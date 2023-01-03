ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

rhinotimes.com

County Adds Not 1, Not 2, Not 3, Not 4 – but 5 MWBE Positions In One Fell Swoop

Anyone who was worried that Guilford County government wasn’t taking a lack of minority-owned company participation in county contracts seriously enough can rest much easier now. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, out of the blue, made the stunning move of creating five new county...
rhinotimes.com

Student With Loaded Gun Tries To Enter Ragsdale High School

A Ragsdale student attempted to bring a loaded handgun into Ragsdale High School. Fortunately, school staff and the security officer – with the help of a metal detector – discovered the weapon and prevented the student from entering. The student has been apprehended, but the Guilford County Sheriff’s...
JAMESTOWN, NC
WXII 12

Former deputy suing Randolph Co. Sheriff over termination

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A former Randolph County Sheriff’s deputy is suing Sheriff Greg Seabolt for wrongful termination. The former deputy, Rickey Spivey worked at the county courthouse from Aug. 1 to Oct. 1 of 2020. According to a lawsuit filed, there was, “continual, pervasive and offense conduct...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Three Dollar General employees arrested

Three Dollar General employees were arrested on Dec. 29 on felony larceny by employee charges. Amber Ellis, 28, Sarah Walker, 37, and Ricky Jayne, 25, all from West End, were employees at the West End Dollar General store on Highway 211 near Juniper Lake Road. According to the Moore County...
WEST END, NC
FOX8 News

Student tried to run after body scanner detected loaded gun in backpack at Ragsdale High School, sheriff’s office says

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found on a student at Ragsdale High School on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s office. At 9:13 a.m., the sheriff’s office says a student set off a body scanner while walking into Ragsdale High School. School staff immediately stopped the student. While officials were inspecting the […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Two arrested for armed robbery of man at church

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced two arrests following a robbery investigation in the Carthage area. On Dec. 26, 2022, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery at Putnam Friends Church in Carthage. A male victim reported traveling to Putnam Friends Church from Asheboro to meet an acquaintance. Upon arriving at the church, a vehicle approached, and two people exited the vehicle and allegedly robbed him of cash and a pair of shoes at gunpoint before fleeing the area.
CARTHAGE, NC
chapelboro.com

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Receives Report of 16 Stolen Doors

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office may soon be opening an investigation into the theft of 16 doors from a Hillsborough property. The office’s daily incident report shared the report of a breaking and entering and larceny from the 2100 block of Eva Kay Way — a neighborhood of homes just north of downtown Hillsborough and off from Coleman Loop Road. The victim reported the 16 interior doors, meant to be installed at ongoing construction, were stolen some time over the weekend of December 28.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

School bus shooting hoax in Alamance County raises concern

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance-Burlington school bus was pulled over after they believed a student made a fake call about shots fired on the bus Wednesday, according to school officials. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Emergency communication services began receiving calls from someone with a 911-only phone about...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Dollar Tree armed robbery suspects arrested

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced two arrests following an armed robbery investigation in the Whispering Pines area. On Nov. 15, 2022, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree on Highway 22 in Whispering Pines. The offender entered the store, allegedly took various small merchandise items, and allegedly told the store clerk they had a gun before fleeing the scene.
WHISPERING PINES, NC
thestokesnews.com

Sheriff’s Report

The following arrests were reported by the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office:. Coy Edward Sowder, 37, of 1594 Dodgetown Road in Walnut Cove, was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with communicating threats. John Michael Rock, 59, of 812 Birch Lane, Apt. 6B in Kernersville, was arrested on Dec. 22...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Vandalism Arrest Made in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Police arrested Rahzavior Lamont Bullock on Wednesday. Bullock had several outstanding arrest warrants, all relating to recent vandalism (Wentworth/Carrol Street area) and for breaking and entering at 7 Wonderz Vapes Shop. Rahzavior was given a $30,000 secured bond.
REIDSVILLE, NC

