thesource.com
Cavs Guard Donovan Mitchell Drug Tested After Dropping 71 Points in Game
Drop 71 points and get rewarded with a drug test. The day after Donovan Mitchell dropped a new career high of 71 points and the most scored in the NBA in the last 17 years, he was drug tested. According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers were issued tests for performance-enhancing...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Said LeBron James May Beat Him In 20 Years And Become 'The Most Popular Athlete In American History'
Michael Jordan's popularity was on a different level during the 90s, he deserves a lot of the credit for making the NBA the global phenomenon it eventually became. Despite basketball not being the most popular sport in the world, everyone had heard of Michael Jordan after the 90s, even those who didn't exactly know who he was.
New Laker Joins Starting Lineup for First Game of 2023
He'll look to provide a scoring punch.
Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Rose Bowl Mistake
Hopefully, the referee at the Rose Bowl saved his only major mistake for the pregame coin toss. During the ceremony, head referee Michael Vandervelde introduced Arizona Senator Mark Kelly as "Senator Mark Lewis." Kelly and his wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, were on the field as honorary captains before Penn State faced Utah.
BREAKING: Darius Garland's Final Injury Status For Suns-Cavs Game
Darius Garland has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Donovan Mitchell is the 1st NBA player since Kobe Bryant to do this
Donovan Mitchell enjoyed one of the greatest nights in NBA history on Jan. 2, 2023. In the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls, Mitchell scored 71 points to go along with 11 assists and eight rebounds. It is tied for the eighth-highest-scoring performance in NBA history. It...
Yardbarker
The Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Between The Lakers, Warriors, And Bulls That Would Make LeBron James Very Happy
Against all advice, Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers have refused to make any trades this season. Even with the disappointing state of the roster, and injuries to several key players (including Anthony Davis), the front office has done nothing to make the team better and that may be how it goes until the offseason.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Goes On Angry Rant Over Donovan Mitchell And The New York Knicks
In the aftermath of a 71-point masterpiece, young superstar Donovan Mitchell has many teams in the NBA coveting what he brings to the table. In Utah, he grew into a star as he proved to be one of the league's best scorers. And in Cleveland, he has elevated his game even further to the point where he's become a legitimate MVP candidate.
10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback
For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points and 11 assists on 22-for-34 shooting (7-for-15 from 3-point range, 20-for-25 from the line).
Chicago Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan Calls Out NBA Officiating
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan voiced his displeasure with the NBA officiating crew from last night's loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Yardbarker
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Game Highlights Wild NBA Night
Plus, how the Warriors keep finding a way to win without Stephen Curry and LeBron James's MVP-caliber play.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz
The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC
Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Revealed His Card Declined Trying To Buy A $140,000 Champagne Bottle In Miami After The Mavericks Won The NBA Finals
Winning the NBA Championship is one of the best feelings for a player and an owner in the league. Every team wants to win the NBA title, but each season only one team can fulfill that dream. Although the NBA Finals take place each season, some of them mean more than others.
NBA confirms Donovan Mitchell should have been called for a lane violation on the play that forced overtime
The NBA confirmed that Donovan Mitchell should have been called for a lane violation on the play that forced overtime against the Chicago Bulls.
Joel Embiid, James Harden Favored in Early NBA All-Star Voting
James Harden and Joel Embiid might be on their way to another All-Star appearance.
NBA says Mitchell's desperation score shouldn't have counted
Donovan Mitchell sent the best game of his career to overtime with an incredible play. A little too incredible, the NBA said. Mitchell's desperation basket that forced overtime — off an intentionally missed free throw — and extended what became his 71-point effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 145-134 victory over the Chicago Bulls shouldn't have counted, the NBA said Tuesday.
Billy Donovan predicts missed call on Mitchell putback
When the NBA releases its Last Two Minute Reports on Tuesday, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is convinced his team will be left with yet another consolation prize. One day after the league ruled that Caris LeVert should have been whistled for a shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan in the Cleveland Cavaliers' one-point regulation victory on Saturday night at the United Center, Donovan believes Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation on his game-tying putback of his own missed free throw with 3 seconds left in regulation.
