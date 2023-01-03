Read full article on original website
kfornow.com
Missing Inmate Arrested Following Traffic Stop
(KFOR NEWS January 6, 2023) Lincoln, NE – An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) has been arrested in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Danielle Zelazny was taken into custody Wednesday when the vehicle she was driving was stopped by a state trooper for having an expired registration. Zelazny was arrested on new charges that include possession of drugs/paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. She was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail.
klkntv.com
Deputies seize over 200 pounds of marijuana in vehicle west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County deputies arrested a California man Thursday after they found 200 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Around 12:46 p.m., a deputy pulled over a GMC Yukon for following too closely on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. Capt....
News Channel Nebraska
NC woman accused of providing handgun to juvenile
NEBRASKA CITY – The mother of a 17-year-old boy who was fatally wounded from a gunshot at his Fourth Corso residence on Aug. 12 is charged in Otoe County Court with unlawful transfer of firearm to a juvenile. Court records say police investigated the accidental shooting and seized a...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman accused of firing gun in front of children is charged with felony
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 34-year-old Lincoln woman has been charged with felony child abuse after police say she fired a gun inside her home. Mallory Ruel had threatened to kill herself before shooting the gun. Two children were present and were put in potential danger, police allege in court records.
klkntv.com
Man accused of assaulting Beatrice police officer, having $30,000 worth of meth
BEATRICE, Neb. (KLKN) — A man in Beatrice is behind bars after police say he assaulted an officer and was found with thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs. The Beatrice Police Department says it conducted a routine traffic stop on Friday. During the stop, the driver, Zachary Grummert,...
News Channel Nebraska
Life skills teacher accused of intentional abuse
NEBRASKA CITY – A Nebraska City life skills teacher has been charged in Otoe County with felony child abuse this fall. Court records say the teacher has been working with a student since he was in sixth grade. The student is described as autistic with a history of heart issues and seizures due to a genetic defect that affects his brain. Due to his heart condition, he is directed to rest when tired.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Robbed at His Home by Two Women
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 6)–A 26-year-old Lincoln man was robbed of his shoes, debit card and cash when two women showed up to his home late Thursday morning. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers were called to the victim’s home in the area of 10th and “C” Streets on a report of a robbery. The victim told investigators he met one of the women on Facebook and she agreed to visit him. Vollmer says the victim got home and found the woman he was communicating with online was already in the house, apparently through an unlocked door.
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen truck recovered in Craig, Mo.
FALLS CITY – Arrest warrants have been issued for men suspected of stealing a truck and tools from a Richardson County residence Dec. 7 or 8. Court records say Chase Engel, 25, and David Sprague Jr., 43, of St. Joseph, Mo. are suspected of theft from a 652 Avenue residence.
klkntv.com
Repeat offender from Omaha gets over 37 years in prison for drug, gun charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man who has several prior convictions will spend several decades in prison on drug and gun charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Prince Spellman, 39, was sentenced Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and PCP; possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WIBW
Hiawatha man behind bars after woman found shot near highway
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Brown Co. authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says, around 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, officials received a 911 call of a possible shooting and battery near U.S. Highway 36 and Timber Rd.
Person arrested in Brown County shooting
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with a correction. The original article incorrectly identified the alleged shooter. 27 News apologizes for its mistake. BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent shooting. On Monday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of U.S. 36 near […]
knopnews2.com
‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into Lancaster County home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A UPS driver was cited for careless driving after she crashed into a Lancaster County home. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a crash at a home in Holland, located about 20 miles south of Lincoln, on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. Investigators...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: hundreds of traffic stops during New Year enforcement
FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff's Office participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Dec. 16 through Jan. 1. During this time, the department had 279 traffic stops. The department issued 52 citations, had a total of 13 arrests including 3 felony drug arrests. The department went on 116 calls for service and investigated 5 accidents.
klkntv.com
UPS truck crashes into Lancaster County home, causes over $58,000 in damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A UPS truck driver lost control and crashed into a house in rural Lancaster County on Wednesday, authorities said. Around 4:30 p.m., a UPS truck was heading south on 96th Street in Holland, which is just south of Lincoln, when it lost control near Panama Road.
Two killed in northeast Kansas crash
SABETHA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say two people died after a vehicle crash in northeast Kansas. The crash happened a half-mile east of Sabetha in Brown County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers say an eastbound SUV stopped at a stop sign and then pulled onto U.S. Highway 75 in front of a […]
kfornow.com
UPDATE: Missing Lincoln Woman Found Safe
(KFOR NEWS January 5, 2023) A 65 year old woman missing for 8 1/2 hours Wednesday was found safe early Thursday morning. Lincoln Police tells KFOR NEWS the woman wondered away from the 1600 block of North 28th Street around 5pm Wednesday evening and was found around 1:30am Thursday morning near Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way…and distance of almost 4 miles.
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
klkntv.com
Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate assaults several staff members
Authorities say one staff member was seriously injured and required treatment at a hospital. Authorities say one staff member was seriously injured and required treatment at a hospital.
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury, Jefferson County sign interlocal agreement for ordinance violation prosecution
In southeast Nebraska, a town and county coming together to try to curb minor crimes and violations. The City of Fairbury and Jefferson County signed an interlocal agreement during Tuesday’s meeting after months of negotiations. The contract gives the Jefferson County Attorney the power to prosecute nuisance and city...
