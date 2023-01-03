Read full article on original website
Spencer School Board Recognized at Annual Meeting
Des Moines, IA (KICD) — The Iowa School Board association recognized the Spencer school board and Superintendent for taking part in ongoing education at the recent annual meeting. Superintendent Terry Hemann and board members Bob Whittenburg and Shelby Haak were all singled out for Individual Achievement Awards. IASB Board...
Lynn Evans Look Forward To First Term in Iowa Senate
Des Moines, IA (KICD) — Lynn Evans starts his first term as a lawmaker Monday. The Republican will represent Osceola, O’Brien, Buena Vista and portions of Clay and Cherokee Counties in the state senate. Evans tells KICD News he was appointed to all of the committees he requested.
City Council Approves Funding for Aquatic Center Evaluation
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Council has given its approval to bring in an outside firm to update an evaluation of the city’s aquatic center. City Manager Dan Gifford says the idea behind bringing Water Technologies to town is to update information from the last time such work was done.
Spencer Council Tables Proposal to Bring in Outside Firm Focusing on Retail
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council reviewed a proposal from an outside firm on Tuesday that would assist in finding additional retail options that would be a good fit for the community. City Manager Dan Gifford told the council he is aware of a bad feeling for some...
Spencer Mayor Looks Ahead to 2023
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Yesterday you heard Spencer Mayor Steve Bomgaars state that purchasing 44 acres on the North end of town was one of the significant events of 2022. He hopes the Iowa Department of Transportation makes a decision about the highway 71 and 18 intersection so definite development plans can be put into motion.
Goyne-Yarns Scheduled For Sentencing
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Sentencing is scheduled to take place this week for the man convicted of killing Shelby Woizeschke in Milford early last year. Christian Goyne-Yarns was found guilty of first degree murder by a Buena Vista County jury in December after a change of venue request was granted in the case.
Kossuth County Man Charged Following Alleged Assault of Emergency Personnel
Titonka, IA (KICD)– A Kossuth County man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted emergency personnel earlier this week. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says an ambulance was dispatched to a residence in Titonka early Tuesday afternoon and transported 23-year-old Tayler McCall to a local hospital. The EMS...
Winter Games Cheerleaders Announced
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The ballots have been counted and official cheerleaders for this year’s University of Okoboji Winter Games determined. This year’s eight representatives will be Scott Nolte, Sheree Sanderson, Laurie and Brad Simington, Brad and Susan Travis, Cathy Thee and Alyssa Umsheid. The group will...
Domestic Assault Investigation Leads to Attempted Murder Charge
Estherville, IA (KICD)– An Estherville man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after police were called to investigate a domestic assault on Thursday. The initial call came in just before noon when a caller told dispatchers she had been on the phone with her sister when the line went dead.
Arrest Made in New Year’s Day Armed Robbery
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man is behind bars following an investigation into a New Year’s Day armed robbery. Police were initially called to a Storm Lake liquor store shortly before 9:30 Sunday night to a report of an individual entering the store and brandishing a firearm allegedly holding the weapon to an employee’s head before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
