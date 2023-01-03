ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

therealdeal.com

Berkowitz makes first industrial play in Homestead

UPDATED, Jan. 6, 2:56 p.m.: Berkowitz Development Group plans a self-storage and distribution center in Homestead, marking the firm’s debut in industrial real estate in the city. The Coconut Grove-based company wants to build a nearly 400,000-square-foot speculative project on land west of the Homestead-Miami Speedway, Michael Berkowitz, company...
HOMESTEAD, FL
therealdeal.com

Ares pays $111M for warehouse dev site in Hialeah

Ares Management paid $111.1 million for a Countyline Corporate Park development site in Hialeah, with plans for a three-building industrial complex. Some of the space may already be earmarked for prospective tenants, filings show. Ares, through its Ares Industrial Real Estate Income Trust, bought 52 acres of land on the...
HIALEAH, FL
therealdeal.com

Investors sue Rishi Kapoor over Urbin Coconut Grove project

Rishi Kapoor is facing a hostile takeover bid. A minority group of investors wants to oust the Coral Gables-based developer as manager for his Urbin Coconut Grove mixed-use project, according to a recently filed lawsuit. Three entities managed separately by Clifford Losh in Coconut Grove, Enrique and Eduardo Muller in...
CORAL GABLES, FL
therealdeal.com

Wayne Boich buys waterfront teardown next to his Miami Beach estate

Developer Wayne Boich, who made his fortune in the coal mining industry, paid $11.6 million for a waterfront teardown next to his Miami Beach estate, The Real Deal has learned. Boich, CEO of Miami Beach-based Boich Investment Group, acquired the 4,485-square-foot house at 4646 North Bay Road on Thursday, a...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

Ritz-Carlton Sunny Isles tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume tumbled in the final week of the year. Condo sales totaled $45.8 million, a sharp decline from the $91.1 million in sales from the week prior. Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $900,000 to $7.3 million, compared with $1 million to $18 million the previous week.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
therealdeal.com

Fortune, KAR score financing for One River Point condo tower

Developers Edgardo Defortuna and Shahab Karmely secured financing for their planned waterfront condo project along the Miami River. Defortuna’s Fortune International Group bought into the One River Point site late last year, joining Karmely’s KAR Properties. Karmely’s plans for the 60-story, connecting two-tower project were first revealed in 2014.
MIAMI, FL
therealdeal.com

B Group bids $102M for 20 acres in Miami’s Upper Eastside

B Group Capital Management submitted a $102 million stalking horse bid for nearly 20 acres in Miami’s Upper Eastside and El Portal that are tied to a lawsuit alleging EB-5 fraud. The Miami-based real estate investment firm seeks to acquire the former U.S. immigration building site spanning 3.5 acres...
MIAMI, FL
therealdeal.com

Coral Gables investor adds another dev site to Edgewater portfolio

Maria Menzel continued her land banking spree in Miami’s Edgewater by acquiring another development site, three months after her last assemblage purchase. A Delaware entity with the same address as a Coral Gables condominium owned by Menzel paid $12.5 million for six vacant parcels at 410, 420 and 432 Northeast 27th Street and 415, 425 and 435 Northeast 26th Terrace, records show.
MIAMI, FL
therealdeal.com

Here’s how South Florida real estate bigwigs rang in the new year

South Florida real estate’s biggest players rang in the new year in fabulous style. Brokers and developers went far and wide to celebrate the holiday, hitting the slopes in Aspen, partying in Uruguay, Dubai and Greece, lounging in St. Barts and Thailand, and hobnobbing at high-society soirees in Palm Beach and Fisher Island. After all, popping champagne and attending glamorous, star-studded, parties is de rigueur in an industry known for its flash and bling.
MIAMI, FL
therealdeal.com

Alden Global Capital co-founder sells Palm Beach home for $23M

The co-founder of billion-dollar hedge fund Alden Global Capital sold a renovated non-waterfront home in Palm Beach for $23 million, two years after buying it for $7.9 million. Records show a Delaware LLC named for the address sold the house at 150 El Vedado Road to Hope Enterprises RE LLC,...
PALM BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

After the arrests: What’s next for Hammocks HOA?

In the weeks following the arrests of five people accused of running a massive fraud at the Hammocks, a court-appointed receiver is working to make South Florida’s biggest residential community whole. The management and security firms that once worked at the Hammocks are now gone, and new firms are...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

