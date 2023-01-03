Governor Hochul vetoes bill that would restrict access to weight management dietary supplements

Read full article on original website
Deanna White
2d ago
good ol Kathy, Becky Beaver, Hochul marching right on down the "crazy" road, doing her crazy things!!
Reply
9
Related
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
"An absolute disaster": Hochul nominates anti-choice, anti-union judge to lead New York's top court
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Days after dozens of law professors joined several rights advocacy groups in warning New York Gov. Kathy Hochul that nominating Judge Hector LaSalle to the state's top judicial seat would "take our state's law in the wrong direction," the Democratic governor announced that she'd chosen the conservative judge as the next chief judge of the state Court of Appeals.
Controversial N.J. concealed carry gun bill passes despite Republican outcry. Murphy vows to sign it into law.
Despite more outcry from Republicans, the Democratic-controlled state Senate voted narrowly Monday to send Gov. Phil Murphy a controversial proposal that would rework and strictly limit the concealed carry of guns in New Jersey in response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier for Americans to carry firearms in public.
New legislation for landlords takes effect Jan. 1, meant to keep tenants safer
(The Center Square) – Landlords in Florida will have a new set of rules to abide by come Jan. 1 when new legislation goes into effect. Senate Bill 898, also known as ‘Miya’s Law’, is named after Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old student who was killed in her apartment complex in Orlando in 2021 by a maintenance worker who had access to a master key. The law was designed by lawmakers to provide more safety measures for tenants by keeping records of who has access to...
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Teen Vogue
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Isn’t a Trump Alternative — He’s a Far-Right Bigot Too
Florida governor Ron DeSantis is certainly having a moment. In the wake of the failed “red wave” the media kept warning us about, DeSantis has been declared “the biggest winner of an otherwise dark election cycle for Republicans.” This week, Time magazine — responsible, you may recall, for the 2014 “transgender tipping point” — short-listed DeSantis for its 2022 person of the year award. This award isn’t necessarily granted to the best person in a given year: For example, past recipients include DeSantis’s current nemesis and then president-elect Donald Trump in 2016, and Adolf Hitler in 1938. But it’s another example of the media buzz around DeSantis and his possible presidential candidacy.
AOL Corp
Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports
A leaked membership list suggests that Oath Keepers have infiltrated the Department of Homeland Security. More than 300 members of the paramilitary group describe themselves as current or former DHS employees. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Just weeks after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was...
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
Why Are We Spending Millions Housing Illegal Migrants While Americans Go Homeless? | Opinion
The policies of President Biden, complicit legislators, and executives of so called "sanctuary cities" must be treated as the anti-American betrayal that it is.
Brace yourself for mountains of pain and misery under Gov. Hochul’s zero-emissions fantasy plan
With the start of the new year, New Yorkers are set to have their worlds turned upside down — and all for a fanciful green-dream plan that comes with sky-high costs and mountains of other pain yet is almost certain to fail, and won’t even do much good if successful. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers triggered the nightmare back in 2019 with their delusional Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, setting wholly unrealistic “mandatory” milestones to force the state off fossil-fuel energy and dramatically lower greenhouse gas emissions. Gov. Kathy Hochul eagerly picked up the ball, and in December, a panel...
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
newsnationnow.com
New year, new laws: The changes you can expect in 2023
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — As the new year looms, so does a slew of new laws and regulations in across the U.S. While they’re mostly on the state level, much of this legislation will have major impacts across country. MINIMUM WAGE. Amid inflation and no changes on the federal...
qhubonews.com
President Joe Biden has given the go-ahead for an emergency declaration for New York.
Federal Protective Measures (Category B), which have an assigned 75 percent Federal funding, have been established under the Public Assistance Program. Deanne Criswell, Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) with the Department of Homeland Security, has appointed Lai Sun Yee as the Federal Coordinating Officer for the Federal recovery initiatives in zones impacted by this emergency. If you want more details, contact the FEMA News Desk at (202) 646-3272 or via e-mail at FEMA-NEWS-DESK@FEMA.DHS. Die Regierung hat die Verantwortung. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. has issued a declaration of emergency for New York, which was first announced on The White House site.
'The Subpoena Is DEAD': Donald Trump Celebrates After January 6 Committee Withdraws Court Order As Panel Wraps Up Work
Former president Donald Trump rejoiced after learning the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot withdrew a subpoena it had issued. RadarOnline.com can confirm Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a celebratory message as the panel wraps up its work before the committee is set to dissolve on January 3.A subpoena was issued to Trump in October, who fired back with a lawsuit to block it. The panel requested testimony in addition to a list of documents and communications, detailing phone calls, texts, as well as encrypted messages and emails. They wanted anything that showed...
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
Washington Examiner
Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza
After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
Federal judge blocks Newsom’s foolish gun law
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature passed a gun control law that was aimed at shaming a Texas law on abortion. A federal judge has now brought and end to the political posturing.
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court finds no problem with judge terminating parental rights as father struggled to log in
Colorado's Supreme Court on Monday did not fault a Jefferson County judge for refusing to postpone a hearing in which she terminated a father's parental rights, even as the man was unsuccessfully trying to connect to the proceedings virtually. The justices noted that Colorado law permits judges to end the...
Congress passes new retirement rules. What these 7 changes mean for you and your 401(k)
New retirement rules will make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings — and less costly to withdraw them.
Expert: Leaked memo suggests Sinema violated ethics rule by making aides perform “personal tasks”
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., arrives for a senate vote in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, October 28, 2021. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) According to a 37-page memo obtained by the Daily Beast, new staffers going to work for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., are expected to attend to a multitude of personal tasks for the first-term senator -- and that is raising the eyebrows of some government watchdogs.
Comments / 5