KTEN.com
How Early Can You File Taxes?
Contrary to general belief, you cannot file your taxes on Jan. 1. Although April 15 is the standard deadline for the latest day you can file your taxes, the IRS also has deadlines for the earliest it begins accepting returns each year. You also can’t file your returns until you’ve received the necessary tax documents from employers or other parties you’ve worked with. They typically have until the end of January to send these out to you. If you need help with filing your taxes then you may want to consider working with an experienced financial advisor.
What Is the 2% Rule in Real Estate?
There are several metrics you can use to evaluate whether a rental property investment has potential, including the 2% rule. When used with the property’s capitalization rate this rule helps investors get a sense of what a property’s rental income should be as a percentage of the purchase price. Understanding this rule and how to use it can make it easier to evaluate whether a particular rental property may be right for you.
When Is an Estate Tax Return Required?
After losing a loved one, responsibilities can quickly pile up during a time when you’d like to focus on grieving. Unfortunately, taxes don’t disappear when someone passes. If you’re the executor of your loved one’s estate, you’ll be responsible for filing a tax return and paying any balance due to the Internal Revenue Service. If their estate is valued over a certain threshold, you’ll be responsible for filing a regular return and a complex return called an estate tax return. Here’s what you need to know about who needs to file these returns and how to file them.
Capital Gains Tax for Roth IRAs
When you’re saving for retirement, there are a variety of accounts you could use. The Roth IRA, or individual retirement account, is one of those options. Roth IRAs offer more investment flexibility, as well as their own tax benefits. Understanding how a Roth IRA is taxed is essential to taking full advantage of it. It’s important to understand how Roth IRAs are taxed, especially when it comes to gains and withdrawals. You can work with a financial advisor who can help set your retirement and tax planning strategies up in ways that can benefit you.
How Long Will $400k Last in Retirement?
Data from the Federal Reserve shows that the average savings in the United States at retirement age is just $255,200. So if you find yourself with $400,000 in assets at retirement age, congratulations! You’re doing much better than average. But how long will your money last? The answer will depend on your investment allocation, spending habits, and other income streams. Here are some tools to help you determine your available assets and desired expenses so you can live the retirement you want on $400,000.
How to Invest $250k for Income
A stash of $250,000 can earn you a considerable income, given the right mix of assets. From real estate to corporate debt, assets are available that can turn your money into even more money with minimal risk. There are numerous ways to invest $250,000, depending on your goals. Here is how you can invest your money to produce regular income. You can also work with a financial advisor who can either make recommendations on making income-bearing investments or can manage your assets for you.
How to Save $1 Million Dollars
If you’re looking to put away more money for retirement, you may have a goal in mind that you’re trying to reach, such as saving $1 million. You may want to earn and save more than that, of course, but for many people, saving $1 million is a big milestone that can also feel out of reach. Here are some practical steps to help make that goal a reality, but it might be best for many to consider working with a financial advisor because each person’s financial situation is different. A financial advisor can help you create a financial plan for your needs and goals.
Reverse Mortgage Scams to Watch Out For
A reverse mortgage can provide older homeowners with an additional stream of income in retirement. Reverse mortgages allow eligible homeowners to tap into their equity, without taking a traditional home equity loan. But are reverse mortgages a scam? No, but there are opportunities for scammers to defraud unsuspecting homeowners if you don’t know what to look out for. If you are considering a reverse mortgage, a financial advisor can help you consider different options and protect you against potential scams.
Traditional vs. Roth TSP: Key Differences
If you’re a government worker with a Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) from your employer, congratulations! With low management fees to matching contributions, you have one of the best investing tools available. You can prepare well for a comfortable retirement by contributing to your account. However, you have a choice: deposit to a traditional or Roth TSP. Your selection will determine when you pay income tax on contributions and earnings. Here’s a breakdown of the key differences but you can also work with a financial advisor to help you choose the right investments for your situation.
How Much Do Stockbrokers Make?
Stockbrokers get paid more than most workers. Estimates of the median combined salaries and commissions received by people who sell stocks and other securities to investors range from $62,910 to $149,664 a year. The estimates vary depending on the source of the estimate and the method used to gather data, with estimates derived from self-reports and job postings by employers running considerably higher than government data collectors. Brokers with more experience, and those working certain areas of the business, may also earn more. Here’s what you need to know.
Here's what to expect in the housing market this year
Last year was a wild ride in the US housing market. Mortgage rates doubled and sales plummeted, triggering the longest month-to-month slump on record. A lot of would-be buyers and sellers watched from the sidelines. Throughout 2022, the Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark interest rate at a record pace to...
How Much Should I Save Each Month?
If you’re establishing a budget, you need to figure out how much you should stash away. There are a few popular strategies you can use to determine how much to save per month. Let’s break down how much you should be saving each month for retirement, emergencies and other financial goals.
Types of Medicare Supplement Plans
Originally Posted On: https://www.theedgesearch.com/2023/01/types-of-medicare-supplement-plans.html. Medicare Supplement Plans provide additional health coverage for those on Medicare. Depending on a person’s medical needs, they should consider the range of supplement plans available. Are you a senior citizen wondering if there are supplement plans? That you can purchase to help with expenses...
What Happens to Deferred Compensation If I Quit?
Deferred compensation is a way for employees to reduce their tax burden while ensuring their economic security in their golden years. Deferred compensation plans with a long vesting period are commonly referred to as golden handcuffs because they effectively trap you in a job, no matter how badly you’d like to resign. Here’s what you need to know to determine if your golden handcuffs are worth staying at your job and how much quitting will cost your future self. If you’re looking for guidance in your current financial situation, consider working with a professional financial advisor.
