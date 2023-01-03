ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rick
3d ago

I remember when I joined back in 1987, I got married in 1992 and my wife had our son in 1993, I requested leave when my son was born I remember my 1SG saying if the Army wanted you to have a family we would have issued you one, I did get a four day pass then went to the field for a month.

Stephen Johnson
3d ago

the feds get involved in everything in the corporate world but still neglect our most valuable citizens that are our military members

Ndlovukazi Zenabi
3d ago

WoW...12wks on top of maternity leave...wow! sheesh, 6wks for natural & 8wks for C-section, unless a doctor determines more...but the day you return, better be ready to take, & pass, the PFT! Those days are long gone...

