Robeson County, NC

Robeson County drivers see sharp rise gas prices

By David Kennard The Robesonian
 2 days ago
Drivers in Robeson County saw a sharp spike in gas prices on Tuesday. Prices in Lumberton and the surrounding area remain among the lowest in the country.

LUMBERTON — Robeson County drivers entered 2023 with gas prices about a dollar higher than January 2022.

The average price of a gallon of gas on Tuesday in Robeson County was $2.94; in Lumberton, $2.92.

While drivers remained hopeful that the new year would also mean lower prices, gas price watchers on Tuesday didn’t have good news.

Tuesday’s sharp spike of more than 10 cents per gallon on Tuesday was the first time in weeks that pump prices showed a declining trend in Robeson County.

Tuesday’s falling price reversal followed the same pattern seen across the country.

“For the first time in two months, the nation’s average gas price has increased, rising 12.3 cents from a week ago to $3.17 per gallon yesterday,” according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“For the first time in two months, the nation’s average price of gasoline rose sharply last week, as extremely cold weather led to many refinery issues, shutting down over a million barrels of refining capacity, pushing wholesale prices up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, China’s reopening plans gave markets inspiration that global oil demand will start to recover, as China’s nearly three year Covid-zero policies appear to be coming to an end.”

De Haan said that while the jump at the pump will likely be temporary as most refiners get back online after cold-weather related issues, some regions like the Rockies may see more price increases than others as cold-weather shutdowns hit the region fairly hard, with one refinery likely remaining down through the first quarter of 2023. Most areas have seen the bulk of the rise already hit, but should oil continue to rally, more increases could be on the way.”

Prices throughout the Southeast remain among the lowest in the nation. Even in July when gas was selling for $4.54 per gallon, the national average was $4.88.

California drivers, as well as drivers in some parts of the Pacific Northwest, are still paying almost $4.50 per gallon.

Oil Prices

After rallying last week as China began to reopen its economy, the oil price rebound has somewhat stalled in recent days, according to GasBuddy.

At the open Tuesday after the holiday extended weekend, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.02 per barrel to $79.24, some 50 cents lower than last Tuesday’s start.

Brent crude oil was also in the red, down 96 cents to $84.95 per barrel, about 70 cents higher than last Tuesday. With the holidays now behind us, oil markets may see a bit more activity, but while China’s reopening is a long term bullish factor, a short term surge in Covid cases is likely, subduing a quick recovery in oil demand. In addition, cold weather during the week of Christmas impacted many refineries, stifling oil use for refining operations.

According to Baker Hughes, last week’s U.S. rig count was unchanged at 779 and was 193 rigs higher than a year ago. The Canadian rig count fell 12 to 84 and was 6 rigs lower than a year ago.

Gas Price Trends

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $2.99 per gallon, unchanged from last week, followed by $3.29, $2.89, $3.09 and $3.19 rounding out the top five most common prices, according to GasBuddy.

The median U.S. gas price is $3.09 per gallon, up 17 cents from last week and about 10 cents lower than the national average.

The top 10% of stations in the country average $4.22 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average $2.66 per gallon.

The states with the lowest average prices: Georgia ($2.74), Oklahoma ($2.81), and Mississippi ($2.81).

The states with the highest average prices: Hawaii ($4.93), California ($4.34), and Nevada ($3.90).

