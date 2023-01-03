ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Judge: Man is a menace to society

COSHOCTON − Judge Robert Batchelor called a Coshocton man a menace to society as he was sentenced on rape charges Thursday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court. Michael A. Smith Jr., 45, was indicted in May with three counts of rape, first-degree felonies, for incidents from April 20, 2019, to April 11, 2022. The minor victim was between the ages of 9 to 13 at the time. Smith was arrested by the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office on April 20. A pre-sentence investigation stated Smith used his fingers to pernetrate the victim.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Man charged in bank robbery

ZANESVILLE − One man is in custody following a bank robbery on Dec. 29. According to the Zanesville Police Department, a masked man entered the Park National Bank at 2127 Maysville Pike shortly before 3 p.m. that day. He indicated he was armed, and threatened a bank teller before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Man shot inside vehicle in Springfield

Jan. 6—A man was shot Thursday night while he was inside a vehicle. Springfield police and medics were called at 9:05 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the area of Kenton and Burt streets. The gunshot victim was hit in the upper body, possibly the neck, police...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Delaware woman identified as body found at Rumpke recycling facility in Columbus

Columbus homicide detectives are investigating after a Delaware woman's body was found Thursday morning at a Rumpke recycling facility on Columbus' North Side. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said medic crews were sent at 10:29 a.m. Thursday to the Rumpke district offices, located at 1191 Fields Ave., on a report of a possibly deceased person.
COLUMBUS, OH
Anderson teen arrested following reported road rage incident

Jan. 6—ANDERSON — An Anderson teenager has been arrested by the Indiana State Police on a reported road rage incident on Interstate-69. Jaron L. Ratliff, 19, Anderson, was arrested on a felony charge of pointing a firearm and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
ANDERSON, IN
NEW DETAILS: Man dies after being shot inside SUV in Springfield

Jan. 6—A Springfield man who was shot inside his vehicle Thursday night succumbed to his injuries, according to Springfield police. The gunshot victim was identified as Thomas Gill by the Springfield Police Division. Police were called at 9 p.m. Thursday to the area of Kenton and Burt streets on...
SPRINGFIELD, OH

