The State of Kansas is starting 2023 off on a busy note by taking on a few different issues recently. Statistics show from the combined 2009 to 2014 National Surveys on Drug Use and Health, about 1 in 8 children (8.7 million) aged 17 or younger lived in households with at least one parent who had a past year substance use disorder (SUD). SUDs are characterized by recurrent use of alcohol or other drugs (or both) that results in significant impairment. Statistics from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) further show about 1 in 10 children (7.5 million) lived in households with at least one parent who had a past year alcohol use disorder. About 1 in 35 children (2.1 million) lived in households with at least one parent who had a past year illicit drug use disorder.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO