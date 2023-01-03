Read full article on original website
kiowacountysignal.com
Low-Income Energy Assistance Program to continue heating homes this winter
TOPEKA – Colder temperatures and winter weather has arrived in Kansas. The dropping temperatures and necessity of raising the thermostat are leaving some families vulnerable when it comes to covering their heating bills. The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP), implemented in the state by the Kansas Department for Children...
New program to benefit rural homeowners in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Potential and current homeowners in rural Kansas can be financially assisted through the new Home Loan Guarantee (HGL) for Rural Kansas. The program, which was created by Kansas Housing Resources Cooperation (KHRC), helps to close the gap between lenders and their financial institutions. The program serves counties with less than 10,000 residents […]
Kansas Gas Service helps users save on utilities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Gas Service is going city to city to help people in Northeast Kansas secure affordable utilities. The Kansas Gas Service and Evergy were at the Salvation Army in Topeka today to help people fill out their applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). This federally funded program is in […]
Liberal First
More school districts disregard the building needs assessment law
GUEST COLUMN, Ganon Evans, Kansas Policy Institute. In September of 2022, we wrote about 27 districts that ignored all or part of the state law requiring an annual needs assessment of every school in Kansas. Thirteen of those districts hadn’t published the reports online as required, so we checked again earlier this month. Three districts – Auburn-Washburn, De Soto, and Garden City – still have nothing published, and the other 10 districts failed to comply in other ways.
WIBW
Kansas Gas Service to host local events, help customers apply for assistance
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service representatives will host local events to help customers apply for an annual benefit to pay part of their energy bills. Kansas Gas Service says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that it has partnered with state agencies to help customers complete Low Income Energy Assistance Program applications. It said LIEAP is administered through the Kansas Department of Children and Families and helps low-income homes pay part of their energy costs through an annual benefit.
New program hopes to grow homeownership in rural Kansas
The Home Loan Guarantee for Rural Kansas is a new initiative from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation.
Reduced food sales tax rate in Kansas leads to some confusion with shoppers
After a reduced food sales tax rate went into effect in Kansas on Jan. 1, some shoppers are confused about what they're seeing on their receipts.
Gas company wants rate hike, public hearing scheduled
The Kansas Corporation Commission says Atmos Energy's proposed rate hike would cost residential customers with average usage an additional $5.60 a month, an increase of 6.4%.
kggfradio.com
Kansas Department of Commerce Announces BASE 2.0 Funding Available
A second round of Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) grants are available. Yesterday, the Kansas Department of Commerce announced that $50 million in additional funds were designated by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Executive Committee and was approved by the State Finance Council in December. Applicants who were not...
WIBW
Another $50 million afforded to help Kansas businesses recover from COVID
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another $50 million has been made available to help Kansas businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in a second round of economic grants. The Kansas Department of Commerce announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that $50 million will fund a second round of projects through the Building a Stronger Economy grant program. It said BASE 2.0 will continue to address infrastructure and economic development needs delayed due to COVID-19 in an effort to expand Kansas’ base of businesses and residents.
Three Rebates Of $150 To $700 For Eligible Kansas Residents
Kansas will help the most marginalized groups in its communities. The state plans to give financial support to residents who get excluded by other relief and aid projects. The programs will focus on helping older, disabled, and low-income citizens. The rebates start at $150 and go up to $700. What is the money for and what rules determine eligibility?
Kansas seniors need respect, but they also need our care and assistance
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rebecca Lyn Phillips is a published author, speaker and mental health advocate. My mom will turn 76 years old in February. She is the most amazing senior […] The post Kansas seniors need respect, but they also need our care and assistance appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Liberal First
Francis and Ryckman provide legislative update
The 2023 session of the Kansas Legislature is scheduled to start Monday, and two area lawmakers were in Liberal Tuesday at the Seward County Farm Bureau office to inform FB leaders about what is to come in this year’s session. Kansas 38th District Senator Ron Ryckman said some of...
Kansas lowers sales tax on food, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings
If you check your receipt from the grocery store, you may notice some food items are now being charged less sales tax. That statewide reduction in Kansas food sales tax of 2.5 percentage points took effect on Jan. 1. But what grocery items are actually eligible for the sales tax break is complicated and not at all obvious.
Liberal First
State of Kansas begins busy 2023
The State of Kansas is starting 2023 off on a busy note by taking on a few different issues recently. Statistics show from the combined 2009 to 2014 National Surveys on Drug Use and Health, about 1 in 8 children (8.7 million) aged 17 or younger lived in households with at least one parent who had a past year substance use disorder (SUD). SUDs are characterized by recurrent use of alcohol or other drugs (or both) that results in significant impairment. Statistics from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) further show about 1 in 10 children (7.5 million) lived in households with at least one parent who had a past year alcohol use disorder. About 1 in 35 children (2.1 million) lived in households with at least one parent who had a past year illicit drug use disorder.
KRMS Radio
People with disabilities have the right to receive supports and reasonable accommodations to achieve competitive employment
The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) believes everyone who identifies work as a goal is employable, with the right opportunities and support. People with disabilities have the right to, and should, receive individualized supports and reasonable accommodations to help them prepare for and attain competitive employment. Competitive employment means jobs in the community, working alongside people without disabilities and earning at least minimum wage.
Liberal First
Southwest Kansas native earns Miss Kansas crown
Twenty-four young women had the chance to compete for the Miss Kansas crown, which now sits on the head of a Southwest Kansas native. Ayanna Hensley was named the new Miss Kansas and as she tells it, her journey to the stage was an interesting one. “I was born, and...
KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 37 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,842 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Dec. 28 to Jan. 4, for a total of 919,598 cases. The state reported 2,709 the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 37 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Dec. 21, for...
Will KS lawmakers drop the food tax to 0% in 2023? GOP Senators are backing the move
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is pushing her “Axing Your Taxes” plan this year, which includes a renewed push for an immediate elimination to the state’s food sales tax. Some Republicans in the state Senate say they’re also on board with that part of the Governor’s plan. Republican Senator Brenda Dietrich, Vice Chair […]
Kansas food tax: What’s included, not included in new reduction?
Legislation passed in Kansas drops the state food tax by more than 2% in 2023 and gradually reduces it to zero by 2025. Here's what applies.
