TechRadar
Looking for cheap AirPods? The AirPods 2 just dropped to $99 at Amazon
If you're looking to save some cash on a pair of premium earbuds to kick off the new year, then you're in luck. We've just spotted Apple's best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for $99.99 (was $159) at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's just $20 more than the record-low price, and the best deal you can find right now.
Cult of Mac
Apple uses AI to voice its latest audiobook catalog
Apple’s latest catalog of books uses artificial intelligence as a narrator instead of a human voice. This is the first time the Cupertino giant has used AI for audiobook narration. The move could have a wide-reaching effect in the audiobook space and mark the beginning of the end of...
Cult of Mac
Drop’s affordable new desktop speakers claim audiophile sound
Drop, known for mechanical keyboards as well as headphones and other audiophile gear, unveiled its first set of desktop speakers Wednesday at CES 2023. The small Drop BMR1 Nearfield Monitors promise big, clear sound in a small footprint for just $129. If you noticed that’s not an audiophile price tag,...
Cult of Mac
Aqara previews video doorbell and other new HomeKit gadgets
Smart-home specialist Aqara said Thursday it will expand its product line in the coming months with a new video doorbell, LED light strips, a sensor with artificial intelligence and a smart door lock that works with Home Key. All of the new devices will work with HomeKit and other smart-home systems.
Gizmodo
Android Auto's Makeover Is Now Available for Everyone
It’s time for another Android feature drop—the CES 2023 edition. This time, Google’s officially rolling out the new Android Auto interface that we got to preview a few months ago. There are also a few other car-centric announcements within the platform. And Android users can expect a new media handoff feature to launch sometime this year.
Get $20 for FREE From Amazon When Purchasing These Items Right Now
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Right now, Amazon is hosting a limited-time offer on P&G items in household, health, baby and beauty care categories across its site. The deal in question? Spend $80 and receive $20 in credit to Amazon. All you have to do is purchase the correct items you can find listed here with code PGSTOCKUP, which should already be saved to your account. That’s right, folks, we’re talking about the best laundry detergent, paper towels, baby wipes, feminine hygiene products — you name it. Everything...
CNET
This New Siri Voice Command Makes Using Your iPhone So Much Better
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Siri lets you do so much on your iPhone with just your voice. You can do basic things like send a text message to a friend and get directions back home or you can get more complicated and pull up all the movie showtimes for your local theatre -- all without using your hands.
Vox
The streaming boom is over
Here’s a standard streaming TV joke/complaint: There are so many different services that someone should just put them all together, and then you’d just pay one monthly fee for everything. You know, just like cable TV!. Ho ho ho. The thing is, none of the people running streaming...
Cult of Mac
Enjoy a major discount on this cutting-edge documentary streaming service
Even with a growing list of streaming services to explore, things can get stale in a hurry, leaving adults and kids alike with unfulfilling experiences or rewatches. If you’re searching for some fresh perspective, try 42% savings on a lifetime subscription to a streaming service for the most curious among us.
Cult of Mac
M1 MacBook Pro conducts ‘ultra-minimalist’ home audio ensemble [Setups]
Some computer setups are simply music to our ears — almost literally, in some cases. Today’s featured setup sees (and hears) an M1 MacBook Pro playing frontman to a band that includes a few pieces of key audio hardware and software as well as dual curved ultra-wide external displays.
domino
This $75 Amazon Lamp Is Almost Identical to the $700 Version
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. If there were a starter pack for traditional-chic living rooms, a brass task lamp would be first on the list. Often placed beside a sofa or armchair, tucking one of these classic library-style lights into your space adds a touch of sophistication that says: Why yes, I am going to fulfill my New Year’s resolution of reading more.
Amazon to cut 18,000 jobs as layoffs expand in tech sector
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) layoffs will now include more than 18,000 roles as part of a workforce reduction it previously disclosed, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said in a public staff note on Wednesday.
Cult of Mac
New Satechi Thunderbolt dock scores CES Innovation Award
The Satechi Thunderbolt Slim Hub brings a trio of very high-speed ports to a Mac, plus it has a USB-A port for other accessories. It’s good enough to earn a CES Innovation Award. Satechi also used the Consumer Electronics Show to announce a 6-port charger and a USB4 NVMe...
BBC
Many Android phones to get satellite connectivity
A new partnership between the satellite phone firm Iridium and chip giant Qualcomm will bring satellite connectivity to premium Android smartphones later in the year. It means that in places where there is no mobile coverage, handsets can connect with passing satellites to send and receive messages. Qualcomm's chips are...
Cult of Mac
Apple’s AR/VR headset now rumored to debut in spring 2023
Apple’s AR/VR headset development has reportedly hit another setback. As a result, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now predicts Apple will unveil the headset at a spring media event or at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference. Rumors so far indicated Apple could hold an event in January...
The Jewish Press
Bloodbath as Amazon Slashes 18K Jobs
Amazon workers are facing a bloodbath as the company prepares to slash 18,000 jobs this month. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy made the announcement Wednesday in a note to staffers across the company. “Between the reductions we made in November and the ones we’re sharing today, we plan to eliminate just...
Cult of Mac
Break through the international language barrier with these award-winning translation earbuds
Imagine being able to see the world and speak the local language, wherever you are. It may sound like a superpower, but actually, all you need are a pair of cutting-edge translation headphones. These Mymanu Clik S earbuds come with built-in language translation, and though they are usually $220, you can grab them for just $99 through January 9.
The Verge
Tesla finally offers alternative to the steering yoke
Tesla has re-introduced a round steering wheel option for its Model S and Model X vehicles, following two years of criticism regarding the practicality and safety of the racing-style yoke steering. As noted by Electrek, the Tesla online configurator for the Model S/X was updated on Thursday, adding the option for a round steering wheel alongside the existing yoke. Selecting the rounded wheel option doesn’t impact the price or the estimated delivery timeline. Other Tesla models such as the Model 3 and Model Y are already available with a round steering wheel.
Cult of Mac
How to use Water Lock on Apple Watch [Pro Tip]
Apple Watch is highly resilient to being submerged in water. You don’t have to worry much about ruining the electronics inside — your biggest concern is the water triggering random stuff on the screen. If your Apple Watch feels like it’s not responding to your tapping, it’s probably in Water Lock mode.
Cult of Mac
Powerful new Thunderbolt 4 dock packs an amazing 16 ports
Plugable just launched a dock with an eye-popping number of ports. The 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Quad Dock offers nearly every type of port a Mac can access, like HDMI, DisplayPort, six USB-A ports, Ethernet and many more. It can be part of a really tricked-out setup. Plus, the accessory-maker also...
