The United States is set to execute an openly transgender person for the first time in the nation’s history, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Amber McLaughlin, a 49-year-old convicted for the 2003 first-degree murder of her ex-girlfriend Beverly Guenther, is set to die by lethal injection in Missouri Tuesday. A jury, however, couldn’t decide if McLaughlin should die for her crime, and her sentence was instead handed down by a St.Louis judge. Most states require that a jury sentence an inmate to death, but Missouri is one of the few that allows a judge to administer the sentence.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO