Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Upcoming hiring events at Brookwood Baptist Health Hospitals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookwood Baptist Health Hospitals are hosting several upcoming hiring events January 10 and 12. The Brookwood event will take place from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the women’s classroom on the first floor. The Princeton event will take place from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Think guaranteed income isn’t fair? This Birmingham single mom might change your mind

This is an opinion column. Miyah Ford aspires to be a surgeon. Growing up in the northeast Birmingham neighborhood called Center Point, she wanted to be a teacher. As she grew older, she was drawn to medicine, to becoming a pediatrician, specifically — until watching “Grey’s Anatomy,” the long-running, multilayered Shonda Rhimes television series, shifted her dream. “That got me thinking about surgeons,” Ford says. “I haven’t decided on a neurosurgeon or cardiovascular surgeon, but that’s my ultimate goal.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Birmingham named one of the top 10 loneliest cities in America

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Alabama cities made the 30 “loneliest” in the U.S., according to data from the Chamber of Commerce. Despite an uptick in adults moving back in with their parents, it’s not uncommon to encounter a person who lives alone. More than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Looking for individual therapy or counseling for your child? This local org offers services without a wait

So many children are facing mental health challenges in the wake of the pandemic, and if you’re a parent who’s been looking for support, you know how hard it can be to find. Luckily, Glenwood in Avondale offers testing, diagnostics and individual therapies for children ages 5-19—with no wait. Read on to learn more about how your family can get the support it needs.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS42.com

Business Teacher Wins ‘One Classroom at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!

Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama. This week’s winner is Dr. Alex Hale, a business teacher at Clay-Chalkville...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa County teachers study the “Whole Child Framework”

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some teachers returning to class today from the holiday break, could be using new techniques to get the best out of their students. It’s part of a strategy called the “Whole Child Framework.” Faculty and staff from five Tuscaloosa County Schools schools participated in a one-day retreat Wednesday.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham city schools prepare for spring semester

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham city schools are on a mission to beat last year’s test scores as they prepare students for the spring semester. Birmingham city school students and teachers are cutting their break short to increase learning. Winter intersession week gives students the opportunity for remediation, enrichment and a chance to improve their grades.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible college offers weekly classes

MONTEVALLO – Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College is offering classes every Monday to residents of Shelby and Bibb counties. Reverend William Douglas Walker said these classes provide Biblical education for those seeking to dive more into the Word of God. Registration begins on Monday, Jan. 9 and classes begin...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Acclinate helping people of color take control of their health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One organization is pushing for people to get serious about their annual health checkups before it’s too late. #NowIncluded is a movement for the community, as organizations like Acclinate see a need for many to make better health decisions. Alabama ranks as one of the...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Gov. Kay Ivey awards organizations millions to fight homelessness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey has invested millions of dollars in nonprofit organizations to help those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. These funds will help with the many challenges these organizations are facing right now, as they say it’s hard putting homeless families in stable positions because of the rising cost of living.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbhm.org

An old school in Birmingham’s Bush Hills is now an urban farm. Residents are thinking bigger

At west Birmingham’s old Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, on the near-four acres that were once the school’s grounds, area residents tend to their own small garden plots with all manner of fruits and vegetables. The potatoes, greens, squash and other produce raised here — as much as 50,000 pounds a year — is distributed within the community, free of charge.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Guitarist Tommy Emmanuel live at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center on Jan. 22

one of the “planet’s greatest guitarists,” will perform Sunday, Jan. 22, presented by the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center. Guitarist Gareth Pearson will be the opening artist for Emmanuel. Tickets to the 6 p.m. performance are $49. Call 205-975-2787 or visit AlysStephens.org.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Miles College Alum makes $500K historic donation

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Miles College has received a big donation for a former student who wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success. CBS 42’s Carly Laing speaks with Dale Thornton for more on why he donated $500,000 to his alma mater and the advice he offers other students […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama signee, commit earn Gatorade Player of the Year honors

An Alabama football commit and signee were named the Gatorade Player of the Year for their respective states Friday. The Crimson Tide’s 2023 five-star defensive back signee, Caleb Downs earned the award for the state of Georgia. The Alabama signee helped Mill Creek win a state championship as a senior by contributing on both sides of the football. He finished the year with 76 tackles, five interceptions and two pick-sixes. The Georgia native also rushed for 390 yards and 20 touchdowns.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

Job-seekers: There are over 21K job openings in Birmingham

New year, new job? Well, this is the perfect time for job-seekers to find their dream job. According to Indeed.com, there are over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area. Read on to learn about the labor market and which companies are hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

6 of the best things we ate + drank in Birmingham in December

If you’re anything like us, you’re always on the hunt for hottest eats in Birmingham. From newer spots to the classics, read on for six of our team’s favorite things we ate in Birmingham last month. 1. Grilled Prime Ribeye from Gianmarco’s. Starting off with my...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

