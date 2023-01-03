ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

technewstoday.com

How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?

If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
Maya Devi

How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world

Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
Digital Trends

The SIM card in your phone has secret power to make medicine cheaper

Electronic gadgets are a potpourri of pricey and rare elements, but a majority of them end up piling up in an e-waste landfill instead of being recycled. That’s not because we lack the tech to recycle it, but due to factors like cost management and process efficiency. SIM cards are among the phone parts that end up going to waste without much uptake in terms of recycling efforts.
technewstoday.com

How to Forward a Text on iPhone?

Forwarding a text can be useful, especially if you need to send the message to multiple contacts at once. Although you can use the conventional ‘copy and paste’ method to forward the texts, iPhone has an inbuilt feature to do so. If you forward the texts, the receiver...
Business Insider

How to print from your iPhone or iPad directly, with or without AirPrint

If you want to print on your iPhone or iPad, it can be easier than you might think. The simplest way to print from an iPhone is by adding a printer with AirPrint, so you can print directly with a wireless connection. You can also print wirelessly without AirPrint by...
technewstoday.com

How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password

Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
technewstoday.com

Chromecast Remote Not Working? Here’s How to Fix it

The latest generation of Chromecast with Google TV comes with an official voice remote that allows you to control the device conveniently. Although at some point, the remote might stop working, which makes it difficult to browse through the menu. Sometimes, you may encounter a solid white LED light on...
Business Insider

How to clear the Messenger app's cache on an iPhone or Android

Messenger, the standalone chatting app that used to be part of Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world. It's not hard to find someone whose entire life revolves around Messenger conversations. But the more you use Messenger, the larger its cache — a stockpile of data...
technewstoday.com

How to Turn Off Low Data Mode on iPhone and Android

If you’re not having a good experience with your data, chances are your phone is on Low Data Mode. Normally, this option helps to restrict excess data usage from the background, saving you some data costs. But if you want to surf the web properly without restrictions and lags,...
technewstoday.com

Monitor Goes Black Randomly? Here’s How to Fix It

Any incorrectly configured display setting may cause your monitor to go black randomly. This can also happen due to faulty drivers, cables, ports, or the output device itself. Although the causes might be similar, you may experience different indications. While Some users claim that their screen goes dark randomly for a few seconds, others say it flashes continuously. Such issues occur while connecting to an external display or even on your primary monitor.
Android Authority

How to video call between Android and iPhone

Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
technewstoday.com

How to Connect Laptop to TV (Step-by-Step Guide)

If you prefer watching everything on a bigger screen, it might be a good idea to connect your laptop to the TV. There are several wired and wireless methods to start casting from your laptop. First, you can make use of the Miracast feature that allows laptops to connect to...
Cult of Mac

New all-in-one charging stand powers up iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch

There are plenty of stands that can handle an iPhone and Apple Watch, but the Zens 4-in-1 Charging Station tops that by adding a stand for an iPad, too. There’s even a AirPods charger and an Apple Pencil holder. Zens also used CES 2023 to unveil other power products...

