ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adairsville, GA

GBI investigating an officer-involved shooting near Adairsville; second such case in Bartow in 10 days

By GBI, Google map, jdruckenmiller
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XDpv2_0k2DAXKC00
GBI agents were at the shooting scene near Adairsville Tuesday afternoon.  GBI

For the second time in 10 days, the GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bartow County. In both cases, no officers were injured and both suspects sustained wounds that weren’t life-threatening, the agency reports.

In the latest case, the GBI reported Wednesday it has been asked to investigate a shooting involving the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office in the Adairsville area.

According to the release:

Preliminary information indicates that at 1:45 p.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to a trespass-in-progress call around Snow Springs Road and Big Oak Road in Adairsville (in the area of the Rock Fence Hunting Club).

Arthur William Smith, 41, of Adairsville, was living in a tent in the woods off the main road. As deputies approached Smith, he failed to comply with deputies’ commands and Smith picked up a rifle. Deputies shot Smith and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith’s rifle was recovered and determined to be a replica.

The GBI will complete an independent investigation and the case will be given to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

The previous case occurred Dec. 23. The GBI report shows the Cartersville Police Department asked the GBI to investigate.

Preliminary information indicates around 12:20 a.m., officers observed an SUV belonging to Phillip Ross, 49, of Cartersville, parked in the lot of the Oxygen Station at 1338 E. Main St.

Ross was wanted on a felony probation warrant out of Bartow County. As the officers approached his vehicle, Ross quickly reversed it out of the parking spot. Ross drove the vehicle toward one of the officers, hitting the officer with the front of his SUV.

The officer who was hit and a second officer fired shots at Ross. During the shooting, the SUV’s engine caught on fire. Responding officers extinguished the flames. Ross was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer that was hit by the SUV did not report any injuries. No other officers were injured either.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrganews.com

39-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal wreck in Armuchee

A Rome man has been arrested in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a local mother in Armuchee this week. 39-year-old Edward Junior Lawrence is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene of an accident, and improper lane change. He was booked Friday at the Floyd County Jail.
ARMUCHEE, GA
weisradio.com

Vehicle Sought in Connection with Fatal Rome Crash Identified

Floyd County Police continue to investigate a fatal wreck that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Martha Berry Highway at Selman Road. The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. when a southbound Nissan Altima, driven by 37-year-old Hilda Santizo-Perez of Rome, was struck by an unknown vehicle causing it to careen into Nissan Pathfinder, driven by 34-year-old Charcia Baldwin of Rydal, that was traveling north.
ROME, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Man shot by deputies in Adairsville: GBI

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Bartow County were involved in a shooting with a man Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. GBI investigators said the shooting happened after deputies were called to a wooded area near Snow Springs and Big Oak Roads around 1:45 p.m. The caller said a man was trespassing in the woods, according to the release.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Police still seeking information on missing Rome man

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023–9:14 a.m. The Rome Police Department continues to investigate the disappearance of James Kevin Bradshaw. Police are asking for the assistance of Floyd County residents, businesses, and/or visitors for information. Bradshaw was last seen on September 10, 2021, around 12:30. He was dropped off by family...
ROME, GA
11Alive

Shooting at Atlanta liquor store leaves 1 critically hurt, police say

ATLANTA — A 38-year-old man is critically hurt after they were shot at a northeast Atlanta liquor store Thursday afternoon, police said. Police said they were called to the shooting that happened near Green's Liquor Store at 2614 block of Buford Highway just after 5 p.m.. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
ATLANTA, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

79 Arrests reported during December

There was no respite for the police departments during December as the number of reported arrests surged to 79. Pickens Sheriff’s Office accounted for 57 arrests, Jasper Police Department had 11, Georgia State Patrol at Jasper netted five, while Dawson and Gilmer counties each had one. The Cherokee Multiagency Narcotics Squad made four arrests the evening of December 14:
JASPER, GA
wrganews.com

Floyd County Juvenile Court swears in first Black judge

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 — 2:00 p.m. Newly installed Juvenile Court Judge Steve Bennett was sworn in this week at Government Plaza and promptly turned around and swore in Rome and Floyd County’s first Black judge,. Juvenile Court Associate Judge Deana Perry. Perry, a native Roman, is a...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Man charged with shoplifting, fleeing from police

What began as a shoplifting incident ended with the arrest of a Kentucky man after he allegedly fled from police Monday night. 21-year-old Robert Anthony Magditch of Versailles, Kentucky stole $19.23 in stickers from Murphy’s USA on Cartersville Highway and then parked in the Walmart parking lot. Magditch refused...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Tuesday evening wreck closes a portion of Rockmart Highway

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–8:04 p.m. Rockmart Highway was closed for about two hours Tuesday following a two-vehicle wreck near Craton Road. A northbound Hyundai Sonata crossed the center line and sideswiped a southbound Dodge Ram. The Dodge then traveled off the west side of the road, coming to rest after about 150 feet.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
711K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy