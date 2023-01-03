Read full article on original website
kscbnews.net
Liberal Residents Arrested in Haskell County
On January 1st, 2023, at 12:14 am, Cecilia M. Mendez and Leslie G. Magallanes both of Liberal, KS, were arrested during a traffic stop on US Highway 144 near mile marker 1 in Haskell County. Mendez was charged with driving under the influence, transporting an open container, expired registration and driving without a valid license. Magallanes was also charged with driving under the influence, transporting an open container, driving while suspended and no registration.
Liberal First
New Year’s Eve accident injures Hays youth in Seward County
A Hays youth suffered a suspected serious injury in an accident New Year’s Eve in Seward County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said shortly before 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31, 2022, a 2013 Chevy Equinox was northbound on U.S. Highway 83 at County Road 7 when it became unstable and entered the east ditch sideways.
kscbnews.net
KDOT Gives Update on U.S. 54 Expansion Project in Seward County
On Wednesday, January 4th, KDOT will be switching traffic U.S. 54 traffic. Traffic will be shifted to the new eastbound lanes for head-to-head traffic, and the existing U.S. 54 lanes will be closed for construction. The Motor Carrier Inspection Station will be stopping westbound trucks only. The County Road 7...
kscbnews.net
Copeland Woman Dies in Early Morning Accident in Gray County
A fatality accident occurred at approximately 8:48am Friday morning, January 6th, 3.5 miles northeast of Copeland on US 56. A 2019 Ford F150 being driven by Roxie Jean Tucker, 70, of Copeland was stopped southbound at the stop sign on K144 at US 56. A 1999 Peterbilt semi being driven by Jeffrey Allen Thayer, 37, of Moundridge KS was westbound on US 56. Tucker attempted to turn east onto US 56 and was struck on drivers side by the semi.
Liberal First
Leader & Times office becomes first fiber customer on new build
Broadband expansion continues to happen throughout the state and earlier this week, Epic Touch continued work of its own right in Liberal. Tuesday morning, the Leader & Times office was officially connected to fiber broadband. Epic Touch Sales Associate Becki Richardson said the project is very exciting. “Tuesday was a...
Liberal First
School board to reorganize, discuss district audit
The USD 480 school board meeting could see some new leadership after its next meeting Monday evening starting at 6:30. The meeting will be in Room C107 of the Liberal High School East Annex. The board is set to select a new president and vice president to begin the meeting,...
Liberal First
Francis and Ryckman provide legislative update
The 2023 session of the Kansas Legislature is scheduled to start Monday, and two area lawmakers were in Liberal Tuesday at the Seward County Farm Bureau office to inform FB leaders about what is to come in this year’s session. Kansas 38th District Senator Ron Ryckman said some of...
Liberal First
Author tracks family’s journey to Liberal
Genealogy and discovering where one comes from can be a fascinating journey and recently, a former Liberal resident finished putting together her own story. Raylene Hinz-Penner recently announced the publication of her new book, “East of Liberal” which follows her family’s journey to Liberal as well as history of others who had been on that land before. As Hinz-Penner tells it, the project has been a long time in the making.
WIBW
Hays man hospitalized after thrown from rolling vehicle on Kansas highway
LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hays man was hospitalized after he was thrown from his rolling vehicle after it became “unstable” on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 83 and County Road 7, north of Liberal, with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Liberal First
ALFREDA DAWSON
Alfreda Dawson, 87, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at her home in Turpin, Okla. She was born Dec. 15, 1935 to Herman and Christina (Albers) Schiltz. She married Neil Allen Dawson Dec. 11, 1954. He preceded her in death Dec. 18, 2016. She worked in the sheet metal division of...
Liberal First
LISA DeHERRERA
HUGOTON – Lisa Dawn DeHerrera, 46, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at her home in Hugoton. She was born Sept. 2, 1976 to Larry and Carol Ann (Hackley) DeHerrera. She graduated from Elkhart High School. She worked for the Stevens County Economic Development, Stevens County Hospital, and currently worked...
Liberal First
Lady Saints fall to Barton, Saints knock off Cougars
The Seward County Lady Saints returned to the Greenhouse after the holiday break to battle the Barton County Lady Cougars, and after a torrid comeback in the second half, the Lady Saints faltered down the stretch in a 60-57 loss. The Lady Saints trailed by eight at halftime, and early...
