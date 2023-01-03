Read full article on original website
1 taken to hospital after N 10th St House fire in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation following a house fire in Terre Haute Friday. Firefighters were dispatched to the 3300 block of N 10th St. a little before 10 a.m. Friday. Terre Haute Police Chief Bill...
Danville man charged with murder in stabbing death
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is facing murder charges in connection to a stabbing that left another Danville man dead earlier this week. Jesse Landers, 41, is charged with first degree murder after Danville Police officials said he stabbed the victim in the neck following a verbal dispute. The Vermilion County State’s Attorney reviewed the case and charged Landers with murder; he remains in custody awaiting arraignment.
Terre Haute woman charged with dealing meth
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman has been arrested after police say they found 60 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, Lena F. Ashburn, 56, of Terre Haute, was stopped after an officer watched her drive past a stop sign at the intersection of SR 58 and Alexander St near Carlisle.
Police dogs track down 3 after pursuit in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three individuals were apprehended following a police pursuit in Terre Haute Wednesday. According to Terre Haute Police Sergeant Dale Blunk, the pursuit began around noon on Canal Road near the I-70 overpass when a THPD officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle. That vehicle instead fled into the east side of the city.
Clay City man charged over delivery driver shooting
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with criminal recklessness in relation to a situation in which he reportedly shot at an independent FedEx delivery driver. According to public court documents, Joe Wayne Tiefel has been charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly...
National Weather Service investigates Central Illinois damage to advance tornado-forecasting science
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service spent much of the day Wednesday looking at the damage left behind across Central Illinois from an early season rash of tornadoes. “We look at that damage to try and estimate how strong the winds were with the tornado, the...
A glimmer of hope: Mecca Schoolhouse looks to rebuild
MECCA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Mecca Schoolhouse has a chance of being restored after a devastating fire. The iconic landmark caught fire in the early morning hours of November 10. The roof collapsed, and fire officials originally said they thought the building would be a total loss. “This building,...
Metro Diner set to open in Terre Haute next month
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new restaurant is coming soon to Terre Haute and is bringing job opportunities with it. With plans to open on Feb. 6, the first Metro Diner in Terre Haute will be located at 3451 U.S. Highway 41, according to Mariah Kulkin with Tilson PR.
Local Salvation Army donations impacted by winter storm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Salvation Army says because of bad weather during the final days of its bellringing campaign, it failed to reach its fundraising goal. But it’s not too late to help. The Vigo County Salvation Army says it raised 114 thousand dollars....
Terre Haute City Council members discuss goals for 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute City Council wrapped up its first meeting of the year on Thursday. The council elected a new President and Vice President for the upcoming year. Curtis Debaun will serve as the President of the council and Tammy Boland will be the Vice President.
Hiring event at Federal Prison in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Terre Haute is holding a hiring event Saturday, January 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It will be at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) Front Lobby located at 4700 Bureau Rd. South. That’s just off of State Road 63.
Marshall librarian chosen for IL Road Scholar Program
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Jamie Poorman, the Head Librarian of the Marshall, Illinois Public Library has recently been added to the Illinois Road Scholar Speakers program. Sponsored by Illinois Humanities, The Road Scholar Speakers program provides communities throughout the state with the opportunity to learn about the Humanities through...
Local bank honors former director through donation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In honor of the former bank director, Thomas Templeton, and his wife Carol, the Hometown Savings Bank is making a $10,000 donation to the Vigo County Education Foundation. The funds are going to be used as the start of the “Thomas and Carol Templeton...
