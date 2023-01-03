ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Imperial County Church leaders sentenced for benefits fraud conspiracy

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that originally stemmed from allegations that the church's leaders forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle to benefit the organization.
Man critically shot near elementary school in Yuma

YUMA - Police in Yuma have been investigating a shooting that left a 36-year-old critically shot. Cops say they got a call around 11:30 am about shots fired near G.W. Carver Elementary School. Students were not in school because of winter break. The man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical...
Convicted felon caught on New Years Eve

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department responded to a car crash on New Year's Eve, and to their surprise, weapons, drugs, and a convicted felon were all found in one of the vehicles. The crash happened on Rockwood Ave and police say when they arrived they started...
Entravision CEO Walter Ulloa Dies Suddenly at Age 74

Brawley native and BUHS graduate, Walter Ulloa, died of a heart attack December 31, 2022. He was 74. Ulloa founded the Spanish language broadcaster Entravision and served as the CEO. The company's board of directors issued the following statement: "We are profoundly saddened by the sudden passing of Walter Ulloa...
Downtown Façade Program Accepting Applications

EL CENTRO – The city of El Centro is now accepting applications for the second round of its downtown façade improvement program. This time around, applicants must have a business that fronts Main Street between Fourth and Eighth streets to be eligible. The city anticipates funding the improvement...
