The Eagles tacked on tour dates to their 2023 Hotel California Tour. The fresh dates begin in March and continue into April. The Eagles — Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit with Vince Gill — began their Hotel California concerts in Las Vegas in 2019. The show features a complete performance of the iconic 1976 album, Hotel California, along with a set of additional hits. The new Hotel California Tour dates follow previously announced 2023 concerts on the West Coast.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO