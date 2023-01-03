ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
PYMNTS

Prosecutors Suspicious of Bankman-Fried Crypto Wallets

Prosecutors are reportedly investigating transactions involving crypto wallets associated with Sam Bankman-Fried. Blockchain analysts have spotted more than $1 million being moved from these accounts over the last several days, and United States prosecutors are trying to identify who is moving the funds and what they are doing with them, Bloomberg reported Friday (Dec. 30), citing an unnamed source.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

George Santos’ Massive Campaign Loans May Not Be Legal

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Even as Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) embarks on his apology tour, admitting he lied to voters for years about some of the most fundamental facts of his life, there’s been one mystery that Santos has been less than clear about: where his purported millions came from.
COLORADO STATE
msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
dailyhodl.com

Co-Founder of $4,000,000,000 Crypto Pyramid Scheme Faces 60 Years in Prison

The co-founder of a gigantic $4 billion crypto pyramid scheme is pleading guilty to money laundering and wire fraud charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Karl Sebastian Greenwood co-founded the infamous OneCoin fraud with Ruja Ignatova, who’s known as “Cryptoqueen.”. Ignatova, the leader of the...
decrypt.co

DOJ Files Charges Against Alleged Mutant Ape Planet NFT Rug Pull

Authorities arrested the collection’s founder, Aurelien Michel, at JFK airport on Wednesday evening. The U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday it had arrested and filed criminal charges against the founder of an NFT project it alleges “rug pulled” holders and defrauded them of $2.9 million in cryptocurrency. Aurelien...
BBC

Eleanor Williams: Barrow woman guilty of false rape claims

A woman who falsely claimed she had been raped and trafficked by an Asian grooming gang has been found guilty of perverting the course of justice. Eleanor Williams, 22, of Barrow-in-Furness, was found guilty of eight counts at Preston Crown Court. She posted photos on social media in May 2020...
cryptoslate.com

SBF asks judge to keep the identifies of his bail sureties confidential

Founder of defunct crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), requested federal judge Lewis Kaplan to keep the identities of his additional bail guarantors secret. Judge Kaplan was assigned to oversee SBF’s criminal trial after judge Ronnie Abrams recused herself citing a potential conflict of interest. In a letter dated...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Sam Bankman-Fried Gets to Hide Details About His Giant Bail Agreement

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried scored a modest win during a hearing in Manhattan court on Tuesday, in which he also pleaded not guilty to an eight-count indictment that could land him in prison for the rest of his life.On Tuesday morning, one of his lawyers urged the court to shield some details of his enormous $250 million bail agreement from the public. Two guarantors of “considerable means” must sign bonds as part of the deal, and the attorney asked for their names to be sealed, arguing that they would otherwise face harassment and intrusions on their privacy. (Bankman-Fried’s parents have...
MANHATTAN, NY
CoinDesk

2 More Promoters of Forcount Crypto Ponzi Scheme Arrested, Charged With Fraud

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Two additional promoters of the Forcount Ponzi scheme – a Brazil-based crypto scam that defrauded Spanish-speaking investors around the world of a collective $8.4 million –have been arrested and charged with fraud for their role in the alleged grift.
AUSTIN, TX
EWN

Ex-FTX Lawyer Helped Prosecutors Build 8 Count Case Against Sam Bankman-Fried: Reuters

Daniel Friedberg gave U.S. authorities insight into how Bankman-Fried diverted FTX customer funds to finance Alameda Research. Freidberg was contacted by FBI agents after the crypto exchange collapsed in November 2022, per Reuters. The report noted that Freidberg will serve as a witness for the government rather than face criminal...
CoinTelegraph

LastPass data breach led to $53K in Bitcoin stolen, lawsuit alleges

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against password management service LastPass following a data breach from Aug. 2022. The class action was filed with the United States district court of Massachusetts on Jan. 3 by an unnamed plaintiff known only as “John Doe” and on behalf of others similarly situated.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
cryptoslate.com

SEC charges 8 people tied to CoinDeal scheme

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against eight individuals involved in a crypto scheme called CoinDeal, according to a Jan. 4 press release. The SEC said in its complaint that CoinDeal founder Neil Chandran operated a fraudulent crypto investment scheme along with other individuals and groups. CoinDeal’s...
lawstreetmedia.com

SEC Tells N.D. Ill. Court Not to Toss Case Against Alleged Russian Crypto Pyramid Scheme Fraudster

On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) opposed defendant Vladimir Okhotnikov’s bid to exit the fraud case on personal jurisdiction and other grounds. The agency said that Okhotnikov, a Russian national, is subject to personal jurisdiction in the United States as a result of his role as the “face” of Forsage, a crypto pyramid and Ponzi scheme that raised more than $300 million from investors worldwide, including in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy