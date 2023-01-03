ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WBOY

WVU prepares to play KU without Johnson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers will be without starting point guard Kedrian Johnson against Kansas on Saturday as the fifth-year guard recovers from a concussion. This will be a first for this year’s iteration of WVU hoops. Johnson is one of WVU’s top minutes-getters and is on the court for about 65 percent of the season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Stevenson publicly apologizes to Huggins, Mountaineer fans

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A WVU guard has apologized for his role in West Virginia’s recent loss to Oklahoma State. Fifth year guard Erik Stevenson, who was issued a technical foul and ultimately fouled out of Monday’s 67-60 setback against the Cowboys, said he regrets the way things unfolded in Stillwater.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Quick Hits: Huggins talks KU, tough Big 12 slate

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is not off to the start it wanted, but it has the opportunity to wipe away those woes with a big win over Kansas on Saturday. Bob Huggins met with members of the media on Friday to give his thoughts ahead of the matchup. Here’s what he had to say:
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU Caps Road Trip on Saturday at Kansas State

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team caps its two-game, Big 12 Conference road trip on Saturday, Jan. 7, as the Mountaineers travel to Manhattan, Kansas, to square off against Kansas State. Tipoff against the Wildcats is set for 2 p.m. ET, inside Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. Saturday’s contest...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU women’s hoops at Kansas State: Tip time, where to watch and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball continues its two-game road trip on Saturday when it travels to Manhattan, Kansas to face the Kansas State Wildcats. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. WVU hoops at K-State game information. Date: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Time:...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU wrestling kicks off 2023 against Ohio

The West Virginia University wrestling team returns home to begin the new year inside the WVU Coliseum against Ohio on Friday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET. Join us for Superhero Night in the Coliseum, as the first 250 fans through the gates will receive a WVU wrestling, superhero-themed t-shirt. The contest has also been declared a True-Blue match, with all fans encouraged to wear Mountaineer blue. It’s also the second Weekday Happy Hour of the season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU cools after half, No. 11 ISU tops Mountaineers

For two quarters, it looked like the Mountaineers could pull off a road upset. After halftime, Iowa State took over. The 11th-ranked Cyclones (10-2, 2-0 Big 12) dominated the boards, posting a plus-21 rebounding margin over the visiting Mountaineers (9-4, 0-2) to take a 70-50 win at the James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa on Wednesday. Stephanie Soares powered Iowa State in the win, recording a double-double with 13 points and 20 rebounds.
AMES, IA
MountaineerMaven

How Did Rich Rod Do in His First Year Back as a Head Coach?

There's a portion of the West Virginia fan base that wants Rich Rodriguez to return to Morgantown to lead the Mountaineers. I'm not really sure, to be honest. Since leaving WVU in 2007, Rodriguez hasn't seen much success. He was fired after just three years on the job at Michigan with a 15-22 record and was let go after six seasons at Arizona with a 43-35 record to go along with a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a hostile workplace environment.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia to Battle Several Power Five Schools for Top DE Transfer

MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

New stores are coming to the Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Community begs for a pause on Morgantown Ice Arena project

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A 90-minute emotional discussion Tuesday night at Morgantown City Council meeting in connection with an ice arena project that including comments from WVU baseball coach Randy Mazey. Council chambers were full of hockey players, hockey families and residents telling them to pause a plan that would...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Stories of the Week: January 1 through January 7

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A federal court has upheld a state law requiring athletes to participate in sports based on biological sex. The Morgantown Ice Arena will shut down this spring for an improvement project...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia grad listed in Forbes 30 under 30

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown High School graduate was recently inducted into the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 in the Consumer Technology category. Michael Yan, 22, is the CEO and co-founder of Simplify Jobs, an online recruiting platform for jobs and internships with over 80,000 active users, and has raised $1.2 million in investor […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia state senator says the legislature doesn’t control PEIA

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As of July 1, state employees may no longer have their medical care covered at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.  Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, made that announcement on MetroNews TalkLine on Thursday. It comes after years of issues funding West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA).  […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Denuzzo’s Italian Deli

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits Denuzzo’s Italian Deli in Bridgeport. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

