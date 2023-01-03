If you’re looking to put away more money for retirement, you may have a goal in mind that you’re trying to reach, such as saving $1 million. You may want to earn and save more than that, of course, but for many people, saving $1 million is a big milestone that can also feel out of reach. Here are some practical steps to help make that goal a reality, but it might be best for many to consider working with a financial advisor because each person’s financial situation is different. A financial advisor can help you create a financial plan for your needs and goals.

