(25 News Now) - Metamora made its official return home from their Gulfport Classic win in Mississippi with a 68-37 win over Urbana inside old Garber Gym on Thursday night. In girls hoops action, Class 4A No. 4 Normal Community kept their undefeated season going with a 49-20 win over Bloomington. In the Heart of Illinois Conference, Class 2A No. 2 Fieldcrest bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 53-24 win over LeRoy. Elsewhere in the HOI, Eureka topped El Paso-Gridley 66-30 and Dee-Mack beat Heyworth 64-41.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO