Cincinnati, OH

Bengals' Mike Brown issues statement after Bills-Bengals postponement

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals team president Mike Brown issued a statement on Tuesday after the postponement of Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Brown’s statement was the first official dialogue from the team after Bills defender Damar Hamlin suffered a serious injury in the first quarter.

The full statement:

“First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time – what we can do is support one another.

Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a great showcase for our hometown. Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount … and in that moment, humanity and love rose to the forefront.

As medical personnel undertook extraordinary measures, both teams demonstrated respect and compassion while fans in the stadium and people around the country bolstered the support for Damar and love for each other.

The Bengals are thankful for the love and compassion shown by all. Praying for Damar.”

Hamlin remains hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest and remains in critical condition.

