If you worked in a job with a pension, this means you will receive ongoing benefits once you retire. A critical part of estate planning, then, will be figuring out what happens to that money when you die. The answer depends on the type of pension that you have. In some cases, you may be able to make joint or family elections when you enroll in your pension plan, which will make payments to surviving family members from your pension plan after you die. In other cases, your pension may have been structured as an account dedicated to you, rather than simply a promise of payments. And in that case, your surviving family members will also be entitled to this money. Here’s what you need to know.

2 DAYS AGO