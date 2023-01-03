ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Yardbarker

76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon

Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
Yardbarker

Boston Celtics' Red Auerbach Hired Wilt Chamberlain As A Bellhop With A $13 Per Week Salary And Coached Him During His High School Years

Wilt Chamberlain was as dominant an athlete individually as any sport has ever seen. The big man put up stats that no one has even come close to matching in the modern era and the stories about Wilt have turned into legends. He is remembered as this larger-than-life figure, the consummate superstar, but before he made it to the top of the basketball world, Chamberlain too was just a kid waiting for his opportunity.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

2 Predictions For The 76ers At The Trade Deadline

The 2022-23 NBA Trade Deadline is just over a month away (36 days to be exact). With 25 teams being in or within 2 games of being in the playoffs and two generational stars being in next year’s draft, there is certain to be some movement. The next month...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

3 Players The Memphis Grizzlies Could Trade This Season

The Memphis Grizzles have been one of the more exciting teams to watch out for this season. They have been stacking up wins and are placed second in the Western Conference, and are one of the teams primed to make the playoffs. They owe much of their heavy lifting to their star trio of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Dillon Brooks.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Knicks Make Roster Move With Recent First-Round Pick On Thursday

The New York Knicks currently find themselves 21-18 in the Eastern Conference and holding on to a Top-6 spot in the conference. Their talented trio of Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett has been playing well and they are beginning to develop some great chemistry with one another, but the Knicks as a whole are still searching for ways to get more production from their depth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Minnesota Vikings catch another huge break in regular-season finale

Chicago (3-13) made the right call by sitting Justin Fields. He finishes his second year 64 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season record for yards for a QB. However, it is far more important that Fields is 100 percent healthy heading into next season rather than letting him chase an individual milestone.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley Says The Dallas Mavericks Aren't A Good Team, They Just Have Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks are having a very topsy-turvy season. The loss of Jalen Brunson has hurt the team far more than Mark Cuban or Nico Harrison anticipated, but the greatness of Luka Doncic is keeping them competitive in the Western Conference. They made the most of an easy schedule to get a 7-game win streak going to secure their place as a top 4 team in the West, but it all just came crashing down.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

When A Salt Lake City Reporter Didn't Recognize Jordan Clarkson And Asked Him If He's Ever Been To A Utah Jazz Game

KUTV Salt Lake City reporter didn't realize she was interviewing Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson. Hayle Crombleholme was clueless about Clarkson's identity but continued to interview him nonetheless, and the latter played along. She was sent to Vivint Arena to get fan reactions about the local franchise, and she found someone who she thought was a perfect candidate.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

A Doctor Told 11-Year-Old LeBron James He Would Only Be 6'3": "My Dreams Are Shattered"

A 11-year-old LeBron James' dreams of becoming a bonafide NBA superstar took a nosedive when his doctor told him he wouldn't grow beyond 6'3". James went for a routine checkup and what he heard wasn't good news. While he doesn't remember the name of the doctor, he revealed that the prognosis about his height crushed him.
Yardbarker

Chris Paul gets brutally honest about Carmelo Anthony’s status

Carmelo Anthony is widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation, but that distinction hasn’t done much for him this season. Following a not-particularly-bad run with the Los Angeles Lakers last year, Anthony has struggled to find a new home. There were some murmurs about an...
Yardbarker

Watch: Dr. J's 'Rock the Cradle' slam dunk on 40th anniversary

His official name is Julius Winfield Erving II, but he became better known around the NBA and in sports culture in general as Dr. J in the '70s and '80s. Dr. J was as much a basketball superstar as he was an icon. He was as effective on the court — averaging 24.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game — as he was flashy.

