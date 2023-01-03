ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopefully, the referee at the Rose Bowl saved his only major mistake for the pregame coin toss. During the ceremony, head referee Michael Vandervelde introduced Arizona Senator Mark Kelly as "Senator Mark Lewis." Kelly and his wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, were on the field as honorary captains before Penn State faced Utah.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback

For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points and 11 assists on 22-for-34 shooting (7-for-15 from 3-point range, 20-for-25 from the line).
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game

The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz

The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
DALLAS, TX
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC

Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
DURHAM, NC
Boston 25 News WFXT

NBA says Mitchell's desperation score shouldn't have counted

Donovan Mitchell sent the best game of his career to overtime with an incredible play. A little too incredible, the NBA said. Mitchell's desperation basket that forced overtime — off an intentionally missed free throw — and extended what became his 71-point effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 145-134 victory over the Chicago Bulls shouldn't have counted, the NBA said Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Billy Donovan predicts missed call on Mitchell putback

When the NBA releases its Last Two Minute Reports on Tuesday, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is convinced his team will be left with yet another consolation prize. One day after the league ruled that Caris LeVert should have been whistled for a shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan in the Cleveland Cavaliers' one-point regulation victory on Saturday night at the United Center, Donovan believes Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation on his game-tying putback of his own missed free throw with 3 seconds left in regulation.
CHICAGO, IL

