COSHOCTON − Judge Robert Batchelor called a Coshocton man a menace to society as he was sentenced on rape charges Thursday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court. Michael A. Smith Jr., 45, was indicted in May with three counts of rape, first-degree felonies, for incidents from April 20, 2019, to April 11, 2022. The minor victim was between the ages of 9 to 13 at the time. Smith was arrested by the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office on April 20. A pre-sentence investigation stated Smith used his fingers to pernetrate the victim.

COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO