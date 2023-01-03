ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wajr.com

Ohio abduction suspect captured after Harrison County chase

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A suspect in an Ohio abduction was arrested Tuesday in Anmoore after a brief pursuit with police. Anmoore police started the investigation after a welfare check was requested by officers from the Porter County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies told police in Anmoore they believed Dean Flynn, 40, of Bristolville, Ohio, had the victim in a white Jeep Wrangler with Ohio plates.
ANMOORE, WV
wajr.com

West Milford man charged in major water loss

West Milford, W.Va. – One person has been arrested and charged after police allege he damaged water equipment that resulted in the loss of 30,000 gallons of water in the town of West Milford. Deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint of disturbance at a...
WEST MILFORD, WV
wajr.com

Morgantown area construction worker hit, injured

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. A construction worker was hit in the Morgantown area Wednesday afternoon. Reports indicate the worker was hit near the intersection of Fairview and Grafton Roads at 2:09 p.m. The worker is being treated at Ruby Memorial Hospital. There is information about the extent of the injuries. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Anmoore business suspected in Elk Creek spill

ANMOORE, W.Va. – An Anmoore company is being investigated in connection with a chemical spill on the Elk River on Thursday. Tuesday, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said they inspected an outflow structure at Amsted Graphite Material in Anmoore and found additional material leaking. Officials from the...
ANMOORE, WV
wajr.com

Doddridge County man charged after shootout with police

Clarksburg, W.Va. – A Doddridge County man has been indicted for federal firearm charges after a May 2022 shootout with police. Richard Edward America, III, 45, of Salem, was charged by a Clarksburg grand jury with illegally possessing a small arsenal of weapons despite having a prior conviction for domestic violence. He was also indicted for unregistered possession of silencers.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Community begs for a pause on Morgantown Ice Arena project

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown City Council members heard about 90 minutes of hockey players, hockey families, and residents asking them to pause a plan that would close the ice arena for as much as a year. Members of the public wanted more information about the plan, design, cost, and options.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy