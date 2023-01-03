WWE News: Kofi Kingston Launches Charity Initiative for Ghana, Bron Breakker Artwork Features on Canvas 2 Canvas, Upcoming DVD Releases

Read full article on original website
Mercedes Mone Wants the IWGP Women’s Championship, Shares More Photos From Wrestle Kingdom
– Mercedes Mone, aka the former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, shared more photos from yesterday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. One photo shows her posing with the IWGP Women’s Championship. She wrote in the caption of the photo, “This is what I want! #wk17 #njpw #STARDOM” Another photo showed her walking down the ramp in the empty Tokyo Dome, writing, “Dream come true #wk17 @njpw1972”
WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged, Bronson Reed Comments On Zack Sabre Jr Joining TMDK, WWE Main Event Lineup
– In a post on Instagram, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he is now engaged to girlfriend Marie Juliette. – As previously reported that Zack Sabre Jr joined TMDK at Wrestle Kingdom 17, shortly after winning the TV title. In a post on Twitter, former TMDK member and current WWE wrestler Bronson Reed commented on the news.
Wrestling World Reacts To Debut of Mercedes Mone At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Bayley Backstage At Event
As previously noted, the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at Battle in the Valley on February 18. The wrestling world reacted to the moment, including Mone’s former tag team partner Bayley. Bayley was backstage to support her friend, as evidenced by a photo from Dax Harwood. Banks, Bayley and FTR recreated a photo they took while they were all in WWE together.
Mercedes Mone, Former Sasha Banks, Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The worst-kept secret in wrestling finally happened, as the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Using the name Mercedes Mone, she confronted KAIRI after her IWGP women’s title defense against Tam Nakano. At first, she appeared to be respectful, but then quickly laid out the champion. A title match between the two is set for NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose. The show will be available on FITE.
Date & Location Set For AEW Battle of the Belts VI
AEW has announced the date and venue for their Battle of the Belts VI event. AEW is listing the show on its official website for April 7th in Kingston, Rhode Island. Has has been the norm as of late, the show will be part of a live taping with AEW Rampage.
Bianca Belair Shares New Pic Of Face Following Raw Injury
Bianca Belair got busted open on Raw, and she shared a new photo of her face on Wednesday morning. As noted, Belair got three stitches following her match on Raw where Alexa Bliss DDT’d her multiple times into the ring steps, and she shared a new photo showing some swelling to her jaw on her Twitter account.
NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH Announce Joint Show This Month
New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH have announced a joint event for January 21, called Wrestle Kingdom 17 Part Two. The show will happen at the Yokohama Arena. As previously reported, NOAH faction KONGO confronted Los Ingobernables de Japon backstage at Wrestle Kingdom. Matches haven’t been announced but...
MLW News: Underground Show Revival in the Works, Note on Dragon Gate Talents, Update on Cesar Duran
– Fightful Select reports that MLW is currently developing a revival for the MLW Underground series. The show first premiered 20 years ago in the spring. This is not to be confused with MLW Azteca Underground. The original version of Underground aired on regional sports networks and had Joey Styles...
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS, Batista Breaks Down His Tattoos, More Episodes Available on Impact Plus
– PWInsider reports that Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde will open the main card of tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. – Additionally, PWInsider also reports that Impact Plus has added April 2010 episodes of Impact to the service. Also, plush dolls are now available of all the members of the Death Dollz at ShopImpact.com.
Pantoja’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Review
January 4th, 2023 | Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 26,085. Although I’m not excited about this card overall, there are two matches that stand out for me and the appearance of Mercedes Varnado that has me intrigued. Plus, we’re back to things being one night instead of two or three, so that’s a positive. Also, we’ve got cheering crowds again!
MLW Reportedly Signs AKIRA
MLW has reportedly signed a big name from the independent scene in AKIRA. Fightful Select reports that the company signed the indie star, who has worked matches for GCW, Beyond Wrestling, ICW and more, and that he will be starting with the company soon. The report notes that the deal...
Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card
WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman...
Natalya Receives Special Gift From B-Fab
– In a post on her Instagram account, Natalya shared a photo of a special gift she received from fellow WWE Superstar, B-Fab, after they had a practice together. B-Fab gifted Natalya with a pencil-drawn picture of Natalya and her late father, WWE Hall of Famer Jim The Anvil Neidhart. Natalya wrote the following on the special gift:
Nick Aldis on Entering Free Agency, What’s Next for Him
– The Universal Wrestling Podcast spoke to former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and wrestling free agent Nick Aldis this week. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Nick Aldis on becoming a free agent: “I’m happy to be a free agent. I’ve got lots of exciting stuff on the books for 2023 independently, you know, several shots in the UK, Australia, and Canada; I’m going back to Calgary next month for the Harts, which is exciting for me, and lots of other stuff on the horizon. What I’m very excited about is just the ability to, instead of thinking, ‘Man, if this was me, this is what I would do.’ To go, ‘No, let’s do it.’ Ideas you might have or concepts you want to flesh out and do. I have enough contacts now and feel willing to take the risk financially to try a couple of things and see what happens,.”
Note on Future Plans For Konosuke Takeshita In AEW
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on AEW’s future plans for Konosuke Takeshita, who officially signed with the company back in November. Takeshita has mostly been on AEW Dark since then, only appearing on Dynamite or Rampage to lose to top stars. According to the WON, however, there...
Impact Wrestling Hypes January Tapings In Orlando
Impact Wrestling is headed to Orlando later this month for TV tapings, and the company issued a press release promoting the events. You can see the full release below for the shows, which will be tapings for their weekly show:. IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Orlando For High-Energy Pro Wrestling Action:...
WWE Holding Important Employee Meeting Later This Afternoon
As previously reported, Vince McMahon has officially returned to the WWE board of directors, adding George Barrios and Michelle Wilson as well. He announced that he was coming back to oversee media rights negotiations and any potential sale of the company. PWInsider reports that there will be an employee meeting...
Join 411’s Live AEW Battle of the Belts V Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live AEW Battle of the Belts IV coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here tonight as we’re in a second hour of AEW television. The company’s TNT special is airing tonight right after Rampage because why not? Tonight’s show has three matches as The Acclaimed defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, Skye Blue is the latest to attempt to win the TBS Championship from Jade Cargill, and Orange Cassidy defends his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Kip Sabian. Should be a fun little show, and let’s just get right into it.
Matches Set For This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up
WWE has announced the matches set to take place on this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. The company announced the following matches for Friday’s show, that airs on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights. * Tank Ledger...
New NWA Presents Interview Series Debuting Thursday
The NWA is debuting a new interview series, NWA Presents, next week. The promotion announced that the series will feature Billy Corgan interviewing wrestling legends about their careers and more, and will debut on Tuesday on the NWA YouTube Channel with the first episode featuring Austin Idol. You can see the full announcement below:
