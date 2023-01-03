Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Pompano BeachTed RiversPompano Beach, FL
“Most Haunted Road In Miami”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMiami, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MiramarTed RiversMiramar, FL
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
therealdeal.com
Miami-Dade ranks as ‘most competitive’ apartment market in 2022
By now, it has become clear Miami-Dade County residents have a hard time finding a rental. Amid the population influx, apartment hunters face stiff competition. Turns out, the county is not just a tough place to find a unit, but the toughest market in the U.S. A new RentCafe report...
therealdeal.com
Berkowitz makes first industrial play in Homestead
UPDATED, Jan. 6, 2:56 p.m.: Berkowitz Development Group plans a self-storage and distribution center in Homestead, marking the firm’s debut in industrial real estate in the city. The Coconut Grove-based company wants to build a nearly 400,000-square-foot speculative project on land west of the Homestead-Miami Speedway, Michael Berkowitz, company...
therealdeal.com
Ares pays $111M for warehouse dev site in Hialeah
Ares Management paid $111.1 million for a Countyline Corporate Park development site in Hialeah, with plans for a three-building industrial complex. Some of the space may already be earmarked for prospective tenants, filings show. Ares, through its Ares Industrial Real Estate Income Trust, bought 52 acres of land on the...
therealdeal.com
Investors sue Rishi Kapoor over Urbin Coconut Grove project
Rishi Kapoor is facing a hostile takeover bid. A minority group of investors wants to oust the Coral Gables-based developer as manager for his Urbin Coconut Grove mixed-use project, according to a recently filed lawsuit. Three entities managed separately by Clifford Losh in Coconut Grove, Enrique and Eduardo Muller in...
therealdeal.com
Wayne Boich buys waterfront teardown next to his Miami Beach estate
Developer Wayne Boich, who made his fortune in the coal mining industry, paid $11.6 million for a waterfront teardown next to his Miami Beach estate, The Real Deal has learned. Boich, CEO of Miami Beach-based Boich Investment Group, acquired the 4,485-square-foot house at 4646 North Bay Road on Thursday, a...
therealdeal.com
Ritz-Carlton Sunny Isles tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume tumbled in the final week of the year. Condo sales totaled $45.8 million, a sharp decline from the $91.1 million in sales from the week prior. Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $900,000 to $7.3 million, compared with $1 million to $18 million the previous week.
therealdeal.com
Fortune, KAR score financing for One River Point condo tower
Developers Edgardo Defortuna and Shahab Karmely secured financing for their planned waterfront condo project along the Miami River. Defortuna’s Fortune International Group bought into the One River Point site late last year, joining Karmely’s KAR Properties. Karmely’s plans for the 60-story, connecting two-tower project were first revealed in 2014.
therealdeal.com
B Group bids $102M for 20 acres in Miami’s Upper Eastside
B Group Capital Management submitted a $102 million stalking horse bid for nearly 20 acres in Miami’s Upper Eastside and El Portal that are tied to a lawsuit alleging EB-5 fraud. The Miami-based real estate investment firm seeks to acquire the former U.S. immigration building site spanning 3.5 acres...
therealdeal.com
Coral Gables investor adds another dev site to Edgewater portfolio
Maria Menzel continued her land banking spree in Miami’s Edgewater by acquiring another development site, three months after her last assemblage purchase. A Delaware entity with the same address as a Coral Gables condominium owned by Menzel paid $12.5 million for six vacant parcels at 410, 420 and 432 Northeast 27th Street and 415, 425 and 435 Northeast 26th Terrace, records show.
therealdeal.com
Here’s how South Florida real estate bigwigs rang in the new year
South Florida real estate’s biggest players rang in the new year in fabulous style. Brokers and developers went far and wide to celebrate the holiday, hitting the slopes in Aspen, partying in Uruguay, Dubai and Greece, lounging in St. Barts and Thailand, and hobnobbing at high-society soirees in Palm Beach and Fisher Island. After all, popping champagne and attending glamorous, star-studded, parties is de rigueur in an industry known for its flash and bling.
therealdeal.com
Alden Global Capital co-founder sells Palm Beach home for $23M
The co-founder of billion-dollar hedge fund Alden Global Capital sold a renovated non-waterfront home in Palm Beach for $23 million, two years after buying it for $7.9 million. Records show a Delaware LLC named for the address sold the house at 150 El Vedado Road to Hope Enterprises RE LLC,...
therealdeal.com
After the arrests: What’s next for Hammocks HOA?
In the weeks following the arrests of five people accused of running a massive fraud at the Hammocks, a court-appointed receiver is working to make South Florida’s biggest residential community whole. The management and security firms that once worked at the Hammocks are now gone, and new firms are...
Comments / 0