NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Bleacher Report
Joe Burrow: 'No One Wanted to Continue' Bills vs. Bengals After Damar Hamlin Collapse
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said neither his team nor the Buffalo Bills had any interest in continuing Monday's game after safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed following his tackle of wide receiver Tee Higgins. "We tried to do all we could," Burrow told reporters. "Give as...
Bleacher Report
Bills vs. Bengals Won't Resume, AFC Title Game Could Take Place at Neutral Site
The NFL has ruled that Monday's Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals game, which was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a first-quarter hit, will be ruled a no-contest. The game carried significant AFC postseason seeding implications, and the NFL has released a memo (h/t ESPN's...
Bleacher Report
Schefter: NFL May Have Neutral-Site AFC Title Game After Bills, Bengals Postponement
There may not be any home-field advantage at this year's AFC Championship Game. Given the uncertainty regarding the conference standings and race for the No. 1 seed, after Monday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was postponed when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, the NFL is exploring multiple options for how to proceed with seeding and the playoffs.
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Reportedly Facing NCAA Probe over Alleged Infractions
The NCAA has been investigating Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program, according to The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach. Per Auerbach and Austin Meek, the NCAA may be looking into one of Michigan's analysts coaching players as well as text messages in violation of the rules. The program self-reported the allegation of improper coaching.
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh Addresses NFL Rumors, Says He Expects to Return to Michigan in 2023
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh indicated his plans are to remain in his current position despite rumors about a move to the NFL:. "While no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023," Harbaugh said in the statement. The Athletic reported...
Bleacher Report
Breaking Down the 7 True Super Bowl LVII Contenders on the Brink of the NFL Playoffs
Well, it's been a long, weird, winding road, but we're on the brink of the 2022 NFL playoffs. A few positions are up for grabs in Week 18, but it's already extremely clear who the seven top title contenders are. We're talking about the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas...
Bleacher Report
Raiders' Best Long-Term Options at QB After Derek Carr Benching
The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench Derek Carr for their Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers feels like the end of an era. After nine years of serving as the starting quarterback for the Raiders, the Silver and Black decided to go in another direction, playing Jarrett Stidham over a healthy Carr in the team's penultimate game of the 2022 season.
Bleacher Report
Damar Hamlin Has Breathing Tube Removed, Speaks to Bills Players After Cardiac Arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and "continues to progress remarkably," the team announced Friday. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and spent the past few days in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Thursday, the team announced he was awake and responsive and could move both his hands and feet. They also said he could communicate in writing.
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 18 NFL Picks
NFL bettors face a unique challenge as they place wagers on Week 18 games. Some teams will play with a postseason spot up for grabs and seeding undecided, while other clubs will turn to backups to avoid risking injuries in a non-playoff campaign. As a result, we could see a few lopsided contests or spirited efforts to play spoiler.
Bleacher Report
Bills Announce Broadcaster John Murphy Is Recovering After Suffering Stroke
The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that play-by-play broadcaster John Murphy is recovering at home after suffering a stroke last weekend. The team also noted Chris Brown will continue to fill in for Murphy on the Bills Radio Network. Buffalo previously announced that Murphy would miss Monday's game against the Cincinnati...
Bleacher Report
NFL to Support Damar Hamlin with T-Shirts, Pregame Tribute, Field Painting in Week 18
In Week 18, the NFL and its players will show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It will be a league-wide show of support for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> S Damar Hamlin in Week 18 <a href="https://t.co/i4MQtvoMxj">pic.twitter.com/i4MQtvoMxj</a>. The Bills...
Bleacher Report
Jadeveon Clowney Sent Home from Browns Practice After Comments on Future with Team
Jadeveon Clowney's status for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is up in the air after the Cleveland Browns sent the defensive end home on Friday before practice. Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Browns coaches sent Clowney away after he made comments about being unhappy with his role on the team and said he was "95% sure I won't be back" with Cleveland next season.
Bleacher Report
Report: Indianapolis Turns Down NFL Request to Host Neutral Site AFC Title Game
Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request from the NFL to host a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game later this month at Lucas Oil Stadium, according to Joe Schroeder of Fox59 News. The city declined to host the title game because of scheduling conflicts, per Mickey Shuey of the...
Bleacher Report
Robert Saleh: Jets Committed to Zach Wilson Development 'Through Hell or High Water'
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh isn't ready to throw in the towel on second-year quarterback Zach Wilson. Saleh told reporters Wednesday the Jets "believe in the young man" and want to rebuild his confidence. "We're gonna grind with him," he said. "Through hell or high water we're going...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Out for Ravens in Week 18 Because of Knee Injury; Hopeful for Playoffs
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will remain out Sunday vs. the Cincinnati Bengals because of a knee injury suffered December 4, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Friday. However, Jackson is considered "hopeful" for the start of the NFL playoffs. The Ravens were able to allow Jackson to fully recover...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 18 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love
Not all fantasy football champions have been crowned just yet. While many leagues have wrapped up already, some will conclude with Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. If your league falls into that bucket—a decent chance since you're still seeking out fantasy content—then you're in luck, as we're here to lay out our Week 18 rankings at the three marquee positions and spotlight a player with an exploitable matchup at each spot.
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s End-of-Season Top 150
Stars aligned and shone brightly on college football's biggest stages. Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and TCU's Quentin Johnston saved some of their best football for bowl games and firmly established themselves as elite prospects. But the evaluation process for the 2023 NFL draft is far from complete....
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoffs 2023: Predictions for AFC, NFC Bracket and Seeds
Five teams are battling for two playoff berths in the AFC. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are competing for the AFC South title, and the Jags are among the four sides that could end up in the final wild-card spot, along with the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins or Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bleacher Report
Early Predictions for the 2023 NFL Quarterback Carousel
In the NFL offseason, the quarterback carousel draws a lot of buzz, especially when big names have an opportunity to sign with new teams. We could see a seven-time Super Bowl champion, an All-Pro, Pro Bowlers and a former No. 1 overall pick on the move in 2023. On top of that, a team may trade a high-profile signal-caller who's ready for a change of scenery.
