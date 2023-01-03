ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alta Sierra, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Now

Alta Sierra Ski Resort opens up

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — It's going to be a big day for skiers and snowboarders tomorrow as they finally get the news that Alta Sierra had enough snow to open up!. Jared Donoho, the director of operations talked about opening day and what people can expect when they hit the slopes.
ALTA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Storm causes flooding, raging waves in parts of California

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KMPH) — A powerful storm hit the western coast of California, with heavy rain causing flood damage and high surf at beaches and dunes. The storm impacted multiple beaches throughout the area, including Morro Bay, Pismo, and Oceano Dunes. I have not seen it this bad...
CAMBRIA, CA
Bakersfield Now

CHP on new road crossing law for 2023

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — With 2023 in full swing, new laws have come into effect for Californians. A new law that affects both drivers and pedestrians on the streets is now being enforced. Officer Tomas Martinez from the California Highway Patrol spoke on the law and what pedestrians can...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Now

Moneywise on new California minimum wage

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The minimum wage is going up, meaning millions of people will start bringing home bigger paychecks. Garro Ellis from Moneywise talked about what this means for Californians. To learn more about Moneywise click here.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Now

Force used during arrest of Idaho murder suspect, authorities say

MOSCOW, Idaho (KLEW) — Pennsylvania State Police confirm they broke out several windows when they executed search warrants at the Kohbergber home in Chestnutville, Pennsylvania. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested on Friday in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students. "Force was used. The warrants...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy