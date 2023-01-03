ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JamBase

What A Nice Surprise: Eagles Confirm Additional 2023 Hotel California Tour Dates

The Eagles tacked on tour dates to their 2023 Hotel California Tour. The fresh dates begin in March and continue into April. The Eagles — Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit with Vince Gill — began their Hotel California concerts in Las Vegas in 2019. The show features a complete performance of the iconic 1976 album, Hotel California, along with a set of additional hits. The new Hotel California Tour dates follow previously announced 2023 concerts on the West Coast.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy