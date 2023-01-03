Read full article on original website
rhinotimes.com
County Adds Not 1, Not 2, Not 3, Not 4 – but 5 MWBE Positions In One Fell Swoop
Anyone who was worried that Guilford County government wasn’t taking a lack of minority-owned company participation in county contracts seriously enough can rest much easier now. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, out of the blue, made the stunning move of creating five new county...
rhinotimes.com
Student With Loaded Gun Tries To Enter Ragsdale High School
A Ragsdale student attempted to bring a loaded handgun into Ragsdale High School. Fortunately, school staff and the security officer – with the help of a metal detector – discovered the weapon and prevented the student from entering. The student has been apprehended, but the Guilford County Sheriff’s...
WXII 12
Former deputy suing Randolph Co. Sheriff over termination
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A former Randolph County Sheriff’s deputy is suing Sheriff Greg Seabolt for wrongful termination. The former deputy, Rickey Spivey worked at the county courthouse from Aug. 1 to Oct. 1 of 2020. According to a lawsuit filed, there was, “continual, pervasive and offense conduct...
WXII 12
Three major Triad police departments see homicides down for 2022 compared to 2021
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem police departments are hoping some trends they saw in crime last year, continue into 2023. Homicide numbers were down for the three major cities in the Piedmont Triad. “Even though we have more people out to those pre-pandemic levels, more cars...
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office searching for armed bank robbery suspect
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding the suspect in a bank robbery. At around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, the suspect walked into the Piedmont Federal Savings Bank located at 3701 Clemmons Road and demanded money from the bank tellers while displaying a black handgun. […]
Some Triad sheriff's offices are increasing pay for detention officers to help with staffing shortages
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — It now includes an extra $100 bonus, the latest incentive as staffing struggles continue. Sheriff Sam Page said he was concerned because, with 13 vacancies, it's challenging to ensure the detention center is fully staffed, which is a crucial part of the facility's safety. "We've...
rhinotimes.com
Cost of New Sheriff’s Department Headquarters Now Twice What Was Planned
At a time when Harris Teeter is selling some cartons of eggs for more than $9, it’s no surprise that a new headquarters for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is going to end up costing taxpayers a whole lot more than was expected when the new headquarters project was approved three years ago.
sandhillssentinel.com
Three Dollar General employees arrested
Three Dollar General employees were arrested on Dec. 29 on felony larceny by employee charges. Amber Ellis, 28, Sarah Walker, 37, and Ricky Jayne, 25, all from West End, were employees at the West End Dollar General store on Highway 211 near Juniper Lake Road. According to the Moore County...
Student tried to run after body scanner detected loaded gun in backpack at Ragsdale High School, sheriff’s office says
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found on a student at Ragsdale High School on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s office. At 9:13 a.m., the sheriff’s office says a student set off a body scanner while walking into Ragsdale High School. School staff immediately stopped the student. While officials were inspecting the […]
More adults but no immigrant children on campus of DHHS facility in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – There is more activity among employees and contractors but so far no children on the campus of the Greensboro Influx Care Facility, the complex where the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services is planning to house temporarily immigrant children who have been separated from their families. This is the former American […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Two arrested for armed robbery of man at church
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced two arrests following a robbery investigation in the Carthage area. On Dec. 26, 2022, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery at Putnam Friends Church in Carthage. A male victim reported traveling to Putnam Friends Church from Asheboro to meet an acquaintance. Upon arriving at the church, a vehicle approached, and two people exited the vehicle and allegedly robbed him of cash and a pair of shoes at gunpoint before fleeing the area.
Number of families impacted by card skimmers rises, benefit reimbursement not a guarantee
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Guilford County Social Services is still working with families impacted by EBT card fraud. 86 people have come forward to file a report with the High Point Police. So far, all of those reports involve EBT Cards. Card skimmers were found at two High Point...
chapelboro.com
Orange County Sheriff’s Office Receives Report of 16 Stolen Doors
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office may soon be opening an investigation into the theft of 16 doors from a Hillsborough property. The office’s daily incident report shared the report of a breaking and entering and larceny from the 2100 block of Eva Kay Way — a neighborhood of homes just north of downtown Hillsborough and off from Coleman Loop Road. The victim reported the 16 interior doors, meant to be installed at ongoing construction, were stolen some time over the weekend of December 28.
School bus shooting hoax in Alamance County raises concern
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance-Burlington school bus was pulled over after they believed a student made a fake call about shots fired on the bus Wednesday, according to school officials. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Emergency communication services began receiving calls from someone with a 911-only phone about...
sandhillssentinel.com
Dollar Tree armed robbery suspects arrested
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced two arrests following an armed robbery investigation in the Whispering Pines area. On Nov. 15, 2022, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree on Highway 22 in Whispering Pines. The offender entered the store, allegedly took various small merchandise items, and allegedly told the store clerk they had a gun before fleeing the scene.
1 in custody after standoff in Lexington on Tilden Nursery Road, deputies say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in custody after a standoff in Lexington on Tilden Nursery Road, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:45 p.m., deputies got a call reporting shots fired at a home. All of the residents were evacuated except for the 30-year-old man accused of firing the shots. The […]
Alamance County man accused of assaulting woman, fighting neighbors while armed with baseball bat, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after assaulting a woman and arguing with neighbors while wielding a baseball bat, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At about 1 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a fight on the 2100 block of North N.C. 49 in Green Level. At the […]
thestokesnews.com
Sheriff’s Report
The following arrests were reported by the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office:. Coy Edward Sowder, 37, of 1594 Dodgetown Road in Walnut Cove, was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with communicating threats. John Michael Rock, 59, of 812 Birch Lane, Apt. 6B in Kernersville, was arrested on Dec. 22...
abc45.com
Vandalism Arrest Made in Reidsville
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Police arrested Rahzavior Lamont Bullock on Wednesday. Bullock had several outstanding arrest warrants, all relating to recent vandalism (Wentworth/Carrol Street area) and for breaking and entering at 7 Wonderz Vapes Shop. Rahzavior was given a $30,000 secured bond.
alamancenews.com
Burlington couple loses appeal at N.C. Court of Appeals against city over taken alleyway
The state’s second-highest court has rejected an appeal by a couple in Burlington who sued the city in 2021 for using an alleyway they claimed to own to build a paved public walking path near Rockwood Acres subdivision. In the suit they had originally filed in Alamance County superior...
