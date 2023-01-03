ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KITV.com

How to successfully participate in 'Dry January'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of the main reasons health professionals encourage "Dry January" is so you can look at your relationship with alcohol and decide if it is unhealthy. Although stepping away from alcohol for a month won't completely transform your body, health experts say it can make small improvements.
hawaiipublicradio.org

Pandemic relief is gone, but persistent hunger and food insecurity remain

As the pandemic slows, state lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session are likely to find emergency relief is no longer an issue. However, persistent hunger and food insecurity are — at least according to nonprofits that assist those in need. Lani Davis, community services specialist at Palama Settlement in...
KITV.com

Aging Well: Realtor Abe Lee likes helping the next generation

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- At a time when most people start slowing down, Honolulu resident Abe Lee is still at it, full speed ahead. And he doesn't have just one job; he has three. All of them, he hopes, helps people in some way. He says his love for the community keeps him Aging Well.
hawaiipublicradio.org

Kamehameha Schools appoints new planning and development director

Kamehameha Schools recently announced the appointment of a new director of planning and development. Hilarie Alomar has worked at Kamehameha Schools for nearly 20 years. During that time, she worked on the trust’s North Shore plan, the Haleʻiwa Store Lots redevelopment and transit-oriented development in Kapālama Kai.
Hawaii Magazine

These Farmers Market Finds Are Worth the Search on O‘ahu

If you really want to get a feel for the best, freshest local ingredients and locally created dishes, look no farther than Hawai‘i’s local farmers markets. And on O‘ahu, on almost any day of the week you can find a few markets to fit your needs. The...
KITV.com

More "No turn on red" signs coming to Oahu

KALIHI, HAWAII (KITV4) - To increase pedestrian safety, the state Department of Transportation has added more “no right turn at red” signs at intersections on Oahu. The department reports Hawaii has an above average number of accidents involving a pedestrian and/or bicyclist. Nearby resident believe this will make a big difference in the area.
KITV.com

Oahu hotel becomes first in state to have drone light show

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Kahala Hotel & Resort became the first business in Hawaii to put on a drone light show. It's paving the way here for a trend that's gaining momentum across the US. Hundreds of hotel guests at The Kahala greeted 2023 with a gorgeous light show in...
KITV.com

A group of teens are helping to provide free cataract surgeries for those who can't afford it through their non-profit WikiVision

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Cataract surgery can be life-changing, and there’s a group of teenagers who are helping those who can’t afford it through their non-profit WikiVision. Alec Tan (CEO & Founder, WikiVision) shared, “WikiVision is a non-profit organization, basically dedicated to creating free informational health videos...
kauainownews.com

UH students offers free online coding classes for youth in Hawaiʻi

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa students will be providing another round of free coding classes to youth, but this time both in-person and virtual options will be available. ICSpark is a computer science club at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa that provides free coding classes and mentorship to youth. The program, in its fourth year, is driven by a passionate team of talented computer science and engineering undergraduate students looking to give back to their community.
