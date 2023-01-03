LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday, January 7 would be Andrea Knabel’s birthday. The mother from Louisville has been missing since August 2019. Knabel was also a volunteer for Missing in America. She was last seen walking between family members’ houses in Audubon Park. Phone records show she arrived at her mother’s house around 2 a.m., but then left the area a short time later.

