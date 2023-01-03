ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yung Miami Serves 3 Gorgeous Looks For NYE

By Shamika Sanders
 3 days ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Diddy and Yung Miami’s romance has been heating up all year and reached new heights on New Year’s Eve as the couple brought in the new year together in style. Yung Miami wore not one, but three stunning looks while celebrating with Diddy and his family on a luxurious yacht.

We’re seeing green with envy for Caresha in this perfectly sculpted gown by Valdrin Sahiti who also styled Cardi B’s fiery red NYE look.

Rick Owens

Caresha served us silver surfer vibes in this metallic strapless mini-dress by Rick Owens on the back of Diddy’s four-wheeler.

Joy Cioci Gown

In a set of photos posted by Diddy on his social media account, Yung Miami can be seen posing on his lap in crystalized gown by Joy Cioci. The Act Up rapper showed off her jewels and another angelic white look in her Instastories.

Diddy’s newest-born child, Love, was also in attendance for the celebration. All of Diddy’s seven children were at the festivities.

