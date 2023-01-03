ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Steelers Insider Believes Team Will Look To Bring In Competition For 8-Year Kicker Chris Boswell In Off-Season Amidst Inconsistancy

The Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 8-8 with a Week 17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. It kept their playoff hopes alive, as they now need to win against the Cleveland Browns, along with some help from others in order to make it. Meanwhile, kicker Chris Boswell missed another kick on Sunday Night Football. While he did make three, his lone miss could have ended up costing the Steelers.
Yardbarker

Yankees’ 1st round draft choice from 2022 making waves

Spencer Jones is already beginning to make a name for himself with the Yankees, and the baseball world is taking notice. Though FanGraphs’ prospect rankings for the Yankees haven’t been released yet, Baseball Prospectus’ have, and in a rather surprising move, they’ve ranked Jones higher than Jasson Dominguez (No. 3 in the organization, No. 4 in the organization).
Yardbarker

Yankees add former Cardinals 1st round pick to MiLB deal

The New York Yankees have been adding minor-league talent at an incredible pace the past few days, trying to inject competition with spring training around the bend. Most of their acquisitions have been to fill outfield spots or at least try to create a position battle in left field, but their latest signing, Delvin Perez, the St. Louis Cardinals’ former first-round pick back in 2016 and once considered a top 20 prospect, is primarily a shortstop.
Yardbarker

Minnesota Vikings catch another huge break in regular-season finale

Chicago (3-13) made the right call by sitting Justin Fields. He finishes his second year 64 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season record for yards for a QB. However, it is far more important that Fields is 100 percent healthy heading into next season rather than letting him chase an individual milestone.
Yardbarker

Two Key Defensive Starters out for Steelers Ahead of Browns Game

For the second straight day, a pair of impact players on the defensive side of the football did not practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns take on the Steelers in week 18, and Pittsburgh has a playoff shot alive. Injuries could be a factor ... Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick...
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Makes First Instagram Post Since Incident

Every positive report about the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been welcomed by the NFL world this week. Hamlin, who experienced cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills' Monday matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, has made remarkable progress in his recovery in recent days. ...
Yardbarker

Yankees lose flamethrowing bullpen arm to Blue Jays via waivers

The Yankees have been adding an exorbitant number of minor league contracts to compete this upcoming spring training. One of the more exciting players was Junior Fernandez, a 25-year-old relief pitcher coming off a solid season with both the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates. Across 18.2 innings last season,...
Yardbarker

Rangers Add A Depth Piece To Their Bullpen

The Texas Rangers have made perfectly clear that their top priority this offseason was additional pitching. The team’s first acquisition was veteran right-hander Jake Odorizzi, who they landed in a trade with the Atlanta Braves. The Rangers then added three key starters in Jacob deGrom, Andrew Heaney, and Nathan...

