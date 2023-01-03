Read full article on original website
Ohio abduction suspect captured after Harrison County chase
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A suspect in an Ohio abduction was arrested Tuesday in Anmoore after a brief pursuit with police. Anmoore police started the investigation after a welfare check was requested by officers from the Porter County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies told police in Anmoore they believed Dean Flynn, 40, of Bristolville, Ohio, had the victim in a white Jeep Wrangler with Ohio plates.
West Milford man charged in major water loss
West Milford, W.Va. – One person has been arrested and charged after police allege he damaged water equipment that resulted in the loss of 30,000 gallons of water in the town of West Milford. Deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint of disturbance at a...
Morgantown area construction worker hit, injured
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. A construction worker was hit in the Morgantown area Wednesday afternoon. Reports indicate the worker was hit near the intersection of Fairview and Grafton Roads at 2:09 p.m. The worker is being treated at Ruby Memorial Hospital. There is information about the extent of the injuries. The...
Anmoore business suspected in Elk Creek spill
ANMOORE, W.Va. – An Anmoore company is being investigated in connection with a chemical spill on the Elk River on Thursday. Tuesday, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said they inspected an outflow structure at Amsted Graphite Material in Anmoore and found additional material leaking. Officials from the...
Doddridge County man charged after shootout with police
Clarksburg, W.Va. – A Doddridge County man has been indicted for federal firearm charges after a May 2022 shootout with police. Richard Edward America, III, 45, of Salem, was charged by a Clarksburg grand jury with illegally possessing a small arsenal of weapons despite having a prior conviction for domestic violence. He was also indicted for unregistered possession of silencers.
Community begs for a pause on Morgantown Ice Arena project
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown City Council members heard about 90 minutes of hockey players, hockey families, and residents asking them to pause a plan that would close the ice arena for as much as a year. Members of the public wanted more information about the plan, design, cost, and options.
DOH plans Marion County I-79 lane closures for emergency pothole repair
MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Highways has announced plans to close both southbound lanes of I-079 in Marion County from mile marker 135 to mile marker 134.5 for emergency pothole repair Thursday, January 5. Crews will do the work from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.,...
Morgantown business, community leaders meet with lawmakers ahead of ’23 legislative year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. State lawmakers in Monongalia County discussed priorities for the upcoming legislative session with business and community leaders at the Morgantown Area Partnership on Thursday, in advance of the 2023 legislative session. Democrat Monongalia County Delegate from the 79th District, Evan Hansen wants to get surplus money back into...
