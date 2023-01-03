ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
more1049.com

Spencer School Board Recognized at Annual Meeting

Des Moines, IA (KICD) — The Iowa School Board association recognized the Spencer school board and Superintendent for taking part in ongoing education at the recent annual meeting. Superintendent Terry Hemann and board members Bob Whittenburg and Shelby Haak were all singled out for Individual Achievement Awards. IASB Board...
SPENCER, IA
more1049.com

Lynn Evans Look Forward To First Term in Iowa Senate

Des Moines, IA (KICD) — Lynn Evans starts his first term as a lawmaker Monday. The Republican will represent Osceola, O’Brien, Buena Vista and portions of Clay and Cherokee Counties in the state senate. Evans tells KICD News he was appointed to all of the committees he requested.
IOWA STATE
more1049.com

City Council Approves Funding for Aquatic Center Evaluation

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Council has given its approval to bring in an outside firm to update an evaluation of the city’s aquatic center. City Manager Dan Gifford says the idea behind bringing Water Technologies to town is to update information from the last time such work was done.
more1049.com

Spencer Mayor Looks Ahead to 2023

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Yesterday you heard Spencer Mayor Steve Bomgaars state that purchasing 44 acres on the North end of town was one of the significant events of 2022. He hopes the Iowa Department of Transportation makes a decision about the highway 71 and 18 intersection so definite development plans can be put into motion.
SPENCER, IA
more1049.com

Goyne-Yarns Scheduled For Sentencing

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Sentencing is scheduled to take place this week for the man convicted of killing Shelby Woizeschke in Milford early last year. Christian Goyne-Yarns was found guilty of first degree murder by a Buena Vista County jury in December after a change of venue request was granted in the case.
MILFORD, IA
more1049.com

Winter Games Cheerleaders Announced

Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The ballots have been counted and official cheerleaders for this year’s University of Okoboji Winter Games determined. This year’s eight representatives will be Scott Nolte, Sheree Sanderson, Laurie and Brad Simington, Brad and Susan Travis, Cathy Thee and Alyssa Umsheid. The group will...
OKOBOJI, IA
more1049.com

Domestic Assault Investigation Leads to Attempted Murder Charge

Estherville, IA (KICD)– An Estherville man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after police were called to investigate a domestic assault on Thursday. The initial call came in just before noon when a caller told dispatchers she had been on the phone with her sister when the line went dead.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
more1049.com

Arrest Made in New Year’s Day Armed Robbery

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man is behind bars following an investigation into a New Year’s Day armed robbery. Police were initially called to a Storm Lake liquor store shortly before 9:30 Sunday night to a report of an individual entering the store and brandishing a firearm allegedly holding the weapon to an employee’s head before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
STORM LAKE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy