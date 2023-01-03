Read full article on original website
New Imperial County sheriff sworn in
The 13th Imperial County Sheriff was sworn in today. The post New Imperial County sheriff sworn in appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County Church Leaders Sentenced for Stealing Benefits from Homeless
The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that originally stemmed from allegations that the church’s leaders forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle to benefit the organization.
Calexico on demand launches Monday
The city of Calexico will now have accessible car rides for the community. The post Calexico on demand launches Monday appeared first on KYMA.
The Blue Angels are back in Imperial County
The Blue Angels arrived this morning in Imperial County and many residents were able to see the smoke in the sky. The post The Blue Angels are back in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
San Diego Channel
hstoday.us
OIG Delivers Verdict on El Centro and San Diego Facilities Following Inspections
The Office of Inspector General (OIG) has found that El Centro and San Diego facilities generally met U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) standards but struggled with prolonged detention and data integrity. In March 2022, OIG conducted unannounced inspections of four CBP facilities in the El Centro and San Diego...
yumadailynews.com
Man critically shot near elementary school in Yuma
YUMA - Police in Yuma have been investigating a shooting that left a 36-year-old critically shot. Cops say they got a call around 11:30 am about shots fired near G.W. Carver Elementary School. Students were not in school because of winter break. The man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical...
Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street and 13th avenue
A 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound on Monday around the area of W. 5th St. and N. 13th Avenue. The post Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street and 13th avenue appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Convicted felon caught on New Years Eve
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department responded to a car crash on New Year's Eve, and to their surprise, weapons, drugs, and a convicted felon were all found in one of the vehicles. The crash happened on Rockwood Ave and police say when they arrived they started...
Two people die as car goes into canal near Dogwood Road
Two passengers in a car loses control and end up sinking in a canal east of Dogwood Road on Tuesday. The post Two people die as car goes into canal near Dogwood Road appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Entravision CEO Walter Ulloa Dies Suddenly at Age 74
Brawley native and BUHS graduate, Walter Ulloa, died of a heart attack December 31, 2022. He was 74. Ulloa founded the Spanish language broadcaster Entravision and served as the CEO. The company's board of directors issued the following statement: "We are profoundly saddened by the sudden passing of Walter Ulloa...
calexicochronicle.com
Downtown Façade Program Accepting Applications
EL CENTRO – The city of El Centro is now accepting applications for the second round of its downtown façade improvement program. This time around, applicants must have a business that fronts Main Street between Fourth and Eighth streets to be eligible. The city anticipates funding the improvement...
