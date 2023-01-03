ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals coach Zac Taylor visited hospital after Damar Hamlin injury

By Chris Roling
 2 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was spotted outside of UC Health Medical Center on Monday night after his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills was postponed.

Taylor, like some Bills players and presumably others, were checking in on Damar Hamlin, who collapsed and had CPR administered on him before being transported to the hospital.

It was a small thing lost in the shuffle of the night’s events, but worth pointing out, as Taylor’s continued displays of leadership in the heat of the moment were admirable.

Taylor and Bills head coach Sean McDermott have received extensive praise for their handling of the tragic events at Paycor Stadium. They conferred together on the field, then within the stadium alongside league officials before the postponement.

ESPN’s Coley Harvey shared the excellent photo captured by the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Albert Cesare:

