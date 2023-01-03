South Florida real estate’s biggest players rang in the new year in fabulous style. Brokers and developers went far and wide to celebrate the holiday, hitting the slopes in Aspen, partying in Uruguay, Dubai and Greece, lounging in St. Barts and Thailand, and hobnobbing at high-society soirees in Palm Beach and Fisher Island. After all, popping champagne and attending glamorous, star-studded, parties is de rigueur in an industry known for its flash and bling.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO