, adding pressure on founder Sam Bankman-Fried who was arrested on criminal fraud charges last month.
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.
George Santos’ Massive Campaign Loans May Not Be Legal
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Even as Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) embarks on his apology tour, admitting he lied to voters for years about some of the most fundamental facts of his life, there’s been one mystery that Santos has been less than clear about: where his purported millions came from.
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Co-Founder of $4,000,000,000 Crypto Pyramid Scheme Faces 60 Years in Prison
The co-founder of a gigantic $4 billion crypto pyramid scheme is pleading guilty to money laundering and wire fraud charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Karl Sebastian Greenwood co-founded the infamous OneCoin fraud with Ruja Ignatova, who’s known as “Cryptoqueen.”. Ignatova, the leader of the...
DOJ Files Charges Against Alleged Mutant Ape Planet NFT Rug Pull
Authorities arrested the collection’s founder, Aurelien Michel, at JFK airport on Wednesday evening. The U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday it had arrested and filed criminal charges against the founder of an NFT project it alleges “rug pulled” holders and defrauded them of $2.9 million in cryptocurrency. Aurelien...
Eleanor Williams: Barrow woman guilty of false rape claims
A woman who falsely claimed she had been raped and trafficked by an Asian grooming gang has been found guilty of perverting the course of justice. Eleanor Williams, 22, of Barrow-in-Furness, was found guilty of eight counts at Preston Crown Court. She posted photos on social media in May 2020...
Sam Bankman-Fried's $470 million Robinhood stake is set to be seized by US authorities, attorney says
Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood shares are set to be seized by US authorities, an attorney said Wednesday. Bankman-Fried disclosed a 7.6% in the trading app provider in May 2022. The now-disgraced FTX founder pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy charges earlier this week. US authorities are set to seize...
SBF asks judge to keep the identifies of his bail sureties confidential
Founder of defunct crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), requested federal judge Lewis Kaplan to keep the identities of his additional bail guarantors secret. Judge Kaplan was assigned to oversee SBF’s criminal trial after judge Ronnie Abrams recused herself citing a potential conflict of interest. In a letter dated...
Sam Bankman-Fried Gets to Hide Details About His Giant Bail Agreement
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried scored a modest win during a hearing in Manhattan court on Tuesday, in which he also pleaded not guilty to an eight-count indictment that could land him in prison for the rest of his life.On Tuesday morning, one of his lawyers urged the court to shield some details of his enormous $250 million bail agreement from the public. Two guarantors of “considerable means” must sign bonds as part of the deal, and the attorney asked for their names to be sealed, arguing that they would otherwise face harassment and intrusions on their privacy. (Bankman-Fried’s parents have...
2 More Promoters of Forcount Crypto Ponzi Scheme Arrested, Charged With Fraud
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Two additional promoters of the Forcount Ponzi scheme – a Brazil-based crypto scam that defrauded Spanish-speaking investors around the world of a collective $8.4 million –have been arrested and charged with fraud for their role in the alleged grift.
In troubled Mexico prison, inmates ruled their cell blocks
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A violent prison break in which 30 inmates escaped and 17 people — mostly guards — were killed has revealed a shocking level of self-rule by prisoners inside the prison in the northern Mexico border city of Ciudad Juarez. Not only were criminals...
Ex-FTX Lawyer Helped Prosecutors Build 8 Count Case Against Sam Bankman-Fried: Reuters
Daniel Friedberg gave U.S. authorities insight into how Bankman-Fried diverted FTX customer funds to finance Alameda Research. Freidberg was contacted by FBI agents after the crypto exchange collapsed in November 2022, per Reuters. The report noted that Freidberg will serve as a witness for the government rather than face criminal...
LastPass data breach led to $53K in Bitcoin stolen, lawsuit alleges
A class-action lawsuit has been filed against password management service LastPass following a data breach from Aug. 2022. The class action was filed with the United States district court of Massachusetts on Jan. 3 by an unnamed plaintiff known only as “John Doe” and on behalf of others similarly situated.
SEC charges 8 people tied to CoinDeal scheme
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against eight individuals involved in a crypto scheme called CoinDeal, according to a Jan. 4 press release. The SEC said in its complaint that CoinDeal founder Neil Chandran operated a fraudulent crypto investment scheme along with other individuals and groups. CoinDeal’s...
SEC Tells N.D. Ill. Court Not to Toss Case Against Alleged Russian Crypto Pyramid Scheme Fraudster
On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) opposed defendant Vladimir Okhotnikov’s bid to exit the fraud case on personal jurisdiction and other grounds. The agency said that Okhotnikov, a Russian national, is subject to personal jurisdiction in the United States as a result of his role as the “face” of Forsage, a crypto pyramid and Ponzi scheme that raised more than $300 million from investors worldwide, including in the United States.
