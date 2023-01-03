ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

MY 103.5

The Best Burrito in Montana Should Be Disqualified

Burritos are something that everyone enjoys because it's so simple. It's a mixture of tasty ingredients wrapped in a tortilla. Why do some restaurants make burritos complicated?. Not everyone believes this, but I know that burritos are the best way to eat food. You can put every kind of food...
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire

One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana

Unlike in normal years, the 2023 Legislature finds itself wallowing in a fiscal surplus caused by massive infusions of money from the federal government that so many of the incoming legislators continually denigrate. But of course they’re not giving the federal money back. Instead, the incoming Republican supermajority leans toward massive development and urbanization of […] The post Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Montana FWP reminds public of the dangers of feeding wildlife

BILLINGS, Mont. - In Montana, there is a vibrant ecosystem of wildlife all around us. But when humans feed wildlife, it can disrupt the balance and can have fatal consequences. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) believes most animal feedings are caused by people who mean well,...
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Montana TikTok Creators Try to Scare Yellowstone Fans with Cold

The mid-season finale for season 5 of 'Yellowstone' just aired. Now, we just sit back and wait for the endless lines of U-Haul trucks to make their way to Montana. At least that is what most residents of the state believe. Since the television drama became such a big hit, fans have been looking at Montana as a place to call home. Except, folks who already call it home say, "the state is FULL."
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

New Year, New You? Here’s The Top 2023 Resolution for Montanans.

As we put away all of the Christmas decorations for another year and say hello to 2023, many will take this time to look forward to a fresh start. New Year's Resolutions certainly aren't anything new, for decades folks have used the start of a new year as a chance to make a change in their life. Maybe it's learning a new skill, maybe it's taking up a new hobby, maybe it's trying to get healthier.
MONTANA STATE
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: The Chinese Wall

Gary Lanthrum submitted this photo and note: “The Chinese Wall makes up part of the Continental Divide in the Bob Marshall Wilderness of Montana. It is an amazing geologic formation that can only be accessed by flying or by an arduous multi-day hike through the wilderness. This view is from my Maule on the way to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in 2022.”
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Best Cities For Work In Montana? These Two May Surprise You

People are moving to and from Montana weekly. If we are not seeing job postings looking for employees, we are seeing employees looking for jobs. Is this a struggle throughout the United States? Or is Montana just a hard spot to find work?. According to WalletHub's recent study regarding best...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana's new efforts to regulate recovery residences

HELENA, Mont. — This is the second article in a two-part series about Montana’s recovery residence industry. The first story, about the pathways into recovery residences from the criminal legal system, can be found here. Ronald Britt spent 19 of the last 22 years going through the revolving...
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

When Will Trader Joe’s Open a New Location in Montana?

Trader Joe's is arguably one of the most popular grocery stores in America, but what are the chances of the company opening a new location in Montana?. For those of you that aren't aware, Trader Joe's is unlike any other grocery store in existence. Many of the products that you'll find at the store can't be found anywhere else. When I go to Boise to visit my parents, I always stock up on snacks at Trader Joe's before heading back to Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Montana

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
MONTANA STATE
