Related
Wave 3
Man dies after shooting in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has died in one of the early Friday morning shootings in Louisville after he was shot in the Parkland neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers went to the 1000 block of South 26th Street just after 1 a.m. after getting a shooting report. The officers...
wdrb.com
Family of 69-year-old Caesars employee shot to death in Louisville begging for answers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week into the new year, there have already been seven homicides in Louisville. The city's most recent victim was a 69-year-old Mitchell Eddings, who family members said was shot and killed early Friday morning as he was getting home from work. They described...
wdrb.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting on Bardstown Road near Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot in the Highlands early Friday. It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road, according to a news release. That's near Baxter Avenue. When officers responding to reports of a shooting arrived at that location they found a man with gunshot wounds.
Wave 3
Louisville sees violent start to New Year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to the Louisville Metro Police Department’s report, in 2021, Louisville saw 174 homicides, and last year, there were 160 homicides. Six days into 2023, and some people believe the trend is continuing. “We just saw a violent event of a young man of a...
wdrb.com
Louisville man sentenced to 50 years for murder outside Shively hookah lounge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lance Bowman was sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting and killing a hookah lounge owner in Shively. In December 2019, police showed up to Retta's Lounge on 7th Street Road and found James Mentee Jr. outside on the ground. At the time, Louisville Metro...
Man sentenced to 50 years after killing Louisville hookah lounge owner in 2019
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been sentenced to serve 50 years after killing a Louisville hookah lounge owner in 2019. In November, officials say, a Jefferson County jury found Lance Bowman guilty in relation to the murder of Retta's Lounge owner James Mentee Jr. According to court documents,...
Wave 3
Police locate missing man from Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department said a man missing since Thursday afternoon has been found safely. A Golden Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for Joshua Davis, who was last seen walking away from the 4800 block of South 5th Street around 2 p.m. LMPD’s Missing Persons Unit...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies woman killed in the Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 43-year-old Sherry Allen. LMPD says she died in a shooting that happened around 2 A.M. on Tuesday. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the shooting happened on West Kentucky Street near the Kroger on West Broadway.
wdrb.com
Victim identified in fatal shooting in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. on South 26th Street. They found a man who had been shot. EMS was called and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
wdrb.com
Police say Louisville man in Santa hat broke out several car windows in Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say one bad Santa went around Louisville busting car windows with a shovel. According to an arrest report, 36-year-old Luther Sullivan was wearing a Santa hat while busting out windows in Okolona. It happened early in the morning on Jan. 2 near Glenna Way and...
wdrb.com
Louisville police warn of uptick in packages stolen off porches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the Christmas season past, the peak season for deliveries has ended. But a growing number of people are getting the notification they’ve received a package that ends up missing from the front door. St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said it's important for people...
Wave 3
Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday, January 7 would be Andrea Knabel’s birthday. The mother from Louisville has been missing since August 2019. Knabel was also a volunteer for Missing in America. She was last seen walking between family members’ houses in Audubon Park. Phone records show she arrived at her mother’s house around 2 a.m., but then left the area a short time later.
WLKY.com
Mother of 2 latest life lost to gun violence in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have died from gun violence just days into 2023. 43-year-old Sherry Allen, a mother of two daughters, was shot and killed Tuesday morning on West Kentucky street. 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of "Linkin' bridge" was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Village...
wdrb.com
Clark County police arrest man after 2-hour pursuit in wooded area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested Friday by Clark County police after a long pursuit that went through a wooded area. Mark Grube, a spokesman for the Clark County Sheriff's Office, said multiple agencies in the southern Indiana area attempted to bring Henry Cornett, 32, of Jeffersonville, into custody at 2:15 p.m.
wdrb.com
Family members to hold vigil Saturday marking birthday of missing Louisville mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members of a missing Louisville woman will hold a vigil this weekend to honor her 41st birthday. Andrea Knabel disappeared in August 2019. Since then, her family has worked with Louisville Metro Police, private investigators and K-9 search crews trying to find the missing mother of two.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman, shot killed overnight in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Shortly after 2 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of West Kentucky Street. When police got there, they found a...
Wave 3
Gun found on student at Seneca High School, JCPS officials confirm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on a student at Seneca High School on Friday morning. According to a letter sent to families, a student reported seeing another student with a gun in their backpack and reported it to authorities. Principal Michael Guy...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man shot in southwest Louisville
The man who was shot to death in southwest Louisville late Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Paul Turner, 42, was found by the police shot multiple times around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road, which is also the street where he lived. That's just north of the Gene Snyder.
wdrb.com
JCPS says student brought gun to Seneca High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents of students at Seneca High School were notified on Friday that a student brought a gun to the school. According to the letter to parents dated Jan. 6, 2023 and signed Principal Michael Guy, a student at the school reported seeing another student with a gun in his or her backpack.
Indiana judge rejects reduced prison time in deadly wrong-way crash
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana judge has rejected a reduced prison sentence for a Kentucky woman who pleaded guilty in a wrong-way freeway crash that killed three people and an unborn child. A Floyd County judge reduced Taylor Barefoot’s eight years of probation to six years last week, but kept her prison […]
