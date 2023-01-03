ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWK 13 News

McCarthy blocked from Speakership as House moves to second ballot

By Emily Brooks
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qCqLU_0k2Cz53100

A group of 19 hardline House Republicans blocked GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from securing the gavel on the first vote to elect a Speaker on Tuesday, sending the House to a second ballot for the first time in a century.

The vote was 203 for McCarthy, 212 for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), 10 for Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), six for Rep Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), one for Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), one for Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), and one for former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.).

No members voted “present” or were absent, which would have lowered the threshold that McCarthy must meet to get majority support.

That put McCarthy below the threshold of a majority of the 218 members voting for a Speaker candidate.

A second vote for Speaker began immediately, and the House will continue through possibly multiple ballots until a Speaker is elected.

In a House GOP Conference meeting Tuesday morning, an impassioned McCarthy vowed to wage a long battle for the Speakership.

“I have the record for the longest speech ever on the floor. I don’t have a problem getting a record for most votes for Speaker, too,” McCarthy told reporters after the meeting.

McCarthy has faced weeks of opposition from hardline conservatives including Biggs, Reps. Bob Good (Va.), Matt Rosendale (Mont.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.) and Ralph Norman (S.C.), who had been known as a “Never Kevin” group. They said McCarthy’s resistance to rules changes, involvement in primaries and leadership history — among other issues — meant they could not support him for Speaker.

Over the weekend, McCarthy offered some late concessions to those withholding support for him including allowing a move to “vacate the chair” — a move to force a vote on ousting the Speaker — with the approval of five Republican members, rather than a threshold of at least half of the House GOP Conference.

But that did little to sway his critics, as nine House Republicans — which did not include the “Never Kevin” five — signaled in a Sunday letter.

“At this stage, it cannot be a surprise that expressions of vague hopes reflected in far too many of the crucial points still under debate are insufficient,” the members said in the letter, led by House Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry (R-Pa.).

Allies of McCarthy have signaled they will not waver in their support for him, as long as he stays in the running.

The vote marks the first time since 1923 that the House Speaker election has gone to multiple ballots. That year, the election took nine ballots over three days. Before that, 13 other multiple-ballot Speaker elections occurred before the Civil War.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

14-year-old girl reported missing in West Virginia found dead

UPDATE 12/8/2022, 9:00 P.M.— Officials with the AWARE Foundation of Virginia confirmed to 13 News’ Beckley affiliate 59News that Kierra Jackson was found deceased Thursday evening. No further details are being released at this time. PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A $5,000 reward was offered for any information that helps find a 14-year-old girl who was reported […]
PRINCETON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police find missing West Virginia woman last seen in November

UPDATE (4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3): The Huntington Police Department says that Florence Canada has been found safe. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. The HPD says Florence Annette Canada, 41, was last seen in November 2022 in the Huntington area near the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Salon

'Stop the Steal' organizer claims to have dirt on Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters about her support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following House Republican Conference leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander threatened to expose some...
GEORGIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

4 arrested in Kentucky drug bust

LOUISA, KY (WOWK)—Four people were arrested in Louisa, Kentucky after officers executed a search warrant on Wednesday. The Louisa Police Department says that they searched a residence on Noah’s Landing and found drugs and evidence of identity theft. 52-year-old Hansel Wiley, of Louisa, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. 31-year-old […]
LOUISA, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested for rape, incest in Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody for alleged sex crimes against a minor. According to Kentucky State Police, they were made aware of sex abuse allegations involving a juvenile in Greenup County. KSP says they found the suspect, Justin McDowell at a residence in Ashland, and he brandished a knife and fought with detectives […]
ASHLAND, KY
msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man jailed for illegally buying 34-cent sucker

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A petty crime landed one Ohio man in jail, authorities say. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a dispute involving the alleged misuse of a debit card in The Plains, Ohio. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with multiple people. ACSO says deputies discovered that a […]
THE PLAINS, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man allegedly shot 6 puppies in the head

WEBSTER COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he shot six puppies in the head. According to a criminal complaint, Webster County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint about dogs killing a neighbor’s chickens on the 100 block of Brewster Ridge Rd. in Cowen, West Virginia on Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers found […]
COWEN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Authorities seize $70K in illegal drugs in Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 arrested

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio man and woman are facing drug charges in Scioto County after authorities confiscated $70,000 in illegal narcotics. According to Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Reginald Langford, 29, of Dayton and Hope Bentley, 25, of Portsmouth were arrested on the evening of Tuesday, […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man found dead in Kentucky home, ‘foul play suspected’

ELKHORN CITY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in Pike County. According to KSP, troopers received a call just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, regarding a “burglary in progress” at a home on Marrowbone Creek Road in Elkhorn City. Troopers say […]
ELKHORN CITY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Body of woman found in Ohio River identified

IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—The remains of a woman found on the bank of the Ohio River in Ironton have been identified. According to the Ironton Police Department, the body found on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, was identified as Alicia Livingston Saul. She was reported missing on Dec. 14, 2022. Ironton PD says that foul play is […]
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Snow chances next week in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio

(WOWK) Snow chances are looking fairly decent for the days leading up to Christmas, but the amounts remain very unclear some six days ahead of the possible storm. Many weather models indicate a big push of very cold air that starts on Thursday. Snow develops as an area of low pressure also travels across the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

59K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy