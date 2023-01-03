ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcbu.org

Election commission keeps Ross, removes Alexander from PPS District 150 school board ballot

Barring a successful appeal, only one name will appear on the April ballot for the District 1 seat on the Peoria Public Schools Board of Education. A pair of decisions Tuesday by the Peoria County Board of Election Commissioners came down in favor of current District 150 president Martha Ross, upholding her candidacy while invalidating the nominating papers filed by challenger Keisha Alexander.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One candidate removed from local school board ballot

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One candidate has been removed from the ballot after two hearings related to local school board elections Tuesday. During the hearing in Peoria, Keisha Alexander will be removed from the ballot for Peoria School Board District 1 due to not having 200 valid signatures. Alexander...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria first responders working to increase staffing

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After last year’s staffing shortfall, Peoria first responders are working to increase those numbers and one department is implementing new methods to bring more people on board. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said it’s been a rocky road trying to get the department’s staffing...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Tornado confirmed in McLean County from Tuesday evening

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado today from Tuesday’s storms. The tornado touched down three miles southeast of Bellflower at 5:38 PM and was on the ground for 4 minutes before dissipating. Its peak winds were 110mph and its path was 0.5...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission postpones residential solar farm decision

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Planning and Zoning commission deferred their decision for 30 days whether to approve a solar energy farm in a residential area. Jason Hawksworth of Hawk-Attolo LLC, a local solar energy company, proposed a solar farm in a Peoria residential area at the meeting on Thursday. The proposed location at 3901 Reservoir Boulevard is surrounded by homes, condos and multiple churches.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Town's legal memo: Stan Nord email places him at legal risk

A legal memorandum to the Normal Town Council and mayor indicates dissident council member Stan Nord improperly used his position to try to influence the electoral process and could have placed himself in legal jeopardy. The memo came from town lawyer Brian Day with help from an outside law firm.
Central Illinois Proud

Washington Man in court for attempted murder in Bartonville

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Washington man accused of attempted murder was in court Thursday. During an arraignment hearing, Austin James Ricca was charged with attempted first-degree murder, battery and aggravated battery. Allegedly, on Dec. 11, 2022, Austin Ricca struck a family member multiple times with a bat near...
BARTONVILLE, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria leaders on KBD Group scale back

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The apparent closure of two Peoria-area landmarks is sparking a lot of discussion across the city. Wednesday, local investor Kim Blickenstaff’s KDB group announced a scale back of its investments in Central Illinois including at Peoria’s Scottish Rite Theater and the Betty Jane Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts. Our sources point to a large reduction in the KDB Group’s operations here, both in reducing its staff by dozens and its total investments.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

McLean County Nursing Home sees financial rebound as its census grows

The McLean County Nursing Home has cost county government millions of dollars to run in recent years, and that has had the county's elected leaders concerned. At one point, the county brought in a panel of experts to come up with ways to improve the facility. Several County Board members have suggested the county try to sell the facility.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Thursday - January 5, 2023

(25 News Now) - Metamora made its official return home from their Gulfport Classic win in Mississippi with a 68-37 win over Urbana inside old Garber Gym on Thursday night. In girls hoops action, Class 4A No. 4 Normal Community kept their undefeated season going with a 49-20 win over Bloomington. In the Heart of Illinois Conference, Class 2A No. 2 Fieldcrest bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 53-24 win over LeRoy. Elsewhere in the HOI, Eureka topped El Paso-Gridley 66-30 and Dee-Mack beat Heyworth 64-41.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wcbu.org

Par-A-Dice Casino paying out settlement to end facial recognition data lawsuit

Patrons at the Par-A-Dice Casino could be eligible for a slice of a class action settlement if they were captured by certain facial recognition security cameras. People who passed by certain security cameras at PAD's Sportsbook at the East Peoria casino between September 2020 and June 2021 are included in the $825,000 settlement of a lawsuit alleging the casino violated the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act.
EAST PEORIA, IL
1027superhits.com

Peoria Police welcome new minority recruits

PEORIA, Ill. — In a white, male-dominated field, Peoria Police are working to attract more female officers. It’s an effort to bring diversity to the department and make sure the community is better represented in uniform. Tuesday, six recruits were sworn in as Peoria Police officers. Three are...
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Longtime Fondulac Police Chief retires, new Chief named

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fondulac Park District Police Department has new leadership after more than two decades. This week, Chief Mike Johnson retired. Johnson started working part-time for Fondulac Police in 1995, while on active duty in the Air Force. He was named police chief in 1999. Under his leadership, Fondulac Police started […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Normal city manager: Fare-free bus proposal deserves discussion

It could be time to discuss one of the proposals in a 2019 Connect Transit special working group report, says Normal City Manager Pam Reece, because it's an unusual development — an organization asking for less money instead of more. "Connect Transit has contacted us about reducing the town's...
NORMAL, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria performers mourn the losses of beloved KDB Group venues

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the KDB Group, a development company owned by investor and businessman Kim Blickenstaff, announced they are “reevaluating the scope” of their operations in Peoria. This includes shutting down the Scottish Rite Theater and the Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts, effective Jan....
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy