GBI investigating an officer-involved shooting near Adairsville; second such case in Bartow in 10 days

GBI agents were at the shooting scene near Adairsville Tuesday afternoon. GBI

For the second time in 10 days, the GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bartow County. In both cases, no officers were injured and both suspects sustained wounds that weren’t life-threatening, the agency reports.

In the latest case, the GBI reported Wednesday it has been asked to investigate a shooting involving the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office in the Adairsville area.

According to the release:

Preliminary information indicates that at 1:45 p.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to a trespass-in-progress call around Snow Springs Road and Big Oak Road in Adairsville (in the area of the Rock Fence Hunting Club).

Arthur William Smith, 41, of Adairsville, was living in a tent in the woods off the main road. As deputies approached Smith, he failed to comply with deputies’ commands and Smith picked up a rifle. Deputies shot Smith and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith’s rifle was recovered and determined to be a replica.

The GBI will complete an independent investigation and the case will be given to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

The previous case occurred Dec. 23. The GBI report shows the Cartersville Police Department asked the GBI to investigate.

Preliminary information indicates around 12:20 a.m., officers observed an SUV belonging to Phillip Ross, 49, of Cartersville, parked in the lot of the Oxygen Station at 1338 E. Main St.

Ross was wanted on a felony probation warrant out of Bartow County. As the officers approached his vehicle, Ross quickly reversed it out of the parking spot. Ross drove the vehicle toward one of the officers, hitting the officer with the front of his SUV.

The officer who was hit and a second officer fired shots at Ross. During the shooting, the SUV’s engine caught on fire. Responding officers extinguished the flames. Ross was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer that was hit by the SUV did not report any injuries. No other officers were injured either.