Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Man dies after shooting in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has died in one of the early Friday morning shootings in Louisville after he was shot in the Parkland neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers went to the 1000 block of South 26th Street just after 1 a.m. after getting a shooting report. The officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man taken to hospital after shooting on Bardstown Road near Baxter Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot in the Highlands early Friday. It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road, according to a news release. That's near Baxter Avenue. When officers responding to reports of a shooting arrived at that location they found a man with gunshot wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville sees violent start to New Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to the Louisville Metro Police Department’s report, in 2021, Louisville saw 174 homicides, and last year, there were 160 homicides. Six days into 2023, and some people believe the trend is continuing. “We just saw a violent event of a young man of a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police locate missing man from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department said a man missing since Thursday afternoon has been found safely. A Golden Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for Joshua Davis, who was last seen walking away from the 4800 block of South 5th Street around 2 p.m. LMPD’s Missing Persons Unit...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies woman killed in the Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 43-year-old Sherry Allen. LMPD says she died in a shooting that happened around 2 A.M. on Tuesday. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the shooting happened on West Kentucky Street near the Kroger on West Broadway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Victim identified in fatal shooting in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. on South 26th Street. They found a man who had been shot. EMS was called and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police warn of uptick in packages stolen off porches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the Christmas season past, the peak season for deliveries has ended. But a growing number of people are getting the notification they’ve received a package that ends up missing from the front door. St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said it's important for people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday, January 7 would be Andrea Knabel’s birthday. The mother from Louisville has been missing since August 2019. Knabel was also a volunteer for Missing in America. She was last seen walking between family members’ houses in Audubon Park. Phone records show she arrived at her mother’s house around 2 a.m., but then left the area a short time later.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Mother of 2 latest life lost to gun violence in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have died from gun violence just days into 2023. 43-year-old Sherry Allen, a mother of two daughters, was shot and killed Tuesday morning on West Kentucky street. 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of "Linkin' bridge" was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Village...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Clark County police arrest man after 2-hour pursuit in wooded area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested Friday by Clark County police after a long pursuit that went through a wooded area. Mark Grube, a spokesman for the Clark County Sheriff's Office, said multiple agencies in the southern Indiana area attempted to bring Henry Cornett, 32, of Jeffersonville, into custody at 2:15 p.m.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman, shot killed overnight in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Shortly after 2 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of West Kentucky Street. When police got there, they found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 42-year-old man shot in southwest Louisville

The man who was shot to death in southwest Louisville late Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Paul Turner, 42, was found by the police shot multiple times around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road, which is also the street where he lived. That's just north of the Gene Snyder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS says student brought gun to Seneca High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents of students at Seneca High School were notified on Friday that a student brought a gun to the school. According to the letter to parents dated Jan. 6, 2023 and signed Principal Michael Guy, a student at the school reported seeing another student with a gun in his or her backpack.
LOUISVILLE, KY

