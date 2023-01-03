Read full article on original website
Southwest Kansas native earns Miss Kansas crown
Twenty-four young women had the chance to compete for the Miss Kansas crown, which now sits on the head of a Southwest Kansas native. Ayanna Hensley was named the new Miss Kansas and as she tells it, her journey to the stage was an interesting one. “I was born, and...
Francis and Ryckman provide legislative update
The 2023 session of the Kansas Legislature is scheduled to start Monday, and two area lawmakers were in Liberal Tuesday at the Seward County Farm Bureau office to inform FB leaders about what is to come in this year’s session. Kansas 38th District Senator Ron Ryckman said some of...
More school districts disregard the building needs assessment law
GUEST COLUMN, Ganon Evans, Kansas Policy Institute. In September of 2022, we wrote about 27 districts that ignored all or part of the state law requiring an annual needs assessment of every school in Kansas. Thirteen of those districts hadn’t published the reports online as required, so we checked again earlier this month. Three districts – Auburn-Washburn, De Soto, and Garden City – still have nothing published, and the other 10 districts failed to comply in other ways.
State of Kansas begins busy 2023
The State of Kansas is starting 2023 off on a busy note by taking on a few different issues recently. Statistics show from the combined 2009 to 2014 National Surveys on Drug Use and Health, about 1 in 8 children (8.7 million) aged 17 or younger lived in households with at least one parent who had a past year substance use disorder (SUD). SUDs are characterized by recurrent use of alcohol or other drugs (or both) that results in significant impairment. Statistics from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) further show about 1 in 10 children (7.5 million) lived in households with at least one parent who had a past year alcohol use disorder. About 1 in 35 children (2.1 million) lived in households with at least one parent who had a past year illicit drug use disorder.
