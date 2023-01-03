ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, IL

Tornado confirmed in McLean County from Tuesday evening

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado today from Tuesday’s storms. The tornado touched down three miles southeast of Bellflower at 5:38 PM and was on the ground for 4 minutes before dissipating. Its peak winds were 110mph and its path was 0.5...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
72-Year-Old Putnam County Man Latest COVID-Related Death

A mixed bag on the region's COVID front this past week. Putnam County lost one person to the virus this past week – a 72-year-old man. Putnam has recorded more than 1300 cases of the virus since the pandemic began. This past week, they had 7. Most were women. Despite the death this week, the community level is “low” there.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IL
Multiple vehicle crash IL 54 and Loami Bates Rd

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police Troop 6 officers are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash at IL 54 and Loami Bates Road. Both lanes are shut down at this time. Please use an alternate route. This is an ongoing story we will bring you more information...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
Tornadoes Cause Damage In Central Illinois

Cleanup is underway after tornadoes hit Central Illinois. Multiple funnel clouds touched down yesterday. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. A grain bin was also damaged on Highway 51 near Maroa. There is no word of any injuries.
DECATUR, IL
1 person injured as fog causes McLean County crash

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Poor visibility due to fog led to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in eastern McLean County that left one person hurt. The crash involving a box truck was reported about 8:10 a.m. on Illinois Route 9 and 3800 East Road, between Saybrook and Anchor.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Not guilty plea entered in Woodford County attempted murder case

EUREKA, Ill. – A woman charged with a Woodford County attempted murder has entered a plea of not guilty. Court records indicate Gabrielle Sturdivant, 21, pleaded not guilty Thursday on one count of Attempted Murder, and two counts of Aggravated Battery. Sturdivant was arrested in Springfield December 16th, almost...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
Text to 9-1-1 comes to Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - People in Tazewell County now have the option of sending a text message to 9-1-1. The Tazewell County Emergency Telephone System Board and county Consolidated Communications Center say texting 9-1-1 is available for all communities. If someone is unable to connect to the dispatch...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Bill Could Keep Mentally Ill Inmates In County Jail Even Longer

Legislation has passed the Illinois Senate that could leave mentally ill prisoners in county jails for longer periods of time. Currently, the state Department of Human Services is supposed to transfer inmates who are unfit to stand trial to a suitable psychiatric facility within 20 days, although the department routinely misses that deadline. The bill that passed the Senate Friday extends that deadline to 60 days, but allows the department to miss that deadline if it can show a “good faith” effort at placement and can demonstrate a lack of bed availability.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Coroner: One dead in Sangamon Co. Route 104 crash

Update 7:00 p.m. Illinois State Police Sgt. J.C. Clarke said both lanes on Illinois Route 104 are open. Normal traffic flow has also resumed. Update 4:30 p.m. SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner confirmed that a crash on Illinois Route 104 resulted in the death of one person Thursday afternoon. Coroner Jim […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Dog dies in ‘total loss’ house fire Wednesday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A house fire at 1907 W. Marquette early Wednesday morning resulted in over $100,000 worth of damage and will be demolished. According to a press release from Peoria Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to the 1.5 story house just after 6:00 a.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire. The house was fully engulfed in flames.
PEORIA, IL
Tornado tears through farms near Gibson City

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday that a part of Ford County southeast of Gibson City was hit by a tornado Tuesday night. Two farmsteads were hit by the tornado, which uprooted trees, damaged the homes and destroyed one outbuilding and farm equipment. The force of the tornado was […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
Afternoon shooting leaves one injured in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Thursday afternoon shooting leaves one man with a gunshot wound to the hand, and Police looking for suspects. In a statement, Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says they were called to the 200 block of East Arcadia around 3:15 PM Thursday, for a three round shotspotter alert.
PEORIA, IL
Identity of Woman Who Perished in IL-104 Crash Near Pawnee Released

The Illinois State Police & Sangamon County Coroner’s Office have released more information about a 3-vehicle collision that took a Pawnee woman’s life yesterday in Southern Sangamon County. According to a State Police report, a 2014 Ford Explorer being driven by 33 year old Cassandra Prindle of Springfield...
PAWNEE, IL

