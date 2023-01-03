University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa students will be providing another round of free coding classes to youth, but this time both in-person and virtual options will be available. ICSpark is a computer science club at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa that provides free coding classes and mentorship to youth. The program, in its fourth year, is driven by a passionate team of talented computer science and engineering undergraduate students looking to give back to their community.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO