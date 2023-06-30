Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
seattleschools.org
Friday 1/6 Message to Families
I hope you had a great Winter Break and are feeling rested as we start our new year, 2023! It was a great first week back from break, and we are excited to build on this strong start as we close out our semester. Next Wednesday, January 11th, we have our Martin Luther King Jr. assembly, which will honor the legacy of Dr. King and the accomplishments of the civil rights movement. As a reminder, there will be no school on Monday, January 16th in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day!
seattleschools.org
Community Bulletin 1/5/23
January 16 | Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday | No School for Students & Staff. January 19 | Winter Music Concert | 5:30 PM @ Aki’s Auditorium. January 20 | Theatre Arts Fieldtrip | During School Hours. February 1-28 | Open Enrollment for School Choice | See Announcement Below.
1037qcountry.com
This western US city was originally called New York.
When people settled there in 1851, that’s what they named it. But they quickly changed the name to Seattle after a Native American chief who helped them out. This Thanksgiving food has the biggest price jump this year. A: Stuffing is up 69%!. Monday, July 25, 2022. You’ll probably...
seattleschools.org
Hamilton Open House, Jan 31st
If you have a student who will be attending HIMS next year, please come to our Open House. We are hosting an Open House on Tuesday, January 31, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. We moved the Open House to January 31 so we wouldn’t have a conflicting date with McClure Middle School.
seattleschools.org
School Tours for Incoming Families
Tops K8 School is excited to welcome new families for the 2023-2024 school year. We hope you join us for a wonderful opportunity to learn more about our school, tour the building, meet current TOPS Families, and a Q&A with Principal Schwentor and Asst. Principal LaRosa. Pre-Registration is not required.
thetacomaledger.com
The University Book Store set to close its doors
The UWT University Book Store is among the many retailers who have closed its doors and left on Pac Ave. The University Book Store at UWT on Pacific Avenue will close its doors next week, January 13. The University Book Store, which has been in operation since 1990, was one of the first retail tenants of UWT when it became a permanent campus back in 1997.
seattleschools.org
Kindergarten/Incoming Students Tours
Is your student going to be attending Loyal Heights in the fall? If so, please join us for one of our school tours. Hear from the principal and then get a chance to see classrooms. Thursday, January 26, 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Wednesday, February 1, 5:30 pm to 6:30...
seattleschools.org
Information for Prospective 23-24 Students
Lincoln will host an open house on Wednesday, January 25 from 6:30 to 8:00pm for prospective students and families for the 2023-2024 school year.* The event will start with a brief assembly in the gym hosted by our ASB leadership followed by self-guided tours of the building and Lincoln programs.
Washington City Ranked Among The Best College Towns In America
WalletHub has the scoop on the best college towns and cities in the country.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us
The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
Local health officials tracking new COVID omicron variant believed to be more contagious
SEATTLE — A new year has brought concerns about a new COVID-19 variant. The XBB.1.5 variant is an offshoot of the omicron variant and is believed to be five times as contagious. The XBB.1.5 variant now makes up more than 40% of coronavirus cases in the US, according to...
KUOW
Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?
Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
cioreview.com
Spectrum Networks LLC, a Washington based aerospace company, has successfully completed the formal ISO 9001:2015/Full Design
FIFE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES.: Spectrum Networks LLC, a Washington based aerospace company, has successfully completed the formal ISO 9001:2015/Full Design Pre-Assessment Audit in December 2022 conducted by Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc. The successful completion of this pre-assessment audit resulted in Spectrum Networks approval by the auditing authority to proceed with the formal Stage 1 and Stage 2 certification audits, scheduled for completion by March 2023. Spectrum Networks launched their ISO 9001:2015/Full Design Quality Management System implementation plan in May 2022 as a strategic supplemental quality system to their existing FAA Production Quality Manual. The ISO standard brings a multitude of benefits to Spectrum Networks’ customers, suppliers, and internal workforce by ensuring an organized, quality focused and process driven organization.
KOMO News
Man convicted in cross country marijuana trafficking operation based in western Washington
SEATTLE, Wash. — A 54-year-old New York man connected to a trafficking operation based in western Washington was convicted in U.S. District Court in Seattle for conspiracy to distribute more than 1,000 kilos of marijuana, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. The man, Chee Choong Ng, was arrested in...
‘We blew it:’ Summit at Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass apologize after overcrowding issues
STEVENS PASS, Wash. — It’s the busiest time of year for the slopes, but some local ski resorts appear to be struggling with the demand. Two major western Washington ski resorts — Stevens Pass and Summit at Snoqualmie — issued apologies after overcrowding left many skiers and snowboarders to ring in the new year with a lot of frustration.
The Stranger
The Story SPD's Retail Theft Operation Told: Shoplifters Are Poor
I can't stop thinking about the Seattle Police Department's recent Retail Theft Operation. Its location: A downtown drugstore; its result: "11 shoplifting suspects" arrested. How it went down: SPD detectives worked very closely with "loss prevention teams to identify prolific shoplifters in the store." In this manner, the detectives watched a number of people "gather items like clothing, makeup, food, and liquor, and then walk out of the store with no attempt to pay." After officers caught these people, pictures were taken of the items whose ownership was not transferred by the market's universal equivalent, cash. The SPD's Twitter post composed of these pictures captured over 320,000 views.
KUOW
Some fish in King County aren't safe to eat. How do you warn the right people?
Yellow perch, cutthroat trout, a couple of species of bass — in lakes Washington, Sammamish, and Meridian, these fish are not safe to eat. The Washington state Health Department has found that these and several other species of fish in three King County lakes are contaminated with a perfluorinated chemical that can harm immune and reproductive systems, and increase the risk of certain kinds of cancer.
Northwest Native Canoe Center preps for 2023 construction
The long-planned South Lake Union project will start with the Canoe Carving House.
CBS News
SeaTac has highest minimum wage in nation
SEATTLE, January 2, 2023 - The City of SeaTac increased the minimum wage for hospitality and transportation workers to $19.06 per hour. Implemented January 1, 2023, this is the highest minimum wage in the country. The state of Washington increased the minimum wage to $15.74 making it the state with the highest minimum wage. Owner of Mango Thai Cuisine and Bar in SeaTac says this is the right move.
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Southcenter | Shopping mall in Seattle, Washington State
Westfield Southcenter is the largest shopping center in Seattle. It has more than 50 years of history and since then it has been a favorite with both locals and tourists for its excellent variety of shops. There are four department stores including the luxury store Nordstrom and Macy's (which has its Macy's Backstage outlet section). Other stores that you cannot miss in this mall are Michael Kors, the Japanese fast fashion brand Uniqlo, Abercrombie and the athleisure brand Lululemon.
