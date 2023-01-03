ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clatskanie, OR

Into the Future: Clatskanie, Rainier set 2023 priorities

By Will Lohre
The Chief
The Chief
 3 days ago

2022 has ended, and it's time to reflect on the highs and lows of the past year and what 2023 may bring.

In Clatskanie and Rainier, the year has been challenging but also very productive. To better understand how this year went, Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen and Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman offered insight into the successes and setbacks of 2022.

For the city of Rainier, Jorgensen described 2022 as a "productive year." Among some of their accomplishments, they implemented a better system for code enforcement, passed an ordinance to address "derelict RVs," and expanded their numbers of boards and commissions. One of their most significant accomplishments was completing the Riverfront Trail Project.

"One of our biggest accomplishments this year was the completion of the long-awaited Riverfront Trail Project," Jorgensen said. "That's something that I will always feel good about. It's widely used by the citizens here in town, and some people even come from out of town to do that."

Jorgensen also noted that Rainier will be adding a new member to the police force and that the city is working with the Department of Environmental Equality to get in compliance with issues regarding stormwater and sewer systems.

In Clatskanie, they have addressed a variety of issues. Like Rainier, Clatskanie passed an RV ordinance to limit the amount of time an RV can spend in one place. They also have made significant strides towards breaking ground on the new sewer plant, for which the state legislature allotted $10 million to build. Currently, the Department of Environmental Quality is reviewing the plans.

While the city's progress on the sewer plant is a significant accomplishment, Hinkelman also said it is one of the city's most substantial challenges.

"There are two things. One: inflation has really put a big pressure on the cost of the plant. And the other thing that's happening is when we did the geotechnical stuff, we found out the soils where we want to build the plant are what they call 'liquefiable,'" Hinkelman said. "We have to do some shoring up of that soil, so that's going to cost several million dollars that we didn't budget for. So my big challenge in 2023 is I have to go back to the legislature. And I've already let our legislative partners know, our representative and our state senator, that we need more money in order for this to happen. And I'm going to be a real pest about that."

With inflation squeezing costs around the country, managing the city's budget across the town's various necessities has been a significant challenge for Hinkelman and the Clatskanie city council. Hinkelman noted that with inflation, it's been hard to forecast which projects will fit in the budget going into 2023.

In Rainier, circumstances have presented a variety of challenges. Jorgensen said that the city council was in flux in the past two years as multiple long-time councilors vacated their positions. Their departure marked the loss of decades of institutional knowledge, but Jorgensen also said that the new council members will offer stability for the next few years.

"Almost our whole council turned over in the last couple of years. But, you know, some of them got appointed, and they ran for reelection, and they were unopposed, so we're going to have a nice stable setup for at least the next couple of years," Jorgensen said. "I'm really proud of the fact that we were able to get through those processes."

Additionally, Jorgensen is hopeful that the legislature won't pass anything that could cause issues for Rainier. Something that Jorgensen sees as a concern would be solutions to issues surrounding homelessness.

"It's a statewide problem, and it's not going away, and it's not getting better, so I think it's incumbent upon our new governor and our legislative leadership to come up with something that works for everybody," Jorgensen said.

Looking ahead to 2023, Jorgensen is excited about some projects Rainier hopes to complete. Rainier will make improvements to City Hall and negotiate a new contract with the police department. The city is also excited about new businesses downtown. Additionally, the city is working on securing more properties outside of its urban growth boundary for more development.

A downtown beautification initiative is one of the projects Jorgensen is most excited about going into the new year. The city ordered banners of some historical images throughout the town, and they will hang them up around March this year.

"The idea is that they have these images, and we're going to put them up close to the original locations throughout town," Jorgensen said. "So it will almost be like a walk-through time, so really excited about that. And we should have some murals being painted on businesses, so I would expect, you know, by summer that there's going to be some big improvements to downtown."

For Hinkelman, getting the sewer plant project underway is the primary concern now and going into the new year.

"Our big project is the sewer plant, and that's going to dominate us for the next couple of years until that thing is actually built. And it will really dominate a lot of time once we start putting a shovel in the ground," Hinkelman said.

With 2022 in the rear-view mirror, Hinkelman and Jorgensen agree that 2023 will present Rainier and Clatskanie with more opportunities to deal with challenges and keep progressing, one project at a time.

