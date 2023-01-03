Read full article on original website
WBOY
WVU prepares to play KU without Johnson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers will be without starting point guard Kedrian Johnson against Kansas on Saturday as the fifth-year guard recovers from a concussion. This will be a first for this year’s iteration of WVU hoops. Johnson is one of WVU’s top minutes-getters and is on the court for about 65 percent of the season.
WBOY
Stevenson publicly apologizes to Huggins, Mountaineer fans
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A WVU guard has apologized for his role in West Virginia’s recent loss to Oklahoma State. Fifth year guard Erik Stevenson, who was issued a technical foul and ultimately fouled out of Monday’s 67-60 setback against the Cowboys, said he regrets the way things unfolded in Stillwater.
WBOY
Quick Hits: Huggins talks KU, tough Big 12 slate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is not off to the start it wanted, but it has the opportunity to wipe away those woes with a big win over Kansas on Saturday. Bob Huggins met with members of the media on Friday to give his thoughts ahead of the matchup. Here’s what he had to say:
WBOY
WVU Caps Road Trip on Saturday at Kansas State
The West Virginia University women’s basketball team caps its two-game, Big 12 Conference road trip on Saturday, Jan. 7, as the Mountaineers travel to Manhattan, Kansas, to square off against Kansas State. Tipoff against the Wildcats is set for 2 p.m. ET, inside Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. Saturday’s contest...
Perez Shares Frustration Over Eligibility
West Virginia guard Jose Perez is still waiting on the NCAA's latest decision on his eligibility
247Sports
WATCH: Bill Self, Jalen Wilson discuss loaded Big 12, West Virginia game and more
Kansas basketball will look to keep its seven-game winning streak alive on Saturday as The Jayhawks travel east to take on West Virginia in Morgantown. KU will also be looking to start Big 12 3-0 and continue building its title challenge in the conference. In this game last year, KU dominated on its way to a 71-58 win.
WBOY
WVU women’s hoops at Kansas State: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball continues its two-game road trip on Saturday when it travels to Manhattan, Kansas to face the Kansas State Wildcats. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. WVU hoops at K-State game information. Date: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Time:...
WBOY
WVU wrestling kicks off 2023 against Ohio
The West Virginia University wrestling team returns home to begin the new year inside the WVU Coliseum against Ohio on Friday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET. Join us for Superhero Night in the Coliseum, as the first 250 fans through the gates will receive a WVU wrestling, superhero-themed t-shirt. The contest has also been declared a True-Blue match, with all fans encouraged to wear Mountaineer blue. It’s also the second Weekday Happy Hour of the season.
WVU Pass Rusher Pulls Name from the NCAA Transfer Portal
On Wednesday, West Virginia defensive end Taurus Simmons withdrew his name from the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to sources. It's unclear if Simmons is returning to the WVU football program at this time. Simmons spent time as a defensive end and at BANDIT during his time as a Mountaineer. He...
WBOY
WVU cools after half, No. 11 ISU tops Mountaineers
For two quarters, it looked like the Mountaineers could pull off a road upset. After halftime, Iowa State took over. The 11th-ranked Cyclones (10-2, 2-0 Big 12) dominated the boards, posting a plus-21 rebounding margin over the visiting Mountaineers (9-4, 0-2) to take a 70-50 win at the James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa on Wednesday. Stephanie Soares powered Iowa State in the win, recording a double-double with 13 points and 20 rebounds.
How Did Rich Rod Do in His First Year Back as a Head Coach?
There's a portion of the West Virginia fan base that wants Rich Rodriguez to return to Morgantown to lead the Mountaineers. I'm not really sure, to be honest. Since leaving WVU in 2007, Rodriguez hasn't seen much success. He was fired after just three years on the job at Michigan with a 15-22 record and was let go after six seasons at Arizona with a 43-35 record to go along with a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a hostile workplace environment.
West Virginia to Battle Several Power Five Schools for Top DE Transfer
WTRF
New stores are coming to the Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
Former White Sox player now selling $3 million Bridgeport, West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
Metro News
Community begs for a pause on Morgantown Ice Arena project
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A 90-minute emotional discussion Tuesday night at Morgantown City Council meeting in connection with an ice arena project that including comments from WVU baseball coach Randy Mazey. Council chambers were full of hockey players, hockey families and residents telling them to pause a plan that would...
WBOY
Stories of the Week: January 1 through January 7
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A federal court has upheld a state law requiring athletes to participate in sports based on biological sex. The Morgantown Ice Arena will shut down this spring for an improvement project...
West Virginia grad listed in Forbes 30 under 30
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown High School graduate was recently inducted into the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 in the Consumer Technology category. Michael Yan, 22, is the CEO and co-founder of Simplify Jobs, an online recruiting platform for jobs and internships with over 80,000 active users, and has raised $1.2 million in investor […]
West Virginia state senator says the legislature doesn’t control PEIA
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As of July 1, state employees may no longer have their medical care covered at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital. Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, made that announcement on MetroNews TalkLine on Thursday. It comes after years of issues funding West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). […]
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Denuzzo’s Italian Deli
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits Denuzzo’s Italian Deli in Bridgeport. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
(Stacker) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
