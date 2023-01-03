ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bleacher Report

Schefter: NFL May Have Neutral-Site AFC Title Game After Bills, Bengals Postponement

There may not be any home-field advantage at this year's AFC Championship Game. Given the uncertainty regarding the conference standings and race for the No. 1 seed, after Monday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was postponed when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, the NFL is exploring multiple options for how to proceed with seeding and the playoffs.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Reportedly Facing NCAA Probe over Alleged Infractions

The NCAA has been investigating Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program, according to The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach. Per Auerbach and Austin Meek, the NCAA may be looking into one of Michigan's analysts coaching players as well as text messages in violation of the rules. The program self-reported the allegation of improper coaching.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Bleacher Report

Raiders' Best Long-Term Options at QB After Derek Carr Benching

The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench Derek Carr for their Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers feels like the end of an era. After nine years of serving as the starting quarterback for the Raiders, the Silver and Black decided to go in another direction, playing Jarrett Stidham over a healthy Carr in the team's penultimate game of the 2022 season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

Damar Hamlin Has Breathing Tube Removed, Speaks to Bills Players After Cardiac Arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and "continues to progress remarkably," the team announced Friday. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and spent the past few days in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Thursday, the team announced he was awake and responsive and could move both his hands and feet. They also said he could communicate in writing.
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 18 NFL Picks

NFL bettors face a unique challenge as they place wagers on Week 18 games. Some teams will play with a postseason spot up for grabs and seeding undecided, while other clubs will turn to backups to avoid risking injuries in a non-playoff campaign. As a result, we could see a few lopsided contests or spirited efforts to play spoiler.
Bleacher Report

Bills Announce Broadcaster John Murphy Is Recovering After Suffering Stroke

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that play-by-play broadcaster John Murphy is recovering at home after suffering a stroke last weekend. The team also noted Chris Brown will continue to fill in for Murphy on the Bills Radio Network. Buffalo previously announced that Murphy would miss Monday's game against the Cincinnati...
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

NFL to Support Damar Hamlin with T-Shirts, Pregame Tribute, Field Painting in Week 18

In Week 18, the NFL and its players will show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It will be a league-wide show of support for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> S Damar Hamlin in Week 18 <a href="https://t.co/i4MQtvoMxj">pic.twitter.com/i4MQtvoMxj</a>. The Bills...
Bleacher Report

Jadeveon Clowney Sent Home from Browns Practice After Comments on Future with Team

Jadeveon Clowney's status for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is up in the air after the Cleveland Browns sent the defensive end home on Friday before practice. Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Browns coaches sent Clowney away after he made comments about being unhappy with his role on the team and said he was "95% sure I won't be back" with Cleveland next season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 18 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love

Not all fantasy football champions have been crowned just yet. While many leagues have wrapped up already, some will conclude with Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. If your league falls into that bucket—a decent chance since you're still seeking out fantasy content—then you're in luck, as we're here to lay out our Week 18 rankings at the three marquee positions and spotlight a player with an exploitable matchup at each spot.
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s End-of-Season Top 150

Stars aligned and shone brightly on college football's biggest stages. Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and TCU's Quentin Johnston saved some of their best football for bowl games and firmly established themselves as elite prospects. But the evaluation process for the 2023 NFL draft is far from complete....
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoffs 2023: Predictions for AFC, NFC Bracket and Seeds

Five teams are battling for two playoff berths in the AFC. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are competing for the AFC South title, and the Jags are among the four sides that could end up in the final wild-card spot, along with the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins or Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bleacher Report

Early Predictions for the 2023 NFL Quarterback Carousel

In the NFL offseason, the quarterback carousel draws a lot of buzz, especially when big names have an opportunity to sign with new teams. We could see a seven-time Super Bowl champion, an All-Pro, Pro Bowlers and a former No. 1 overall pick on the move in 2023. On top of that, a team may trade a high-profile signal-caller who's ready for a change of scenery.
WASHINGTON STATE

