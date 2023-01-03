ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reginald Wynn
3d ago

The only way Skip would've shown any kind of class and compassion was if it happened to a Cowboys player! Oh he would've been bawling like a baby 🍼!

Reply(4)
6
G. Jones
3d ago

Others have gotten canceled for far less. Skip has unfortunately been like this for a while and said the wrong thing at the worst possible time. It shouldn't have taken backlash on social media and a call from his boss to take care of the situation.

Reply
5
MARK PRESCOTT
3d ago

I knew it he was going to come out with a lame excuse and even pretend to have sympathy and try and push out a tear. I'm glad Shannon didn't show up and be fake trying to talk about what happened and his tweet.

Reply(2)
3
