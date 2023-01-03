ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

kiowacountysignal.com

Low-Income Energy Assistance Program to continue heating homes this winter

TOPEKA – Colder temperatures and winter weather has arrived in Kansas. The dropping temperatures and necessity of raising the thermostat are leaving some families vulnerable when it comes to covering their heating bills. The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP), implemented in the state by the Kansas Department for Children...
KSNT News

New program to benefit rural homeowners in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Potential and current homeowners in rural Kansas can be financially assisted through the new Home Loan Guarantee (HGL) for Rural Kansas. The program, which was created by Kansas Housing Resources Cooperation (KHRC), helps to close the gap between lenders and their financial institutions. The program serves counties with less than 10,000 residents […]
KSNT News

Kansas Gas Service helps users save on utilities

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Gas Service is going city to city to help people in Northeast Kansas secure affordable utilities. The Kansas Gas Service and Evergy were at the Salvation Army in Topeka today to help people fill out their applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). This federally funded program is in […]
Liberal First

More school districts disregard the building needs assessment law

GUEST COLUMN, Ganon Evans, Kansas Policy Institute. In September of 2022, we wrote about 27 districts that ignored all or part of the state law requiring an annual needs assessment of every school in Kansas. Thirteen of those districts hadn’t published the reports online as required, so we checked again earlier this month. Three districts – Auburn-Washburn, De Soto, and Garden City – still have nothing published, and the other 10 districts failed to comply in other ways.
WIBW

Kansas Gas Service to host local events, help customers apply for assistance

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service representatives will host local events to help customers apply for an annual benefit to pay part of their energy bills. Kansas Gas Service says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that it has partnered with state agencies to help customers complete Low Income Energy Assistance Program applications. It said LIEAP is administered through the Kansas Department of Children and Families and helps low-income homes pay part of their energy costs through an annual benefit.
kggfradio.com

Kansas Department of Commerce Announces BASE 2.0 Funding Available

A second round of Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) grants are available. Yesterday, the Kansas Department of Commerce announced that $50 million in additional funds were designated by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Executive Committee and was approved by the State Finance Council in December. Applicants who were not...
WIBW

Another $50 million afforded to help Kansas businesses recover from COVID

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another $50 million has been made available to help Kansas businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in a second round of economic grants. The Kansas Department of Commerce announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that $50 million will fund a second round of projects through the Building a Stronger Economy grant program. It said BASE 2.0 will continue to address infrastructure and economic development needs delayed due to COVID-19 in an effort to expand Kansas’ base of businesses and residents.
C. Heslop

Three Rebates Of $150 To $700 For Eligible Kansas Residents

Kansas will help the most marginalized groups in its communities. The state plans to give financial support to residents who get excluded by other relief and aid projects. The programs will focus on helping older, disabled, and low-income citizens. The rebates start at $150 and go up to $700. What is the money for and what rules determine eligibility?
Kansas Reflector

Kansas seniors need respect, but they also need our care and assistance

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rebecca Lyn Phillips is a published author, speaker and mental health advocate. My mom will turn 76 years old in February. She is the most amazing senior […] The post Kansas seniors need respect, but they also need our care and assistance appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Liberal First

Francis and Ryckman provide legislative update

The 2023 session of the Kansas Legislature is scheduled to start Monday, and two area lawmakers were in Liberal Tuesday at the Seward County Farm Bureau office to inform FB leaders about what is to come in this year’s session. Kansas 38th District Senator Ron Ryckman said some of...
Liberal First

State of Kansas begins busy 2023

The State of Kansas is starting 2023 off on a busy note by taking on a few different issues recently. Statistics show from the combined 2009 to 2014 National Surveys on Drug Use and Health, about 1 in 8 children (8.7 million) aged 17 or younger lived in households with at least one parent who had a past year substance use disorder (SUD). SUDs are characterized by recurrent use of alcohol or other drugs (or both) that results in significant impairment. Statistics from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) further show about 1 in 10 children (7.5 million) lived in households with at least one parent who had a past year alcohol use disorder. About 1 in 35 children (2.1 million) lived in households with at least one parent who had a past year illicit drug use disorder.
KRMS Radio

People with disabilities have the right to receive supports and reasonable accommodations to achieve competitive employment

The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) believes everyone who identifies work as a goal is employable, with the right opportunities and support. People with disabilities have the right to, and should, receive individualized supports and reasonable accommodations to help them prepare for and attain competitive employment. Competitive employment means jobs in the community, working alongside people without disabilities and earning at least minimum wage.
Liberal First

Southwest Kansas native earns Miss Kansas crown

Twenty-four young women had the chance to compete for the Miss Kansas crown, which now sits on the head of a Southwest Kansas native. Ayanna Hensley was named the new Miss Kansas and as she tells it, her journey to the stage was an interesting one. “I was born, and...
Salina Post

KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 37 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,842 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Dec. 28 to Jan. 4, for a total of 919,598 cases. The state reported 2,709 the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 37 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Dec. 21, for...
