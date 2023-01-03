ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Bryan Kohberger set to return to Idaho to face homicide charges

By Vivian Muniz
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bryan Kohberger has waived his extradition hearing, bringing him back to Idaho earlier than expected.

According to a release from the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office on Saturday, the decision to waive his hearing means Kohberger may be transported to Idaho as soon as law enforcement is able.

Bryan Kohberger: What we know about arrest in connection to Idaho killings

A nationwide manhunt for the 28-year-old suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students led police to a gated community in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains last Friday.

Kohberger, of Albrightsville, was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at a home on 119 Lamsden Drive, Albrightsville (Chestnuthill Township) in the Indian Mountain Lake Development.

PAcast

Pennsylvania State Police took Kohberger into custody without incident for first-degree murder, a warrant that was issued by the Moscow Police in Idaho.

Details regarding the case contained in a probable cause affidavit are sealed until Kohberger is physically back in Latah County, Idaho, and has been served with the arrest warrant, according to Latah County, Idaho Prosecutor Bill Thompson.

Once Kohberger is returned to Idaho he will have an initial hearing with a magistrate.

Thompson stressed that Idaho Supreme Court law prevents them from sharing details of the case until Kohberger returns to Idaho.

Kohberger was cited to be a Ph.D. student at Washington State University studying in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology.

Representatives for Kohberger said he looks forward to being found not guilty in a court of law.

PAcast

The victims, University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death at a rental home near campus sometime in the early morning hours of November 13.

Timeline: Retracing the final night of murdered Idaho university students

Investigators say there were no signs of forced entry when they arrived at the home, finding a bloody and gruesome scene.

Authorities say if you have any information about Bryan Kohberger, or this case, to submit a tip via the methods listed below:

